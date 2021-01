Fare hike postponed

We heard you.

Citing public input from hearings conducted in December, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has decided to postpone a planned 2021 fare hike.

“What we heard at these hearings was that people are suffering and cannot shoulder even a modest fare increase right now,” said MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Foye.

In a statement, Foye said the proposed fare hike would be held off “for several months” due to economic hardships for New Yorkers and the hope that the incoming Biden administration will provide financial aid to the cash-strapped agency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc — devastating the MTA’s ridership and revenues and bringing them to levels far worse than the Great Depression,” Foye said. “It has also hit people of color and low-income communities hardest, many of whom are the very same essential workers that have been on the frontlines of this crisis and who are also most dependent on mass transit.”

In November 2020, the MTA floated a series of proposals that included raising the base $2.75 subway and bus fare and eliminating unlimited 7-day and 30-day MetroCards. Also suggested were plans to increase tolls at the city’s bridges and tunnels. After proposing the fare hikes, the MTA held eight public hearings in December and solicited public comments regarding the plan.

In announcing the postponement, Foye sounded an optimistic note about the anticipated fiscal support for the agency from the new administration.

“Buoyed by President-elect Biden, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the MTA also has hope for $8 billion in additional pandemic relief and continued federal investment in mass transit in 2021 and beyond,” Foye added. “For these reasons, the MTA has decided to postpone the planned fare increase for several months.”

The MTA is expected to move forward with planned increases to bridge and tunnel tolls, Foye said, with a vote by the agency’s board slated for February.

In a statement, the Riders Alliance called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to create new funding plans for the transit system.

“When riders organize, our governor listens. With offices closed and Broadway dark, a transit fare hike would fall overwhelmingly on essential workers and New Yorkers with no other way to get around besides the bus, subway and paratransit,” said Riders Alliance Policy and Communications Director Danny Pearlstein. “With the regressive MTA fare hike off the table, Governor Cuomo must now put a stop to state raids on transit-dedicated funds. While riders are breathing a sigh of relief, the Governor must craft a bold, progressive solution to his transit agency’s money woes.”