Exploring Renewable Energy Online



By Mike Arquin

With schools closing for summer and many camps cancelled due to COVID-19, parents and camp coordinators are looking for new and innovative ways to engage young learners.

The world has changed, and it will continue to change, but students will always need outlets for exploration. At KidWind, we seek to provide interesting challenges around wind and solar energy that motivate students.

I am Mike Arquin, the founder and director of KidWind. Our organization is dedicated to helping teachers, parents and students learn more about renewable energy. KidWind hosts KidWind Challenges throughout the United States for teams of students who compete to build the most efficient and creative small-scale wind turbine or solar structure.

In 2004, before KidWind, I was a middle and high school science teacher. I taught students about climate change and renewable energy, but I really wanted them to engage with the engineering aspects of these technologies.

As I could not find many materials to do this, I developed my own kits and materials to teach students how renewable energy really works. The students loved the hands-on experience of creating their own wind turbine or solar structures. Since then, with the support of companies like EDP Renewables North America, the program has grown and offers this same experience to over 30,000 students across the nation each year.

Under the current circumstances, we’ve had to cancel our in-person competitions and teacher training, but we’ve responded by going online. This shift has brought on challenges, but we see an opportunity.

KidWind is rethinking how to present the information to students and educators through an online platform. While students can’t meet with their groups in person, we’re using videos and webinars to help educators work with students, and even connecting with students directly to help out.

But whether the KidWind Challenges are online or in-person, they are beneficial for students. The teachers who we have worked with in the past love the process and think it’s a rich and deep space for students to learn and grow. The concepts are scalable, and the challenges connect students with leaders in the renewable energy industry.

One barrier to participating in an online KidWind Challenge is that you need stuff. So, for students who can’t afford a wind turbine or solar starter kit, we’re offering giveaways. Each week, we are giving out six kits that have all of the basics a student needs to compete in either challenge. We want to make sure any student who wants to participate is able to.

If you have a student who likes to tinker with things, KidWind is the perfect fit. KidWind helps students build their skill sets, see the application of concepts and possibly find jobs in the renewables industry as adults. It can also help students see how they can have a meaningful impact in combating climate change.

The bottom line is this: We need to help students see how renewable energy can change the world and how they could fit into this rapidly growing industry. It is going to take a huge collective effort to make this happen, and our online challenges can hopefully start the ball rolling.

Mike Arquin is an educator and the founder and director of KidWind. For more, please visit kidwind.org.