Field of Screens

New communication modes facilitate board business



By Gregg McQueen

As the coronavirus pandemic hit, organizations across New York were forced to close suddenly and to devise new methods of operation.

Local community boards were no exception.

Typically reliant on in-person gatherings, boards have pivoted to virtual meetings in recent weeks.

“Nobody saw this type of shutdown coming, but we still have business to conduct,” explained Eleazar Bueno, Chair of Community Board 12..

Bueno began his term in the early days of the new year, taking over from former Chair Richard Lewis. Lewis, who passed away in March, ended his tenure as Chair in late 2019 after a contentious set of months centered on gender bias accusations and an investigation by the Manhattan Borough President’s office.

Nonetheless, after his election, Bueno expressed enthusiasm for the work ahead.

“There are a lot of people who are willing and able to have a new beginning,” he said in published reports then. “People are waiting to start with a clean slate.”

Among the city’s community boards, CB12 was at the forefront of moving its meetings online early in the year.

When in-person community board meetings were first suspended citywide due to new social distancing rules, CB12 acquired a temporary license for Zoom before the Manhattan Borough President’s office obtained licenses for all of Manhattan’s boards.

This allowed CB12 to hold a board meeting via Zoom on March 24, a little more than a week after the office was closed.

Since late March, the board has been hosting meetings remotely via Zoom.

“We’ve been passing resolutions and still having each and every committee be functional,” Bueno said.

“It’s been challenging but a blessing in disguise, in some ways,” he added. “You go through a process of reinventing yourself and it just makes you stronger. You learn what you are capable of. I think it’s brought the board closer together.”

“We’ve been leading the way in terms of establishing protocols for boards to do this,” said Bueno.

He credited board member Jonathan Nuñez Frometa — whom he called CB12’s “technology guru” — with setting the board up with Zoom and Webex in a short amount of time.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, CB12 had been working toward broadcasting all of the meetings based at its headquarters on FaceBook and YouTube.

District Manager Ebenezer Smith noted the technological advances that are available today compared to the city’s last great crisis.

“I was working for the NYC DOT Legal Department during 9/11 and we were out of the office for several weeks — more than a month,” Smith said. “Upon our return, it took several weeks to have telephone service and internet.”

Bueno said the remote meetings have had 100 percent attendance from board members.

Among the items passed remotely by the board are resolutions to provide a Citibike installation outside of New York-Presbyterian hospital, support Department of Transportation road work in Inwood and back a proposed cancellation of rents due to coronavirus.

Smith said the virtual meeting process has provided the board with flexibility.

“Recently, we were able to have two different meetings at the same time on different platforms — Zoom and Webex,” he said. “It’s allowed us to do different things.”

The board has also been hosting virtual seminars aimed at small businesses. Titled “What You Need to Know,” the events provide information regarding financial assistance, commercial leases and legal matters, Bueno said.

“It’s been very successful. Businesses really need this type of information right now,” he said.

Though the board’s offices at 530 West 166th Street remain closed, the board has continued to field inquiries via email.

The issues raised by community members are of a different nature since the pandemic started, said Smith, who has worked at CB12 for nearly 13 years. “We have people looking for access to food or trying to navigate through a funeral process for a loved one because funeral homes are overrun.”

To meet the needs of community members who are suffering hardships due to the pandemic, CB12 has partnered with the Manhattan Borough President’s office to distribute thousands of food packages at Dyckman Houses.

The board also helped promote the opening of a new COVID-19 testing site located at Dyckman-Clinica de las Americas at 175 Nagle Avenue.

“We’ve become a community board that was focused on meetings and resolutions to one that is focused on helping people access food and having their basic needs met,” Bueno said. “We all need to pull together at a time like this.”

For more information on Community Board 12, visit on.nyc.gov/2zt9AXM.