Fair in the Square

By Emily Nadal

June has typically marked the school year’s end, prompting tears and recurring wishes for an “awesome” summer.

This year, it also meant bidding a happy farewell to a year of Zoom, stuffy masks and gloppy hand sanitizer.

Faculty at School in the Square, known as S2, opted for an in-person street party with giant bouncy slides, cotton candy machines and games.

“This is the first time a lot of our parents are coming together in person,” said Cynthia Carrión, Director of Community Engagement. “It’s really just this combination of all the joy and love we’ve had for each other this year. And also, just like, ‘Oh, my goodness, we did it, we made it. We made it through this year.’”

S2 has two sites: its middle school is on Wadsworth Avenue while its kindergarten is based on Cooper Street. The school’s name references the notion of the public square, in which communities convene together to problem-solve and celebrate.

On June 18th, children raced around on Cooper, which had been closed to traffic. Many were embracing their friends for the first time since September of last year, while teachers were finally meeting their students in person.

“This past year started with a lot of questions,” said kindergarten teacher Stephanie Feinberg. “I’m just excited to go back to normal next school year, but [we will still be] incorporating some new skills and strategies that we used online.”

The day was particularly memorable for the schools’ youngest students, who showed up to receive their kindergarten graduation certificates.

“It’s been a real bright spot,” said Leslie McKrell whose son Rowan was among those advancing to first grade. “He’s found a great community here. He’s learned to read. He’s made friends. It’s been a challenging year for the school and they could’ve just said ‘Goodbye’ on the last day and that’s it. Instead, they invested a lot of time to make it a special day that was fun and safe.”

Parent Kia-fiara Meléndez has had her hands full all year, tending to her child’s needs while also looking after those of in the community as one of the school’s social workers.

Meléndez said she always sought to ensure parents felt heard.

“When I think of Washington Heights and what we’ve experienced, I think of a collective trauma,” she explained. “Being able to find support, to process those things, really makes an impact long-term.”

Sommy Ezewaji, parent of kindergartener Princess, was overwhelmed – happily.

“It’s a lot for me,” said Ezewaji. “My heart is full of joy.”

For more, please visit schoolinthesquare.org.