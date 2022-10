Fall Ball

Playoff baseball a $100 million boon: Mayor Adams

By Gregg McQueen

“Playoff baseball is back in New York City,” remarked Mayor Eric Adams (center), in announcing the post-season economic boon.

This year, both New York baseball teams had reason to celebrate – at home – in October.

It marks the first time since 2006 that both the Yankees and Mets have played multiple home playoff games.

And according to city officials, the Major League Baseball playoffs are proving to be a grand slam for New York City’s economy.

Postseason baseball games by the Yankees and Mets are expected to generate around $100 million in economic activity, Mayor Eric Adams has announced.

Each home playoff game pumps more than $15 million into the city’s economy, Adams said, stimulating local businesses and creating jobs.

“Playoff baseball is back in New York City, but it’s more than what happens on the baseball diamond. It brings about an economic stimulus for our city,” Adams said. “Sometimes people don’t connect the dots that when you have playoff baseball, it is just an economic revitalization for the entire city. [It] brings up our spirits, but it also fills our cash registers and pockets.”

Adams spoke at a press conference outside of Yankee Stadium on October 11, before the Yankees hosted the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the American League Division Series.

The Yankees defeated Cleveland, 4-1, to take an early advantage in the series.

Despite high expectations, the Mets have already bowed out of the postseason, losing the National League Wild Card series to the San Diego Padres.

Although their season is done, the Mets’ three home playoff games at CitiField generated about $17 million in economic impact, according to a new analysis from the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).

Each Yankees postseason home game in the Division Series is expected to generate an economic impact of $21.5 million, said NYCEDC President and Chief Executive Office Andrew Kimball.

Those figures are based on the playoff games already guaranteed, Kimball said, meaning the economic boost will grow if the Yankees embark on a long playoff run.

“The farther the Yankees go, the more money, so the hundred million dollars that the mayor talked about is just based on the games we know will be played, not if the Yankees make it all the way through the World Series, which we expect they will,” quipped Kimball.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the playoff games will help small businesses surrounding Yankee Stadium, as more than 50,000 fans descend upon the neighborhood to attend each game.

“They’re going to take advantage of… all of the businesses along 161st street, as well as River Avenue and Gerard Avenue, whether it’s the restaurants, the sports bars, purchasing Yankee merchandise,” she said.

“It’s a real, real, real big stimulus for us in the neighborhood, all the businesses, we need it,” added Joe Bastone, owner of Yankee Tavern, a restaurant located across the street from Yankee Stadium. “We went through very hard times and you can’t make it up, but this is going to help.”

Other economic indicators for New York City were also looking up, Kimball said, noting that one in 10 of all city businesses started in the last 12 months.

He also cited a monthly economic report by NYCEDC indicating that the city is experiencing its highest level of workforce participation in this city in 12 years. “That means people are hungry to get back to work, companies of all sizes are opening up and hiring, and that is very positive,” Kimball said.

Mayor Adams, who is a Mets fan, said his “heart is a little sore” that the Mets were eliminated but threw his support behind the Bronx Bombers.

“We’re going to get past this pennant run and I look forward to cheering on behalf of the Yankees,” he remarked. “And my son is a Yankee fan, so this is a real win. You don’t lose.”

He stressed that he was supportive of both teams as they both represent New York City.

“Two different jerseys, one team – Team New York,” Adams said. “They both have that NY on their uniform.”