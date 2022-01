“Facts, not fear”

Adams enacts plan to address Covid spike

By Gregg McQueen

“We can’t shut our city again,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

Welcome to the Adams administration.

As New York City weathers a massive surge of Covid-19 cases, the new mayor unveiled a plan to help the city deal with the pandemic through the winter months.

At a virtual press conference on December 30, held just over 24 hours prior to being sworn in as mayor, Eric Adams said he would make “smart decisions” and “follow the science” to protect New Yorkers from coronavirus, while also vowing to avoid widescale shutdowns similar to what the city implemented during 2020.

“At this moment, the schools are doing an amazing job,” said Adams.

“Keep the city open – that’s the goal,” stated Adams, insisting shutdowns would prove devastating to business and workers alike.

“We can’t shut our city again,” he said. “We can’t allow the city to go further into economic despair.”

Adams explained that he would keep former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for private sector employers. The city will focus on compliance and not punishment for employers, Adams said, “forgoing fines so long as businesses help get their staff vaccinated.”

Vaccine mandates will remain in place.

The city’s Health Department has been tasked with creating a special unit to help businesses comply with the mandate.

Other vaccination mandates enacted by the de Blasio administration would also remain in place, Adams said, adding that the city will study whether booster shots should be required under the current mandates.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will have the last word on vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.

Under Adams’ Covid plan, the city intends to work with hospitals to shore up capacity to deal with a winter surge of Covid, and look to improve safety in congregate settings such as jails, shelters and nursing homes.

In addition, the city will continue to add testing sites and introduce a color-coded alert system that indicates the level of virus threat and what safety measures are in place, Adams said.

Incoming Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said the city would distribute two million high-grade N95 and KN95 masks, particularly at community-based organizations and NYC Health + Hospitals sites.

“This is a moment to really activate our community leaders and credible messengers to ensure that every community gets the resources they need,” Vasan said.

Adams lauded the efforts of healthcare workers.

Expressing concern about the city’s Covid positivity rate and number of hospitalizations, Adams encouraged all New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

“Vaccinations and boosters, those are the best weapons in our arsenal to deal with Covid,” he said.

“There are too many New Yorkers who haven’t received their second shot,” he added.

At the media briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi agreed that shutdowns could likely be avoided if more New Yorkers get vaccinated.

Incoming Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan will start work in the spring.

“To put it simply, Covid is bad for business and vaccination enables not just health but also a healthy economy,” said Chokshi, who will remain in his post until mid-March.

Noting that oral antiviral pills will eventually be available for Covid treatments, Adams said the city will ramp up so ensure that distribution is done in an equitable fashion.

The city also set a spring deadline to decide whether there should be a vaccine mandate in schools for fall of 2022, Adams said, while acknowledging that Governor Kathy Hochul would have the final say.

“Right now, we don’t believe the rates in schools call for that,” Adams said. “At this moment, the schools are doing an amazing job.”

Anne Williams-Isom, Adams’ new Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, encouraged all New Yorkers to get an annual physical checkup, join the MetroPlus Health Plan and if they lack insurance and seek mental health assistance if needed.

“We know that those of us who are in poor health are more susceptible to Covid,” she said.

Adams visited with frontline workers.

Adams said he would work to ensure that office buildings remained open during the pandemic.

“Our financial ecosystem is determined by people not being home, but being in their office spaces,” he said. “As soon as we see a decline in the surge, we’re going to see people back in the office spaces.”

Chokshi stressed that it is difficult to predict when the Omicron surge would wane, but said the city was closely monitoring trajectories from around the world, particularly from South Africa and the United Kingdom.

“We should plan and prepare for a challenging few weeks, certainly through January,” Chokshi said.

“We’re going to get through this with facts and not fear,” Adams added. “I am confident that we are going to look back on these days and be proud of how we responded.”