Rally for billionaire tax, help for excluded workers

Bezos’ billions are growing.

While the COVID-19 crisis has sparked unprecedented unemployment and economic hardship for millions, some of the richest Americans have seen their fortunes grow.

According to an analysis by the Public Accountability Initiative, New York State’s 118 billionaires increased their net worth by an estimated $44.9 billion, or 8.6 percent, from March 18th to May 15th.

A Bloomberg Billionaires Index analysis released on Mon., July 20th revealed that Bezos is now worth $189.3 billion, having earned $74 billion so far this year.

Business Insider reported that Bezos is on track to become the first American trillionaire by 2026.

“If Jeff Bezos came right now and gave a check for $10 billion, he would not feel it,” argued State Senator Robert Jackson.

Jackson joined with other elected officials and hundreds of workers to march on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan office on Fri., July 17 call on the state to pass a tax on billionaires and to provide relief for workers excluded from unemployment and federal aid.

Currently, over one million New Yorkers are excluded from federal aid because they work in the gig economy as street vendors, day laborers and domestic cleaners, or are undocumented or recently incarcerated.

“We’re asking the billionaires of New York State…to pay a little bit more in their tax bracket,” said Jackson. “We’re asking the millionaires to pay a little bit more.”

More than 500 workers participated in Friday’s march, which was organized by a coalition of advocacy groups and joined by a host of elected officials.

The march capped a series of actions that began on July 16 with a 24-hour fast and sleepover outside of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s new Manhattan apartment near Madison Square Park.

Advocates called for the passage of the Billionaire’s Tax and Worker Bailout Fund, which would raise $5.5 billion and provide aid to workers who have lost income due to the pandemic and are ineligible for government benefits.

“New York State and New York City pretend to be the most progressive state in the union, but our people are dying, our children are suffering,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa. “How is it possible that as our communities are dying, we’re burying our people, that the multi-billionaires of this state have increased their wealth?”

In a video released prior to the march, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Cuomo’s to enact a tax on the state’s wealthiest residents.

“It’s time to stop protecting billionaires, and it’s time to start working for working families,” she remarked.

Thus far, Cuomo has rejected the notion of a billionaire tax in New York, explaining that the federal government should execute a national version.

“If they want a tax increase, don’t make New York alone do a tax increase, then they just have the people move to Connecticut. Let the federal government pass a tax increase. And let them apply it all across the country, so you don’t hurt any one state,” Cuomo said at a press briefing. “I’d like to see those officials demanding that Washington do what it needs to do to help New York and the other states.”