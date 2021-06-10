- English
Famed, and not forgotten
Preserving the legacy of Coliseum Theatre
By Gregg McQueen
Located at the corner of 181st Street and Broadway, the Coliseum Theatre stood for 100 years before being demolished last year.
Opened in 1920, the venue featured an ornate interior with a large marquee and initially presented a mixture of motion pictures and vaudeville shows.
In its heyday, the site hosted performances by Milton Berle, W.C. Fields, Bob Hope and the Marx Brothers.
For several decades after that, it screened movies to local residents at a discounted price.
“The theater wasn’t just a part of uptown history, it was a part of New York City history,” said filmmaker and Washington Heights resident Anthony Rojas. “It represented an era when the grand vaudeville theaters were popular in the city. Then it ended up as one of the last places uptown where you could see a movie.”
The theater closed for good in October 2011 and sat vacant until it was torn down last year to make way for a commercial development.
Rojas is currently working on a short documentary film titled The Last Movie Theater in Washington Heights, which pays tribute to the Coliseum.
An early edit of the short film features local community members reminiscing about the theater, amid a dreamlike presentation that displays tickets from past screenings and historic photos of the venue.
The Coliseum was an important part of Rojas’ childhood.
“We lived right up the block. We would go all the time,” he said. “The tickets were cheap, so that was a big reason. It was pretty much a weekly thing for us.”
“For me, the theater wasn’t just a means for entertainment, but it was an escape from your real life to get swept up in these movies,” Rojas added. “I’m sure there are hundreds of other kids from Washington Heights who will tell you the same thing.”
Although the United Palace hosts occasional film presentations, Rojas lamented that there are no theaters in Washington Heights that show movies on a daily basis.
“The closest movie theater right now is in Harlem,” he said.
After the theater’s closure in 2011, a grassroots community effort attempted to save the building, as a group known as Save the Coliseum advocated to preserve the structure and keep it as a community resource.
Efforts to have the building declared a landmark were unsuccessful.
“The building was carved up enough over the years that it didn’t qualify as a landmark, but there’s still some history still there, and it would be a shame if it went away,” Jeff Hoppa, one of the Save the Coliseum’s founders, told The Manhattan Times in 2015.
The theater was demolished in 2020 to make way for the development of a 78,000-square-foot retail hub.
Manhattan realtor Zelnick & Co. has a listing posted for the property, also known as 4261 Broadway, that includes renderings of a planned four-story building and touts a variety of commercial spaces that would be available for lease.
Led Black, a local writer, filmmaker and founder of the Uptown Collective website, opined in an early edit of The Last Movie Theater in Washington Heights that the Coliseum site could have been used for something other than retail stores.
“It should have been an arts center or screening room. They should keep part of it as a community space,” Black said. “We have a lot of arts organizations uptown that do amazing work, but the spaces are limited.”
Rojas said he was motivated to document the story of the Coliseum as he perceives a lack of historical preservation in low-income communities.
“If this theater was located downtown or on the Upper East Side, it might have had a different fate,” he said. “In less wealthy neighborhoods, we deserve better.”
Rojas graduated last year from Purchase College, where he majored in Cinema Studies and minored in Film Production and Screenwriting. During his time at college, Rojas debuted a film at the Inwood Film Festival that won an award in the student film category.
His short documentary Con Dios was an official selection at the New York Latino Film Festival in August 2020.
Rojas said his work to date has focused on documenting the Latinx immigrant experience in New York City. He cited Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a fellow Northern Manhattan native, as a role model.
“It showed me that it’s actually possible for a kid in Washington Heights to achieve a high level of success and artistic satisfaction,” said Rojas, who was an extra in Miranda’s new film version of In the Heights. “He was a big inspiration for me.”
For now, Rojas is focused on completing his documentary on the Coliseum, which he said he hopes to eventually screen at the Inwood Film Festival or New York Latino Film Festival.
“I’m trying to get more personal stories, more interviews. I want people who live uptown to share their memories,” he said. “I want to give the theater a homage and make sure it’s remembered.”
For more on Anthony Rojas, visit theanthonyrojas.com.
To share personal stories about the Coliseum Theater, email him at arojas0627@gmail.com.
Famoso, y no olvidado
Preservando el legado del Teatro Coliseum
Por Gregg McQueen
Ubicado en la esquina de la calle 181 y Broadway, el Teatro Coliseum estuvo en pie durante 100 años antes de ser demolido el año pasado.
Inaugurado en 1920, el lugar contaba con un interior ornamentado con una gran marquesina e inicialmente presentaba una mezcla de películas y espectáculos de vodevil.
En su apogeo, el sitio contó con actuaciones de Milton Berle, W.C. Fields, Bob Hope y los hermanos Marx.
Durante varias décadas después de eso, proyectó películas a los residentes locales a un precio con descuento.
“El teatro no fue solo una parte de la historia del Alto Manhattan, fue parte de la historia de la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo el cineasta y residente de Washington Heights Anthony Rojas. “Representaba una época en la que los grandes teatros de vodevil eran populares en la ciudad. Luego terminó como uno de los últimos lugares en el Alto Manhattan donde se podía ver una película”.
El teatro cerró definitivamente en octubre de 2011 y permaneció vacío hasta que fue demolido el año pasado para dar paso a un desarrollo comercial.
Rojas trabaja actualmente en un cortometraje documental titulado The Last Movie Theater in Washington Heights, que rinde homenaje al Coliseum.
Una primera edición del cortometraje presenta a miembros de la comunidad local recordando el teatro, en medio de una presentación de ensueño que muestra boletos de proyecciones pasadas y fotos históricas del lugar.
El Coliseum fue una parte importante de la infancia de Rojas.
“Vivíamos en la misma cuadra. Íbamos todo el tiempo”, dijo. “Los boletos eran baratos, así que esa era una gran razón. Para nosotros era prácticamente una actividad semanal”.
“Para mí, el teatro no era solo un medio de entretenimiento, sino un escape de la vida real para dejarse llevar por estas películas”, agregó Rojas. “Estoy seguro de que hay cientos de otros chicos de Washington Heights que dirán lo mismo”.
Aunque el United Palace organiza presentaciones de películas ocasionales, Rojas lamentó que no haya teatros en Washington Heights que muestren películas a diario.
“El cine más cercano en este momento está en Harlem”, dijo.
Después del cierre del teatro en 2011, un esfuerzo comunitario intentó salvar el edificio, ya que un grupo conocido como Save the Coliseum abogó por preservar la estructura y mantenerla como un recurso comunitario.
Los esfuerzos para que el edificio fuera declarado monumento fueron infructuosos.
“El edificio fue tallado lo suficiente a lo largo de los años como para que no calificara como un lugar de referencia, pero todavía hay algo de historia ahí, y sería una pena que desapareciera”, dijo Jeff Hoppa, uno de los fundadores de Save the Coliseum, al The Manhattan Times en 2015.
El teatro fue demolido en 2020 para dar paso al desarrollo de un centro comercial de 78,000 pies cuadrados.
El agente inmobiliario de Manhattan Zelnick & Co. tiene una lista publicada para la propiedad, también conocida como el No. 4261 de Broadway, que incluye representaciones de un edificio planificado de cuatro pisos y promociona una variedad de espacios comerciales que estarían disponibles para arrendamiento.
Led Black, un escritor local, cineasta y fundador del sitio web Uptown Collective, opinó en una edición temprana de The Last Movie Theater in Washington Heights que el sitio del Coliseum podría haber sido utilizado para algo más que tiendas minoristas.
“Debería haber sido un centro de artes o una sala de proyecciones. Deberían mantener parte de él como un espacio comunitario”, dijo Black. “Tenemos muchas organizaciones artísticas en el Alto Manhattan que hacen un trabajo increíble, pero los espacios son limitados”.
Rojas dijo estar motivado a documentar la historia del Coliseum ya que percibe una falta de preservación histórica en las comunidades de bajos ingresos.
“Si este teatro estuviera ubicado en el centro de la ciudad o en el Upper East Side, podría haber tenido un destino diferente”, dijo. “En los vecindarios menos ricos, nos merecemos algo mejor”.
Rojas se graduó el año pasado del Purchase College, donde se especializó en Estudios de Cine y en Producción de Cine y Escritura de Guiones. Durante su tiempo en la universidad, Rojas estrenó una película en el Festival de Cine de Inwood que ganó un premio en la categoría de película estudiantil.
Su corto documental Con Dios fue una selección oficial en el Festival de Cine Latino de Nueva York en agosto de 2020.
Rojas dijo que su trabajo hasta la fecha se ha centrado en documentar la experiencia de los inmigrantes latinxs en la ciudad de Nueva York. Citó Hamilton y al creador de In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda, un compañero nativo del norte de Manhattan, como modelo a seguir. “Me mostró que es posible que un chico de Washington Heights logre un alto nivel de éxito y satisfacción artística”, dijo Rojas, quien fue un extra en la nueva versión cinematográfica de Miranda de In the Heights. “Fue una gran inspiración para mí”.
Por ahora, Rojas está enfocado en completar su documental sobre el Coliseum, el cual, dijo, espera proyectar eventualmente en el Festival de Cine de Inwood o en el Festival de Cine Latino de Nueva York.
“Estoy tratando de conseguir más historias personales, más entrevistas. Quiero que las personas que viven en el Alto Manhattan compartan sus recuerdos”, dijo. “Quiero rendir homenaje al teatro y asegurarme de que sea recordado”.
Para más sobre Anthony Rojas, visite theanthonyrojas.com.
Para compartir historias personales sobre el Teatro Coliseum, envíele un correo electrónico a arojas0627@gmail.com.