Fare Rule

Indoor dining to resume on Sept. 30

From curbside to inside.

New York City restaurants will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining on September 30, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced, though subject to strict occupancy limits and inspection protocols.

Among the requirements: restaurants can serve indoors at a maximum of 25 percent capacity with tables spaced six feet apart, must conduct temperature checks and must collect Test & Trace data from at least one customer at each table.

Additionally, seating at bars will not be permitted and restaurants must close at midnight.

At a press conference on September 9, Cuomo said the city will provide a team of 400 enforcement personnel to work with the State Police Task Force to ensure

compliance.

Restaurants must publicly post their 25 percent indoor dining capacity and a phone number and text number to report violations, he said.

Guidelines will be reassessed based on the data by November 1. If the infection rate does not increase, restaurants may be permitted to go to 50 percent capacity in November, Cuomo explained.

“This is good news and the right step forward, especially for restaurant owners and staff who have been struggling through this time. But it is up to all of us to ensure compliance and the health and safety of those around us,” Cuomo said.

“We are continuing New York City’s economic recovery by bringing back indoor dining,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “Working with the state and public health officials, we’ve achieved a plan that puts health and safety first by including strict capacity limits, a close monitoring of citywide positive testing rates and a coordinated inspection regimen. Science will guide our decision-making as we continue to monitor progress and health care indicators over the next three weeks to ensure a safe reopening. This may not look like the indoor dining that we all know and love, but it is progress for restaurant workers and all New Yorkers.”

According to de Blasio, if the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 2 percent, the status of indoor dining will immediately be reassessed.

Since June 22, city restaurants have been permitted to host outdoor dining only.

More than 10,000 eateries have participated in the Open Restaurants program, which allowed restaurants and bars to apply to temporarily place tables on sidewalks and roadways in front of their establishment.

“The restaurant industry has been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a safe return to indoor dining is critical to help save these vital small businesses and jobs,” said the NYC Hospitality Alliance in a statement. “We’re thankful to Governor Cuomo for announcing a return to indoor dining with a blueprint for future expansion. Restaurants are essential to New York’s economic and social fabric, and indoor dining is a key component to the industry’s recovery.