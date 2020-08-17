Top Stories

Sweet Potato Salad
Ensalada fresca

Posted by: Postmaster in Español, Food, News August 17, 2020

Sweet Potato Salad

Summer means salads, and this recipe revisits a classic staple.

Rather than using white potatoes, this dish from the nonprofit Brighter Bites instead relies on sweet potatoes, which are rich in vitamin A and provide fiber, and potassium. Additional ingredients such as the pomegranate seeds bring a juicy burst and the pumpkin seeds offer a nutty crunch. Get ahead of the fall season with red apples or choose your own favorite.

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 cups sweet potato, diced (about 2-3)
  • 1 cup red apple, diced
  • ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
  • 4 Tbsp. unsalted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp. + ½ Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ⅛ tsp. black pepper

A bowl that packs a punch.

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 cup; makes 4 servings)

183 calories; 35 grams carbohydrate; 4 grams fat; 3 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°F. Drizzle diced sweet potatoes with 1 tsp. of olive oil and roast in the oven on a baking sheet for 10 minutes.  Once sweet potatoes are cooked, remove from the oven and allow them to cool. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sweet potato, apples, pomegranate seeds, and pepitas. Whisk the remaining 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl.  Once mixed, add to sweet potato mixture and toss until the salad is lightly coated.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.

Ensalada fresca

El verano significa ensaladas, y esta receta retoma un alimento clásico.

En lugar de usar papas blancas, este plato de la organización Brighter Bites se basa en camotes, que son ricos en vitamina A y proporcionan fibra y potasio. Los ingredientes adicionales como las semillas de granada aportan una explosión de sabor fresca y las semillas de calabaza ofrecen un crujido de nuez. Adelante la temporada de otoño con manzanas rojas o elija su manzana favorita

INGREDIENTES

  • 4 tazas de batata, cortado en cubitos (alrededor de 2-3)
  • 1 taza de manzana roja, cortada en cubitos
  • ¼ taza de semillas de granada
  • 4 cucharadas de semillas de calabaza sin sal (pepitas)
  • 1 cucharada de vinagre de sidra de manzana
  • 1 cucharadita + ½ cucharada de aceite de oliva extra virgen
  • ¼ de cucharadita de sal
  • ⅛ de cucharadita de pimienta negra

Un clásico.

INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL PARA UNA PORCIÓN

(Aproximadamente 1 taza; hace 4 porciones)

183 calorías; 35 gramos de carbohidratos; 4 gramos de grasa; 3 gramos de proteína; 5 gramos de fibra dietética

INDICACIONES

Precaliente el horno a 400° F. Rocíe la batata en cubitos con 1 cucharadita de aceite de oliva y ase en el horno sobre una bandeja para hornear durante 10 minutos. Una vez que la batata esté cocido, retírelo del horno y déjelo enfriar. En un tazón grande, combine la batata, las manzanas, las semillas de granada y las pepitas. Bata las 1/2 cucharadas restantes de aceite de oliva, el vinagre de sidra de manzana, la sal y pimienta en un recipiente aparte. Una vez mezclado, agregue a la mezcla de batata y revuelva hasta que la ensalada esté ligeramente cubierta.

Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.

