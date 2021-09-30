- English
- Español
Farm Fare
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: Mikiodo
Pig asks Owl if he know what it’s like to be used. Owl, a wild animal, has no idea. But once he gets it, his understanding is forever transformed.
Pig, Owl, Cat, Chicken, Sheep, Cow and Dog are all characters in A Barn Play, Up Theater Company’s latest offering. It is a dark, offbeat comedy that looks at life, death, how we treat animals, and, by extension, how we treat each other.
A play within a play, it’s set in a barn. Owl, the only wild animal, has a grand vision for a theatrical experience. As director, he orders the other animals about. But as a crisis unfolds in their lives, the play takes a sharp turn. Without giving away any surprises, the 70-minute comedy packs a powerful punch – and asks the question: “At a time of crisis, who will stand up and be the Pig, and who will be the Owl?”
Playwright Lizzie Donahue said the play evolved from the idea of a pageantry of animals on stage. Not long after, the location and the animals’ identities took shape. “I never gave them human names, I gave them human classifications,” she said.
“I began to think about their personality as being in line with the basic way that we think of specific animals,” she said. “For example, the most sardonic, opinionated character onstage is Pig. I’m basing that on what I know about pigs and how smart they are.”
Donahue added that they, along with chickens, are probably the most abused animal. “But they have a really large capacity for what we recognize as feeling and cognitive abilities.”
A Barn Play was set to premiere in spring of 2020, but unforeseen events quickly shut it down.
The play changed only slightly in the intervening years, with most of changes arising during the rehearsal process. Donahue trusted suggestions from the director, Leslie Kincaid Burby. “I think there’s maybe one or two times I pushed back,” she said. “But I always give in because she’s right. She’s working with the materials and the actors. They’re working and they know what’s not working or what to add. And that’s been amazing.”
“Not all playwrights are like that,” said Burby. “She’s not too precious about the words. If we have a small suggestion, she’s like, ‘Let’s try it.’”
The actors, Burby said, are comfortable with their animal alter egos. “The actors are creative and brave and really not afraid to look foolish, not afraid to play animals.” Their movements and costumes are more a suggestion of their assigned animals than a literal depiction.
“Lizzie and I talked about this a lot,” said Burby. They didn’t want the actors to be crawling around on their hands and knees. “They are very ‘animally’ as they come in, and then they gradually stand up and morph into more of a human with animal qualities,” she said.
The production is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, as well as funding from UMEZ Arts Engagement. Further support for UP Theater comes from the Miranda Family Fund and Medical Center Neighborhood Fund.
A Barn Play is recommended for both adults and children 10 and older. “We’re not recommending this for young children because it deals with issues of slaughter and the reality of animals being raised for meat,” said Burby. “While it does it in a very beautiful way, it’s also pretty devastating.”
A Barn Play opens May 4th at Fort Washington Collegiate Church.
For more information, please visit abarnplay.bpt.me
Obra de granja
Por: Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: Mikiodo
Cerdo le pregunta a Búho si sabe lo que es ser utilizado. Búho, un animal salvaje, no tiene ni idea. Pero una vez que lo consigue, su comprensión se transforma para siempre.
Cerdo, Búho, Gato, Pollo, Oveja, Vaca y Perro son los personajes de A Barn Play, la última propuesta de la Compañía de Teatro Up. Se trata de una comedia oscura y poco convencional que analiza la vida, la muerte, el trato que damos a los animales y, por extensión, cómo nos tratamos entre nosotros.
Una obra de teatro dentro de una obra de teatro, está ambientada en un granero. Búho, el único animal salvaje, tiene una gran visión de la experiencia teatral. Como director, da órdenes a los demás animales. Pero a medida que se desarrolla una crisis en sus vidas, la obra da un giro brusco. Sin desvelar las sorpresas, esta comedia de 70 minutos de duración tiene un fuerte impacto y plantea la siguiente pregunta: “En un momento de crisis, ¿quién es el que se siente más seguro? En un momento de crisis, ¿quién se levantará y será el Cerdo, y quién será el Búho?”.
La autora de la obra, Lizzie Donahue, dice que la obra surgió de la idea de un desfile de animales en el escenario. Poco después, la ubicación y las identidades de los animales tomaron forma. “Nunca les puse nombres humanos, sino que les di clasificaciones humanas”, dijo.
“Empecé a pensar en su personalidad de acuerdo con la forma básica en que pensamos en determinados animales”, dijo. “Por ejemplo, el personaje más socarrón y obstinado del escenario es Cerda. Me baso en lo que sé sobre los cerdos y lo inteligentes que son”.
Donahue añadió que, junto con las gallinas, son probablemente los animales más maltratados. “Pero tienen una capacidad realmente grande para lo que reconocemos como sentimientos y capacidades cognitivas”.
A Barn Play estaba prevista para estrenarse en la primavera de 2020, pero los imprevistos la cerraron rápidamente.
La obra sólo cambió ligeramente en los años intermedios, y la mayoría de los cambios surgieron durante el proceso de ensayo. Donahue confió en las sugerencias de la directora, Leslie Kincaid Burby. “Creo que hubo una o dos veces en las que me opuse”, dijo. “Pero siempre cedo porque ella tiene razón. Está trabajando con los materiales y los actores. Están trabajando y saben lo que no funciona o lo que hay que añadir. Y eso ha sido increíble”.
“No todos los dramaturgos son así”, dijo Burby. “Ella no es demasiado pretenciosa con las palabras. Si tenemos una pequeña sugerencia, ella dice: vamos a probarlo”.
Los actores, dijo Burby, se sienten cómodos con sus alter egos animales. “Los actores son creativos y valientes y realmente no tienen miedo de parecer tontos, no tienen miedo de hacer de animales”. Sus movimientos y trajes son más una sugerencia de los animales que les han sido asignados que una representación literal.
“Lizzie y yo hablamos mucho de esto”, dice Burby. No querían que los actores se arrastraran sobre las manos y las rodillas. “Están muy ‘animados’ cuando entran, y luego se levantan gradualmente y se transforman en algo más humano con cualidades animales”, dijo.
La producción se financia, en parte, con fondos públicos del Departamento de Asuntos Culturales de la ciudad de Nueva York en colaboración con el Ayuntamiento, así como con fondos de UMEZ Arts Engagement. Otras ayudas para UP Theater proceden del Fondo de la Familia Miranda y del Fondo del Centro Médico de Vecindario.
A Barn Play está recomendada tanto para adultos como para niños a partir de 10 años. “No la recomendamos para niños pequeños porque trata temas relacionados con el sacrificio y la realidad de los animales que son criados para obtener carne”, dijo Burby. “Aunque lo hace de una manera muy bella, también es bastante devastadora”.
A Barn Play se estrena el 4 de mayo en la Iglesia Colegial Fort Washington.
Para obtener más información, visite abarnplay.bpt.me