Preschool intervention can influence healthy lifestyle: study

School ‘em soon.

A new study focused on how to help children avoid unhealthy habits linked to obesity and cardiovascular disease later in life found that they are more likely to do so if they are taught about healthy behaviors in preschool.

Researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital analyzed 562 preschoolers in 15 different Head Start schools in Harlem with populations that are predominantly African American and Latino, groups that experience a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

The trial, known as the FAMILIA Project at Mount Sinai Heart, was led by Valentín Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital.

Results were published on April 22 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

“This is a very scientific-oriented project, but the main concept is that at a young age is what we believe is the window of opportunity,” said Fuster in a statement.

At the beginning of the study, all children answered a questionnaire to test their knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors regarding diet, physical activity, and how the human body and heart works.

For example, the children were asked to pick out which foods were healthier in a cluster that included vegetables, fruits, and cheeseburgers with fries. They were also asked how often they run, jump, and play.

“We feel the best age is between 3 and 5,” Fuster said of the focus on young students. “At that age, the number of centers in the brain is relatively small and they do not connect with each other. Later on, it’s too late. When the children reach puberty and older, the number of centers in the brain and the connections are much more complex.”

For the study, children in six preschools went through their regular classroom curriculum, while children in the other nine preschools went through a different learning program created by cardiologists, psychologists, and educators.

Over a four-month period, teachers taught the preschoolers about healthy diet, physical activity, how the human body works, and managing emotions.

Caregivers were also told to engage in 12 hours of specific activities with their children on weekends, including buying fresh fruit at the grocery store and choosing physical activity over sedentary behavior.

Preschoolers with the curriculum led by health professionals improved their knowledge and attitudes toward a healthy lifestyle by 12 percent, more than twice as much as the control group.

Fuster and his team plan to expand the FAMILIA program across the five boroughs.

“The interventions that we applied in the school system are low-cost and easy to implement, and we hope in time they can be integrated into schools across the country to promote healthy behaviors among children to ultimately reduce their risk factors for developing heart disease throughout their lives,” he said.

“Results from this new study prove early intervention is effective in preschool-age children, but we believe this can also promote healthy behaviors among their caregivers and teachers and have a far-reaching impact.”

For more information on Mount Sinai Heart, please visit mountsinai.org/care/heart.