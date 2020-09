Face mask or face fine

Mask up – or pay up.

Transit riders who refuse to wear a mask while on the city’s trains and buses will now be subject to a $50 fine, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Monday.

The new rule, which went into effect on September 14, follows an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo directing the MTA to develop a plan to bolster mask compliance across public transit.

Both NYPD and MTA officers will be enforcing the rule throughout the system, which includes the Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Railroad.

At a press conference on Monday, MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye, said the mask fines were not about earning revenue for the MTA.

“This is about public health,” Foye stated.

“Public health experts agree that the single most important thing one can do on public transit is to wear a mask,” he said. “It protects the wearer, it protects fellow commuters and it protects our employees.”

Studies have shown that mask compliance has been above 90 percent across the transit system, officials said.

“While mask compliance in the MTA system remains very high, we want to make sure that people feel comfortable coming back to public transportation,” said Cuomo. “I have asked the MTA to come up with an enforcement regimen so people know that not only are the cars clean and the stations clean, but the riders will be acting appropriately. We have to be able to say to the riding public that everyone will be wearing masks — and if they refuse to wear a mask they will be penalized.”

The MTA’s Mask Force, comprised of more than 600 MTA employees, elected officials and advocacy groups, has kicked off additional outreach efforts and has provided four million free masks to transit riders.

The agency has also launched a new public awareness campaign to remind public transit customers to wear masks as a sign of respect towards their fellow New Yorkers and to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Any customer in need of a mask can ask a station agent, customer ambassador, conductor or law enforcement officer for assistance, the MTA said.

“The vast and overwhelming majority of New Yorkers are doing a fantastic job when it comes to maintaining safe distances and wearing masks in the system,” said Sarah Feinberg, Interim New York City Transit (NYCT) President. “This new policy is intended to give us an additional tool to keep our customers safe.”