Fare for whom?

Uber, Lyft taking larger share of cab fares: report

By Gregg McQueen

Going for an Uber or Lyft ride?

A larger share of your fare is going right to the company rather than the driver, according to a new report from the UCLA Labor Center.

An analysis of approximately 50 million trips during four separate months between 2019 and 2022 found that Uber and Lyft took higher commissions from drivers during the worst of the pandemic and that passenger fares have gone up significantly more than driver pay.

According to the report, Uber and Lyft took a larger share of passenger fares – and gave a smaller percentage to drivers – in 2022 than they did in 2019.

In February 2019, when the city’s Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) first implemented minimum pay rules, the app-based companies took 9 percent of passenger fares, compared to 20.7 percent in April 2022.

Additionally, passenger fares have increased significantly more than driver pay, researchers said. From February 2019 to April 2022, median driver pay increased by 31 percent, compared to an increase of 50 percent for median passenger fare.

The report’s findings were unveiled during a virtual press conference on February 9 organized by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), a union representing 25,000 drivers.

NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai noted that researchers found Uber and Lyft took their highest average commissions – 21.4 percent – during the worst of the pandemic in April 2020, when drivers were risking their lives to stay on the job.

“Among the first New Yorkers to die during Covid was an Uber driver,” Desai said. “Even during the heart of the pandemic, the companies showed no mercy to the drivers.”

The day before the report’s release, Uber announced record earnings of $8.6 billion during the last quarter of 2022, Desai pointed out.

“Uber sued to stop driver raises saying that increasing driver pay would cause irreparable financial harm to the company, but it’s clear that greed is what’s driving Uber,” she said.

In November 2022, the TLC approved pay increases for Uber and Lyft drivers that would provide them with 7.4 percent more per minute and 24 percent more per mile.

The increases, which would have given drivers about $1,000 more in monthly pay, were slated to take effect in December.

However, Uber filed a lawsuit to block the pay raises. On January 6, a New York Supreme Court Judge ruled in favor of Uber, halting the rate increase.

The TLC has resubmitted a proposal for pay increases and will hold a hearing on March 1.

Uber drivers have previously organized two 24-hour strikes, urging customers to boycott the app during that time. A third strike is planned for February 26.

“Since I started driving for Uber in 2014, the company has taken a bigger and bigger cut of each fare. Sometimes they take 50 percent of the fare the passenger pays,” said Uber driver Samassa Tidiane.

“Everything comes out of drivers’ pockets. Uber doesn’t pay for our cars, our gas, our insurance, our vehicle maintenance. They even charge us to take our pay out of our Uber accounts, all this while the prices for everything are going up and drivers are struggling to feed our families,” Tidiane said. “This report shows the world in real data what Uber greed looks like. [Drivers] see that greed every day.”

In the report, UCLA researchers make several recommendations, including: a cap on the amount that companies can take from the passenger fare, transparency around the company commission, and providing drivers full access to their trip data.

In addition, any increase in the passenger fare should have a proportional increase in the driver pay, researchers said.

“Right now, New York is unique in its ability to regulate a pay standard and earnings protections for ride-hail drivers,” Saba Waheed, Research Director at the UCLA Labor Center, said in a statement. “But additional protections — increased transparency around company commissions, proportional increases between passenger fare, and driver pay — would go far in ensuring that drivers are receiving the full benefits of their work.”

The full report can be found at bit.ly/3YIe7vK.