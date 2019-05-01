- English
- Español
FAMILIA First
Preschool intervention can influence healthy lifestyle: study
School ‘em soon.
A new study focused on how to help children avoid unhealthy habits linked to obesity and cardiovascular disease later in life found that they are more likely to do so if they are taught about healthy behaviors in preschool.
Researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital analyzed 562 preschoolers in 15 different Head Start schools in Harlem with populations that are predominantly African American and Latino, groups that experience a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
The trial, known as the FAMILIA Project at Mount Sinai Heart, was led by Valentín Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital.
Results were published on April 22 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
“This is a very scientific-oriented project, but the main concept is that at a young age is what we believe is the window of opportunity,” said Fuster in a statement.
At the beginning of the study, all children answered a questionnaire to test their knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors regarding diet, physical activity, and how the human body and heart works.
For example, the children were asked to pick out which foods were healthier in a cluster that included vegetables, fruits, and cheeseburgers with fries. They were also asked how often they run, jump, and play.
“We feel the best age is between 3 and 5,” Fuster said of the focus on young students. “At that age, the number of centers in the brain is relatively small and they do not connect with each other. Later on, it’s too late. When the children reach puberty and older, the number of centers in the brain and the connections are much more complex.”
For the study, children in six preschools went through their regular classroom curriculum, while children in the other nine preschools went through a different learning program created by cardiologists, psychologists, and educators.
Over a four-month period, teachers taught the preschoolers about healthy diet, physical activity, how the human body works, and managing emotions.
Caregivers were also told to engage in 12 hours of specific activities with their children on weekends, including buying fresh fruit at the grocery store and choosing physical activity over sedentary behavior.
Preschoolers with the curriculum led by health professionals improved their knowledge and attitudes toward a healthy lifestyle by 12 percent, more than twice as much as the control group.
Fuster and his team plan to expand the FAMILIA program across the five boroughs.
“The interventions that we applied in the school system are low-cost and easy to implement, and we hope in time they can be integrated into schools across the country to promote healthy behaviors among children to ultimately reduce their risk factors for developing heart disease throughout their lives,” he said.
“Results from this new study prove early intervention is effective in preschool-age children, but we believe this can also promote healthy behaviors among their caregivers and teachers and have a far-reaching impact.”
For more information on Mount Sinai Heart, please visit mountsinai.org/care/heart.
FAMILIA primero
La intervención preescolar puede influir en un estilo de vida saludable: estudio
Inscríbanlos a la escuela pronto.
Un nuevo estudio centrado en cómo ayudar a los niños a evitar los hábitos poco saludables relacionados con la obesidad y las enfermedades cardiovasculares más adelante en la vida, encontró que es más probable que lo hagan si se les enseña sobre conductas saludables en el preescolar.
Investigadores del Hospital Mount Sinai analizaron a 562 niños en edad preescolar en 15 escuelas diferentes Head Start en Harlem con poblaciones predominantemente afroamericanas y latinas, grupos que experimentan un mayor riesgo de enfermedad cardiovascular.
El ensayo, conocido como el proyecto FAMILIA en Mount Sinai Hearth fue dirigido por Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director de Mount Sinai Heart y Médico en Jefe del Hospital Mount Sinai.
Los resultados fueron publicados el 22 de abril en la Revista del Colegio Estadounidense de Cardiología.
“Este es un proyecto muy orientado a la ciencia, pero el concepto principal es que a una edad temprana es lo que creemos que es la ventana de oportunidad”, dijo Fuster en un comunicado.
Al comienzo del estudio, todos los niños respondieron un cuestionario para evaluar sus conocimientos, actitudes y comportamientos con respecto a la dieta, la actividad física y cómo funciona el cuerpo humano y el corazón.
Por ejemplo, se les pidió a los niños que eligieran qué alimentos eran más saludables en un grupo que incluía verduras, frutas y hamburguesas con queso y papas fritas. También se les preguntó con qué frecuencia corren, saltan y juegan.
“Creemos que la mejor edad es entre los 3 y los 5″, dijo Fuster sobre el enfoque en los jóvenes estudiantes. “A esa edad, el número de centros en el cerebro es relativamente pequeño y no se conectan entre sí. Más tarde, es demasiado tarde. Cuando los niños llegan a la pubertad y son mayores, la cantidad de centros en el cerebro y las conexiones son mucho más complejas”.
Para el estudio, los niños en seis escuelas preescolares pasaron por su plan de estudios regular en el aula, mientras que los niños en las otras nueve escuelas preescolares pasaron por un programa de aprendizaje diferente creado por cardiólogos, psicólogos y educadores.
Durante un período de cuatro meses, los maestros enseñaron a los niños en edad preescolar sobre una dieta saludable, actividad física, cómo funciona el cuerpo humano y cómo manejar las emociones.
A los cuidadores también se les pidió participar en 12 horas de actividades específicas con sus hijos los fines de semana, incluyendo comprar fruta fresca en el supermercado y elegir actividad física en lugar del comportamiento sedentario.
Los preescolares con el currículo dirigido por profesionales de la salud mejoraron sus conocimientos y actitudes hacia un estilo de vida saludable en un 12 por ciento, más del doble que el grupo de control.
Fuster y su equipo planean expandir el programa FAMILIA en los cinco condados.
“Las intervenciones que aplicamos en el sistema escolar son de bajo costo y fáciles de implementar, y esperamos que a tiempo puedan integrarse en las escuelas de todo el país para promover conductas saludables entre los niños y, en última instancia, reducir sus factores de riesgo para el desarrollo de enfermedades del corazón durante sus vidas”, dijo.
“Los resultados de este nuevo estudio demuestran que la intervención temprana es efectiva en niños en edad preescolar, pero creemos que esto también puede promover conductas saludables entre sus cuidadores y maestros y tener un impacto de gran alcance”.
Para obtener más información sobre Mount Sinai Heart, por favor visite mountsinai.org/care/heart.