Sweet Potato Salad

Summer means salads, and this recipe revisits a classic staple.

Rather than using white potatoes, this dish from the nonprofit Brighter Bites instead relies on sweet potatoes, which are rich in vitamin A and provide fiber, and potassium. Additional ingredients such as the pomegranate seeds bring a juicy burst and the pumpkin seeds offer a nutty crunch. Get ahead of the fall season with red apples or choose your own favorite.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups sweet potato, diced (about 2-3)

1 cup red apple, diced

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

4 Tbsp. unsalted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. + ½ Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. black pepper

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 cup; makes 4 servings)

183 calories; 35 grams carbohydrate; 4 grams fat; 3 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°F. Drizzle diced sweet potatoes with 1 tsp. of olive oil and roast in the oven on a baking sheet for 10 minutes. Once sweet potatoes are cooked, remove from the oven and allow them to cool. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sweet potato, apples, pomegranate seeds, and pepitas. Whisk the remaining 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl. Once mixed, add to sweet potato mixture and toss until the salad is lightly coated.

