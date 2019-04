Female First

$4 million loan program for women entrepreneurs

It’s money for the mujeres.

Small businesses run by female entrepreneurs in Northern Manhattan are about to get a helping hand, thanks to a micro-loan program by the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ).

The $4 million loan program was closed on by UMEZ with microfinance group Grameen America.

Borrowers can obtain small starter loans for $1,500 to $2,000. Loan amounts can be increased over time to as much as $10,000 once the initial loan is repaid, said UMEZ President and Chief Executive Officer Blair M. Duncan.

He said the program is aimed at women who run food carts, small-businesses storefronts and home-based businesses uptown.

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for them to start creating a business,” said Duncan.

The new program is a continuation of a partnership between UMEZ and Grameen that began in 2010 to help Washington Heights and Inwood businesses. As of December 2018, Grameen’s Washington Heights branch had approximately $7.4 million in outstanding loans to over 4,200 borrowers, helping to create or sustain over 4,400 jobs.

The latest $4 million commitment not only provides more capital to storefront and home-based entrepreneurs in those neighborhoods, it will also expand the program to East Harlem for the first time.

“Our continued partnership with UMEZ allows us to further impact the East Harlem and Washington Heights communities by connecting underrepresented women entrepreneurs with the resources and capital needed to grow their businesses,” said Alethia Méndez, Vice President of Operations and Program Strategy, Grameen America, in a statement.

“We see East Harlem as a natural growth,” noted Duncan, who said that UMEZ expects to close about 1,000 loans over the next five years in East Harlem.

“We feel that reaching a segment of the community that is underserved is a good thing,” he added.

Since 2010, the micro-loan program has been successful in allowing new entrepreneurs to develop a credit history, receive financial training and boost their credit scores, Duncan said.

“The typical path is that they’re able to provide revenue for their family,” he remarked.

“They may stay a home-based business, but they’re able to provide for their families and keep growing.”

In addition, UMEZ provided a grant of $115,000 to Grameen America to support the nonprofit’s operation in Northern Manhattan.

Grameen was founded in 2008 by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, with the intention of reducing poverty by providing loans to women entrepreneurs.

“We think it’s beneficial because of the number of people reached,” Duncan said of the partnership. “[The women] have access to capital that they wouldn’t have before.”

A launch event for UMEZ’s micro-loan program will be held on Friday, April 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Isabella Geriatric Center, 515 Audubon Avenue, New York, NY 10040.

To RSVP, please visit bit.ly/2YSUvXp.