Farm Fare

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Mikiodo

A Barn Play will be presented on stage.

Pig asks Owl if he know what it’s like to be used. Owl, a wild animal, has no idea. But once he gets it, his understanding is forever transformed.

Pig, Owl, Cat, Chicken, Sheep, Cow and Dog are all characters in A Barn Play, Up Theater Company’s latest offering. It is a dark, offbeat comedy that looks at life, death, how we treat animals, and, by extension, how we treat each other.

A play within a play, it’s set in a barn. Owl, the only wild animal, has a grand vision for a theatrical experience. As director, he orders the other animals about. But as a crisis unfolds in their lives, the play takes a sharp turn. Without giving away any surprises, the 70-minute comedy packs a powerful punch – and asks the question: “At a time of crisis, who will stand up and be the Pig, and who will be the Owl?”

Playwright Lizzie Donahue said the play evolved from the idea of a pageantry of animals on stage. Not long after, the location and the animals’ identities took shape. “I never gave them human names, I gave them human classifications,” she said.

Rik Walter as Owl.

“I began to think about their personality as being in line with the basic way that we think of specific animals,” she said. “For example, the most sardonic, opinionated character onstage is Pig. I’m basing that on what I know about pigs and how smart they are.”

Donahue added that they, along with chickens, are probably the most abused animal. “But they have a really large capacity for what we recognize as feeling and cognitive abilities.”

A Barn Play was set to premiere in spring of 2020, but unforeseen events quickly shut it down.

Ariel Blake tackles the role of Pig.

The play changed only slightly in the intervening years, with most of changes arising during the rehearsal process. Donahue trusted suggestions from the director, Leslie Kincaid Burby. “I think there’s maybe one or two times I pushed back,” she said. “But I always give in because she’s right. She’s working with the materials and the actors. They’re working and they know what’s not working or what to add. And that’s been amazing.”

“Not all playwrights are like that,” said Burby. “She’s not too precious about the words. If we have a small suggestion, she’s like, ‘Let’s try it.’”

The actors, Burby said, are comfortable with their animal alter egos. “The actors are creative and brave and really not afraid to look foolish, not afraid to play animals.” Their movements and costumes are more a suggestion of their assigned animals than a literal depiction.

Adam Burby plays Dog.

“Lizzie and I talked about this a lot,” said Burby. They didn’t want the actors to be crawling around on their hands and knees. “They are very ‘animally’ as they come in, and then they gradually stand up and morph into more of a human with animal qualities,” she said.

The production is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, as well as funding from UMEZ Arts Engagement. Further support for UP Theater comes from the Miranda Family Fund and Medical Center Neighborhood Fund.

A Barn Play is recommended for both adults and children 10 and older. “We’re not recommending this for young children because it deals with issues of slaughter and the reality of animals being raised for meat,” said Burby. “While it does it in a very beautiful way, it’s also pretty devastating.”

A Barn Play opens May 4th at Fort Washington Collegiate Church.

For more information, please visit abarnplay.bpt.me