“Faster, cleaner, safer”

MTA rolls out new subway cars on A train line

By Gregg McQueen

Roll out the R211.

Uptown residents were the first to glimpse the city’s latest subway cars, as the MTA debuted its new fleet on the A line.

On Fri., March 10, MTA officials kicked off the inaugural ride of its R211 cars — the first new subway cars in five years — at the 207th Street station in Inwood.

Part of the MTA’s transit modernization efforts, the new cars feature door openings eight inches wider than older-model trains, additional accessible seating, security cameras, and enhanced digital displays to provide more detailed station information.

“The new cars are going to give our riders a more modern passenger experience, so riding the subway no longer feels like a step into the past,” said MTA Chair and Chief Executive Officer Janno Lieber. “New Yorkers deserve better, more modern [service], and they’re going to get it.”

The MTA is investing more than $6 billion in new train cars under the agency’s $55 billion Capital Program.

“And it’s not just for aesthetics,” said Lieber, who explained that the new cars would allow the agency to run more frequent service because they are equipped with technology that is compatible with more modern signal systems.

The MTA initially ordered 535 of the R211 cars, 20 of which will feature a new “open gangway” feature that allows for movement between cars.

Transit officials will monitor the progress of the debut R211 train over the coming weeks and gradually add more of the new cars on the A line throughout 2023.

The A line, which runs from Inwood to Far Rockaway, is the longest subway line in the system, covering 31 miles across three boroughs. It was prioritized for the new cars and signals because it travels through many different neighborhoods, Lieber said.

“It’s a line that we have prioritized for improvements because it serves diverse communities all over the city,” Lieber said.

Later this year, the R211 cars will be added to the Staten Island Railway.

“What we’re delivering today for our customers is a faster, cleaner, safer train,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

Officials said the roomier cars will make subways more accessible for the elderly and those with the disabilities.

“Wider doors and additional accessible seating will drastically improve the experience for all riders and particularly those with disabilities,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “Future open gangway pilot cars will also allow customers with mobility devices or strollers the ability to move through a train like never before, and I’m excited to try out these new cars.”

The MTA board has approved an additional 640 new subway cars, which will bring the total number of new cars to 1,175 within the next two years. The second set of R211s is expected to be delivered in early 2025, the MTA said.

“Our transit system is one of the largest in the world, operating 24/7 and servicing millions daily,” said City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa. “Modernizing our system is the right step to ensure we are providing accessible service that competes on an international scale. The A train is the Washington Heights and Inwood connection to the rest of the city and we are excited to be some of the first riders of the new R211 model trains.”