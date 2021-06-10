Famed, and not forgotten

Preserving the legacy of Coliseum Theatre

By Gregg McQueen

Located at the corner of 181st Street and Broadway, the Coliseum Theatre stood for 100 years before being demolished last year.

Opened in 1920, the venue featured an ornate interior with a large marquee and initially presented a mixture of motion pictures and vaudeville shows.

In its heyday, the site hosted performances by Milton Berle, W.C. Fields, Bob Hope and the Marx Brothers.

For several decades after that, it screened movies to local residents at a discounted price.

“The theater wasn’t just a part of uptown history, it was a part of New York City history,” said filmmaker and Washington Heights resident Anthony Rojas. “It represented an era when the grand vaudeville theaters were popular in the city. Then it ended up as one of the last places uptown where you could see a movie.”

The theater closed for good in October 2011 and sat vacant until it was torn down last year to make way for a commercial development.

Rojas is currently working on a short documentary film titled The Last Movie Theater in Washington Heights, which pays tribute to the Coliseum.

An early edit of the short film features local community members reminiscing about the theater, amid a dreamlike presentation that displays tickets from past screenings and historic photos of the venue.

The Coliseum was an important part of Rojas’ childhood.

“We lived right up the block. We would go all the time,” he said. “The tickets were cheap, so that was a big reason. It was pretty much a weekly thing for us.”

“For me, the theater wasn’t just a means for entertainment, but it was an escape from your real life to get swept up in these movies,” Rojas added. “I’m sure there are hundreds of other kids from Washington Heights who will tell you the same thing.”

Although the United Palace hosts occasional film presentations, Rojas lamented that there are no theaters in Washington Heights that show movies on a daily basis.

“The closest movie theater right now is in Harlem,” he said.

After the theater’s closure in 2011, a grassroots community effort attempted to save the building, as a group known as Save the Coliseum advocated to preserve the structure and keep it as a community resource.

Efforts to have the building declared a landmark were unsuccessful.

“The building was carved up enough over the years that it didn’t qualify as a landmark, but there’s still some history still there, and it would be a shame if it went away,” Jeff Hoppa, one of the Save the Coliseum’s founders, told The Manhattan Times in 2015.

The theater was demolished in 2020 to make way for the development of a 78,000-square-foot retail hub.

Manhattan realtor Zelnick & Co. has a listing posted for the property, also known as 4261 Broadway, that includes renderings of a planned four-story building and touts a variety of commercial spaces that would be available for lease.

Led Black, a local writer, filmmaker and founder of the Uptown Collective website, opined in an early edit of The Last Movie Theater in Washington Heights that the Coliseum site could have been used for something other than retail stores.

“It should have been an arts center or screening room. They should keep part of it as a community space,” Black said. “We have a lot of arts organizations uptown that do amazing work, but the spaces are limited.”

Rojas said he was motivated to document the story of the Coliseum as he perceives a lack of historical preservation in low-income communities.

“If this theater was located downtown or on the Upper East Side, it might have had a different fate,” he said. “In less wealthy neighborhoods, we deserve better.”

Rojas graduated last year from Purchase College, where he majored in Cinema Studies and minored in Film Production and Screenwriting. During his time at college, Rojas debuted a film at the Inwood Film Festival that won an award in the student film category.

His short documentary Con Dios was an official selection at the New York Latino Film Festival in August 2020.

Rojas said his work to date has focused on documenting the Latinx immigrant experience in New York City. He cited Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a fellow Northern Manhattan native, as a role model.

“It showed me that it’s actually possible for a kid in Washington Heights to achieve a high level of success and artistic satisfaction,” said Rojas, who was an extra in Miranda’s new film version of In the Heights. “He was a big inspiration for me.”

For now, Rojas is focused on completing his documentary on the Coliseum, which he said he hopes to eventually screen at the Inwood Film Festival or New York Latino Film Festival.

“I’m trying to get more personal stories, more interviews. I want people who live uptown to share their memories,” he said. “I want to give the theater a homage and make sure it’s remembered.”

For more on Anthony Rojas, visit theanthonyrojas.com.

To share personal stories about the Coliseum Theater, email him at arojas0627@gmail.com.