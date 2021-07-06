- English
- Español
Fair in the Square
By Emily Nadal
June has typically marked the school year’s end, prompting tears and recurring wishes for an “awesome” summer.
This year, it also meant bidding a happy farewell to a year of Zoom, stuffy masks and gloppy hand sanitizer.
Faculty at School in the Square, known as S2, opted for an in-person street party with giant bouncy slides, cotton candy machines and games.
“This is the first time a lot of our parents are coming together in person,” said Cynthia Carrión, Director of Community Engagement. “It’s really just this combination of all the joy and love we’ve had for each other this year. And also, just like, ‘Oh, my goodness, we did it, we made it. We made it through this year.’”
S2 has two sites: its middle school is on Wadsworth Avenue while its kindergarten is based on Cooper Street. The school’s name references the notion of the public square, in which communities convene together to problem-solve and celebrate.
On June 18th, children raced around on Cooper, which had been closed to traffic. Many were embracing their friends for the first time since September of last year, while teachers were finally meeting their students in person.
“This past year started with a lot of questions,” said kindergarten teacher Stephanie Feinberg. “I’m just excited to go back to normal next school year, but [we will still be] incorporating some new skills and strategies that we used online.”
The day was particularly memorable for the schools’ youngest students, who showed up to receive their kindergarten graduation certificates.
“It’s been a real bright spot,” said Leslie McKrell whose son Rowan was among those advancing to first grade. “He’s found a great community here. He’s learned to read. He’s made friends. It’s been a challenging year for the school and they could’ve just said ‘Goodbye’ on the last day and that’s it. Instead, they invested a lot of time to make it a special day that was fun and safe.”
Parent Kia-fiara Meléndez has had her hands full all year, tending to her child’s needs while also looking after those of in the community as one of the school’s social workers.
Meléndez said she always sought to ensure parents felt heard.
“When I think of Washington Heights and what we’ve experienced, I think of a collective trauma,” she explained. “Being able to find support, to process those things, really makes an impact long-term.”
Sommy Ezewaji, parent of kindergartener Princess, was overwhelmed – happily.
“It’s a lot for me,” said Ezewaji. “My heart is full of joy.”
For more, please visit schoolinthesquare.org.
Feria en la Plaza
Por Emily Nadal
Junio ha marcado típicamente el final del año escolar, provocando lágrimas y deseos recurrentes de un verano “increíble”.
Este año, también significó despedir felizmente a un año de Zoom, mascarillas sofocantes y desinfectante de manos pegajoso.
El cuerpo docente de School in the Square, conocida como S2, optó por una fiesta callejera presencial con toboganes gigantes, máquinas de algodón de azúcar y juegos.
“Esta es la primera vez que muchos de nuestros padres se reúnen en persona”, dijo Cynthia Carrión, directora de Participación Comunitaria. “Es realmente esta combinación de toda la alegría y el amor que nos hemos tenido el uno al otro este año. Y también, como, ‘Oh, Dios mío, lo logramos, lo logramos. Superamos este año”.
S2 tiene dos sitios: su escuela intermedia está en la avenida Wadsworth, mientras que su jardín de infantes tiene como base la calle Cooper. El nombre de la escuela hace referencia a la noción de plaza pública, en la que las comunidades se reúnen para resolver problemas y celebrar.
El 18 de junio, los niños corrieron por la calle Cooper, que fue cerrada al tráfico. Muchos abrazaban a sus amigos por primera vez desde septiembre del año pasado, mientras que los maestros finalmente conocían a sus estudiantes en persona.
“El año pasado comenzó con muchas preguntas”, dijo la maestra de jardín de infantes Stephanie Feinberg. “Estoy emocionada de volver a la normalidad el próximo año escolar, pero [todavía estaremos] incorporando algunas habilidades y estrategias nuevas que usamos en línea”.
El día fue particularmente memorable para los estudiantes más jóvenes de las escuelas, quienes se presentaron para recibir sus certificados de graduación de jardín de infantes.
“Ha sido un detalle realmente positivo”, dijo Leslie McKrell, cuyo hijo Rowan estaba entre los que avanzaban al primer grado. “Ha encontrado una gran comunidad aquí. Ha aprendido a leer. Ha hecho amigos. Ha sido un año desafiante para la escuela y podrían haberse despedido el último día y eso hubiese sido todo. En cambio, invirtieron mucho tiempo para que fuera un día especial, divertido y seguro”.
Kia-fiara Meléndez, ha tenido las manos ocupadas todo el año, atendiendo las necesidades de su hijo y al mismo tiempo cuidando las de la comunidad como trabajadora social de la escuela.
Meléndez dijo que siempre buscó asegurarse de que los padres se sintieran escuchados.
“Cuando pienso en Washington Heights y en lo que hemos experimentado, pienso en un trauma colectivo”, explicó. “Poder encontrar apoyo, procesar esas cosas, realmente tiene un impacto a largo plazo”.
Sommy Ezewaji, mirando a su hija Princess, estaba abrumada, feliz.
“Es mucho para mí”, dijo Ezewaji. “Mi corazón está lleno de alegría”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite schoolinthesquare.org.