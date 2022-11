Fare hike for cabs, pay raise for drivers approved

By Gregg McQueen

It’s been a food v. fuel debate.

New York City’s yellow and green taxi drivers have seen their earnings devastated by inflation and increased operational costs.

In a driver survey conducted by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) in spring 2022, over 70 percent of drivers reported not having enough money for the next month’s groceries.

But now, taxi drivers are about to get their first wage increase since 2012, as the city has approved a hike for base cab fares.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) okayed an increase in the base fare from $2.50 to $3.00 per ride. The additional unit charge on taxi meters will increase from 50 cents to 70 cents.

In addition, the surcharge for rush hour taxi trips will rise from $1.00 to $2.50, while the nighttime surcharge will increase to $1.00.

“After a year of all drivers having to choose between food and fuel, and a decade of not just stagnation but loss for yellow cab drivers in particular, we’re relieved to see the raise be voted on,” said NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai. “We fought hard for it, and driver unity delivered for all drivers across the industry. The work still remains to get driver income to $25 per hour after expenses.”

The NYTWA union represents more than 25,000 cab drivers,

The fare hikes are slated to go into effect by the end of 2022.

According to the TLC, the changes will increase fares for riders by an average of nearly 23 percent per ride.

“Raising taxi fare rates and minimum pay for high-volume drivers is the right thing to do for our city,” TLC Commissioner David Do said in a statement. “This is the first taxi fare increase in ten years, and these raises will help offset increased operating expenses and the cost of living for TLC-licensed drivers.”

App-based services like Uber and Lyft will also see a hike in the per-mile mile and per-minute rates the app companies must pay to drivers on every trip.

Other fare hikes approved by the TLC: the flat fare for trips between Manhattan and Kennedy Airport will be increased from $52 to $70 and a new surcharge of $5 will be created for all taxi trips to and from LaGuardia Airport.

The increases are expected to bolster take-home pay after expenses to about $22 per hour for app-based drivers and about $19 for yellow and green taxi drivers, according to NYTWA.

“I am driving for 17 years. This is my only second raise in these years,” said yellow cab driver Richard Chow. “The increase will be manageable for the public, I believe, but for the drivers, it will help us manage our life and our health. We need to pay for our food and for gasoline, and also our children’s future and our own retirement.”

For more, please visit www.nytwa.org.