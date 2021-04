Federal Food Aid

$28.6 billion in assistance to restaurant industry

Get it while it’s hot.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is serving up $28.6 billion in direct relief to restaurants and food establishments – with registration opening this week and funds being disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible applicants.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) was designed to provide direct relief to an industry that has been economically devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The registration portal will open on Fri., April 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. EDT and applications will open on Mon., May 3, 2021, at noon EDT for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. All eligible applicants are encouraged to submit applications as soon as the portal opens. Following the 21 days, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.

A broad array of establishments will be eligible for cash assistance, including restaurants, bars, food trucks and carts, bakeries, snack bars, breweries and caterers. Establishments can apply for up to $10 million in cash relief per business, including up to $5 million per location.

“Restaurants are the core of our neighborhoods and propel economic activity on main streets across the nation,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzmán in a statement. “They are among the businesses that have been hardest hit and need support to survive this pandemic. We want restaurants to know that help is here.”

Potential applicants can review the requirements and prepare the necessary documentation to submit through the online portal.

The RRF was established as part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

“We’re prioritizing funding to the hardest-hit small businesses — irreplaceable gathering places in our neighborhoods and communities that need a lifeline now to get back on their feet,” said Guzmán.

Funds from the RRF can be used to assist with payroll, rent and mortgage payments, utility bills, maintenance costs, construction of outdoor seating, cleaning supplies and other expenses.

Applicants will be required to provide tax returns and bank statements displaying revenue loss due to pandemic.

The RRF has set aside $5 billion for applicants with 2019 gross receipts of not more than $500,000, and allocated $500 million for applicants with 2019 gross receipts of not more than $50,000.

Recipients of the RRF cash assistance will not be required to repay the funds, provided the cash was used for authorized purposes by March 11, 2023. If the recipient’s business permanently closes before using all funds, the awardee must repay the funds.

On April 22, SBA also announced an initiative that will allow eligible restaurants and other food establishments to access the RRF application or data they need to fill out the application through their trusted point-of-sale service providers.

“The SBA is partnering with point-of-sale providers to leverage technology to better reach the smallest businesses that need our help the most,” said Guzmán. “The SBA must be as entrepreneurial as the entrepreneurs we serve. These partnerships enable us to meet small businesses where they are, instead of waiting for them to come to us.”

To download a Restaurant Revitalization Fund program guide, please visit bit.ly/3vkf9zb.

A program guide in Spanish can be found at bit.ly/2QweQ5H.

For further assistance, visit sba.gov or call 1.844.279.8898.