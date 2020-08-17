Summer means salads, and this recipe revisits a classic staple. Rather than using white potatoes, this dish from the nonprofit Brighter Bites instead relies on sweet potatoes, which are rich in vitamin A and provide fiber, and potassium. Additional ingredients such as the pomegranate seeds bring a juicy burst and the pumpkin seeds offer a nutty crunch. Get ahead of the fall season with red apples or choose your own favorite. INGREDIENTS NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING (approx. 1 cup; makes 4 servings) 183 calories; 35 grams carbohydrate; 4 grams fat; 3 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber DIRECTIONS Preheat oven to 400°F. Drizzle diced sweet potatoes with 1 tsp. of olive oil and roast in the oven on a baking sheet for 10 minutes. Once sweet potatoes are cooked, remove from the oven and allow them to cool. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sweet potato, apples, pomegranate seeds, and pepitas. Whisk the remaining 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl. Once mixed, add to sweet potato mixture and toss until the salad is lightly coated. For more information, please visit brighterbites.org. El verano significa ensaladas, y esta receta retoma un alimento clásico. En lugar de usar papas blancas, este plato de la organización Brighter Bites se basa en camotes, que son ricos en vitamina A y proporcionan fibra y potasio. Los ingredientes adicionales como las semillas de granada aportan una explosión de sabor fresca y las semillas de calabaza ofrecen un crujido de nuez. Adelante la temporada de otoño con manzanas rojas o elija su manzana favorita INGREDIENTES INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL PARA UNA PORCIÓN (Aproximadamente 1 taza; hace 4 porciones) 183 calorías; 35 gramos de carbohidratos; 4 gramos de grasa; 3 gramos de proteína; 5 gramos de fibra dietética INDICACIONES Precaliente el horno a 400° F. Rocíe la batata en cubitos con 1 cucharadita de aceite de oliva y ase en el horno sobre una bandeja para hornear durante 10 minutos. Una vez que la batata esté cocido, retírelo del horno y déjelo enfriar. En un tazón grande, combine la batata, las manzanas, las semillas de granada y las pepitas. Bata las 1/2 cucharadas restantes de aceite de oliva, el vinagre de sidra de manzana, la sal y pimienta en un recipiente aparte. Una vez mezclado, agregue a la mezcla de batata y revuelva hasta que la ensalada esté ligeramente cubierta. Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.
Sweet Potato Salad
Ensalada fresca
Summer means salads, and this recipe revisits a classic staple.
Rather than using white potatoes, this dish from the nonprofit Brighter Bites instead relies on sweet potatoes, which are rich in vitamin A and provide fiber, and potassium. Additional ingredients such as the pomegranate seeds bring a juicy burst and the pumpkin seeds offer a nutty crunch. Get ahead of the fall season with red apples or choose your own favorite.
INGREDIENTS
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(approx. 1 cup; makes 4 servings)
183 calories; 35 grams carbohydrate; 4 grams fat; 3 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400°F. Drizzle diced sweet potatoes with 1 tsp. of olive oil and roast in the oven on a baking sheet for 10 minutes. Once sweet potatoes are cooked, remove from the oven and allow them to cool. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sweet potato, apples, pomegranate seeds, and pepitas. Whisk the remaining 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl. Once mixed, add to sweet potato mixture and toss until the salad is lightly coated.
For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.
El verano significa ensaladas, y esta receta retoma un alimento clásico.
En lugar de usar papas blancas, este plato de la organización Brighter Bites se basa en camotes, que son ricos en vitamina A y proporcionan fibra y potasio. Los ingredientes adicionales como las semillas de granada aportan una explosión de sabor fresca y las semillas de calabaza ofrecen un crujido de nuez. Adelante la temporada de otoño con manzanas rojas o elija su manzana favorita
INGREDIENTES
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL PARA UNA PORCIÓN
(Aproximadamente 1 taza; hace 4 porciones)
183 calorías; 35 gramos de carbohidratos; 4 gramos de grasa; 3 gramos de proteína; 5 gramos de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
Precaliente el horno a 400° F. Rocíe la batata en cubitos con 1 cucharadita de aceite de oliva y ase en el horno sobre una bandeja para hornear durante 10 minutos. Una vez que la batata esté cocido, retírelo del horno y déjelo enfriar. En un tazón grande, combine la batata, las manzanas, las semillas de granada y las pepitas. Bata las 1/2 cucharadas restantes de aceite de oliva, el vinagre de sidra de manzana, la sal y pimienta en un recipiente aparte. Una vez mezclado, agregue a la mezcla de batata y revuelva hasta que la ensalada esté ligeramente cubierta.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.