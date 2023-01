Expanding Access to Child Care

Hochul touts new plan during Bronx visit

By Gregg McQueen

In her recent State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul revealed plans to streamline the child care application process, while expanding assistance to families, workers, and businesses to support the state’s child care infrastructure.

Hochul visited an early education classroom in the Bronx on Wed., Jan. 11 to tout her new strategy to make child care more accessible in New York.

At a media briefing during the visit, Hochul noted that fewer than 10 percent of eligible families have enrolled for child care assistance since she secured $7 billion for child care over four years in the state budget.

“The programs are there, but families aren’t accessing it,” Hochul said, acknowledging that the system is considered difficult to navigate.

“If families can’t get through the bureaucracy and all the hassle, then you say, I surrender. I don’t have time for this,” Hochul said. “So, we’re going to streamline and centralize the child care application process. It sounds simple, but no one’s done it before.”

Governor Hochul has proposed a statewide electronic system to centralize the application for child care assistance, which would allow families to pre-screen for eligibility and apply without redundant processes.

Hochul also plans to expand eligibility for child care assistance by raising the income limit to the maximum allowed by federal law, which is 85 percent of New York’s median income – or approximately $93,200 per year for a family of four.

As a result, the families of an estimated 113,000 more children will become eligible for assistance for the first time, Hochul said.

She also proposed eliminating a redundancy requiring families that participate in other assistance programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to prove that they are income-eligible for child care subsidies from the state.

“Why don’t we fast-track the enrollment process for people who are already getting assistance? They already went through a lot to get Home Energy Assistance or Medicaid or the SNAP program. They already had to fill out a lot of paperwork,” said Hochul. “We already know who they are, and they shouldn’t have to go through the application process multiple times. So, we’ll make a change. When you’re eligible for one of these other programs, you’re automatically eligible for child care.”

While Hochul’s proposals need approval from the state legislature, she expressed confidence that lawmakers would back her proposal. “I feel confident we’re all on the same page,” she said.

Hochul praised child care workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

“They were the first responders for our first responders. Never forget what they did for us, showing up so our healthcare workers and service workers, and others could get to their job,” Hochul said. “So, I’m grateful to them.”