Exploring Renewable Energy Online
By Mike Arquin
With schools closing for summer and many camps cancelled due to COVID-19, parents and camp coordinators are looking for new and innovative ways to engage young learners.
The world has changed, and it will continue to change, but students will always need outlets for exploration. At KidWind, we seek to provide interesting challenges around wind and solar energy that motivate students.
I am Mike Arquin, the founder and director of KidWind. Our organization is dedicated to helping teachers, parents and students learn more about renewable energy. KidWind hosts KidWind Challenges throughout the United States for teams of students who compete to build the most efficient and creative small-scale wind turbine or solar structure.
In 2004, before KidWind, I was a middle and high school science teacher. I taught students about climate change and renewable energy, but I really wanted them to engage with the engineering aspects of these technologies.
As I could not find many materials to do this, I developed my own kits and materials to teach students how renewable energy really works. The students loved the hands-on experience of creating their own wind turbine or solar structures. Since then, with the support of companies like EDP Renewables North America, the program has grown and offers this same experience to over 30,000 students across the nation each year.
Under the current circumstances, we’ve had to cancel our in-person competitions and teacher training, but we’ve responded by going online. This shift has brought on challenges, but we see an opportunity.
KidWind is rethinking how to present the information to students and educators through an online platform. While students can’t meet with their groups in person, we’re using videos and webinars to help educators work with students, and even connecting with students directly to help out.
But whether the KidWind Challenges are online or in-person, they are beneficial for students. The teachers who we have worked with in the past love the process and think it’s a rich and deep space for students to learn and grow. The concepts are scalable, and the challenges connect students with leaders in the renewable energy industry.
One barrier to participating in an online KidWind Challenge is that you need stuff. So, for students who can’t afford a wind turbine or solar starter kit, we’re offering giveaways. Each week, we are giving out six kits that have all of the basics a student needs to compete in either challenge. We want to make sure any student who wants to participate is able to.
If you have a student who likes to tinker with things, KidWind is the perfect fit. KidWind helps students build their skill sets, see the application of concepts and possibly find jobs in the renewables industry as adults. It can also help students see how they can have a meaningful impact in combating climate change.
The bottom line is this: We need to help students see how renewable energy can change the world and how they could fit into this rapidly growing industry. It is going to take a huge collective effort to make this happen, and our online challenges can hopefully start the ball rolling.
Mike Arquin is an educator and the founder and director of KidWind. For more, please visit kidwind.org.
Explorando la energía renovable en línea
Por Mike Arquin
Con el cierre de las escuelas en el verano y muchos campamentos cancelados debido a la COVID-19, padres y coordinadores de campamentos están buscando formas nuevas e innovadoras para involucrar a los jóvenes estudiantes.
El mundo ha cambiado y seguirá cambiando, pero los estudiantes siempre necesitarán salidas para explorar. En KidWind, buscamos proporcionar desafíos interesantes en torno a la energía eólica y solar que motiven a los estudiantes.
Soy Mike Arquin, fundador y director de KidWind. Nuestra organización se dedica a ayudar a maestros, padres y estudiantes a aprender más sobre las energías renovables. KidWind organiza los Desafíos KidWind en todo Estados Unidos para equipos de estudiantes que compiten para construir turbinas eólicas o estructuras solares a pequeña escala más eficientes y creativas.
En 2004, antes de KidWind, era maestro de ciencias de secundaria y preparatoria. Enseñaba a los estudiantes sobre el cambio climático y las energías renovables, pero realmente quería que se involucraran con los aspectos de ingeniería de estas tecnologías.
Como no pude encontrar muchos materiales para hacer esto, desarrollé mis propios kits y materiales para enseñar a los estudiantes cómo funciona realmente la energía renovable. A los estudiantes les encantó la experiencia práctica de crear sus propias turbinas eólicas o estructuras solares. Desde entonces, con el apoyo de empresas como EDP Renewables North America, el programa ha crecido y ofrece esta misma experiencia a más de 30,000 estudiantes en todo el país cada año.
En las circunstancias actuales, hemos tenido que cancelar nuestras competencias en persona y la capacitación de docentes, pero hemos respondido poniéndonos en línea. Este cambio ha traído desafíos, pero vemos una oportunidad.
KidWind está repensando cómo presentar la información a estudiantes y educadores a través de una plataforma en línea. Si bien los estudiantes no pueden reunirse con sus grupos en persona, estamos usando videos y seminarios web para ayudar a los educadores a trabajar con los estudiantes, e incluso nos conectamos directamente con los estudiantes para ayudarlos.
Pero ya sea que los desafíos KidWind sean en línea o en persona, son beneficiosos para los estudiantes. Los maestros con los que hemos trabajado en el pasado aman el proceso y piensan que es un espacio rico y profundo para que los estudiantes aprendan y crezcan. Los conceptos son escalables y los desafíos conectan a los estudiantes con líderes en la industria de las energías renovables.
Una barrera para participar en un desafío KidWind en línea es que necesitas cosas. Por lo tanto, para los estudiantes que no pueden pagar kit de inicio de turbina eólica o solar, ofrecemos obsequios. Cada semana, entregamos seis kits que tienen todos los elementos básicos que un estudiante necesita para competir en cualquiera de los desafíos. Queremos asegurarnos de que cualquier estudiante que quiera participar pueda hacerlo.
Si tienes un estudiante al que le gusta jugar con las cosas, KidWind es la opción perfecta. KidWind ayuda a los estudiantes a desarrollar sus habilidades, a ver la aplicación de conceptos y posiblemente a encontrar trabajo en la industria de las energías renovables cuando sea adulto. También puede ayudar a los estudiantes a ver cómo pueden tener un impacto significativo en la lucha contra el cambio climático.
La conclusión es esta: necesitamos ayudar a los estudiantes a ver cómo las energías renovables pueden cambiar el mundo y cómo podrían encajar en esta industria en rápido crecimiento. Se necesitará un gran esfuerzo colectivo para que esto suceda, y esperamos que nuestros desafíos en línea puedan iniciar el proceso.
Mike Arquin es educador y fundador y director de KidWind. Para más información, por favor visite kidwind.org.