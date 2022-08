“Evictions will grow”

Calls grow for courts to slow rate of eviction cases

By Gregg McQueen

Tenants marched outside the Office of Court Administration (OCA) office.

Slow down.

Advocates are pleading with New York’s court system to ease up on the current pace of eviction cases.

On Wed., Aug. 17th, renters and elected officials rallied outside the Manhattan headquarters of the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to decry the number of eviction cases moving forward without tenants having legal representation.

"Nothing is more fundamental than keeping a roof over your head," said State Senator Brad Hoylman.

Despite the passage of a 2017 city law known as Right to Counsel (RTC), which guarantees tenants a free attorney in housing court, a massive backlog of eviction cases has left legal service providers unable to keep up.

Advocates argue that all cases should be adjourned until an attorney can be provided.

Tenants called on OCA and Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks to immediately issue an order mandating that eviction cases can only move forward if tenants have secured a retainer with an attorney.

All cases should be adjourned until an attorney can be provided, said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, who introduced the Right to Counsel law while serving in the City Council.

According to Levine, approximately 3,000 eviction cases have proceeded without legal representation for the tenants involved.

“Do not let any case go forward if the tenant does not have a lawyer – that’s our demand,” Levine said.

Protestors criticized Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks.

More than 219,000 eviction cases were pending throughout the city when the state’s eviction moratorium ended in January.

In April, the Legal Aid Society stopped accepting new housing court cases in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, after being overwhelmed by the number of cases.

At the rally, advocates requested that OCA lower the volume of eviction cases to match the capacity of legal service providers to remain in compliance with Right to Counsel.

City evictions have dropped 40 percent since the Right to Counsel law went into effect.

“This is not a surprise. We were out here a year ago warning that this would happen once the moratorium was lifted,” remarked Levine. “We warned that this exact crisis would emerge, and I am pained to say that it has come true.”

According to city data, evictions in New York City have dropped 40 percent since the Right to Counsel law went into effect, with 84 percent of tenants backed by lawyers in housing court able to avoid eviction.

“It has been proven that Right to Counsel works,” Dillard said.

Jeramy, who serves as a volunteer for Met Council on Housing’s tenant rights hotline, said the group has been besieged by renters asking for help since the eviction moratorium expired.

“We get call after call after call of people getting forcibly removed from their home during eviction,” he said. “These are elderly people, disabled people, families, everyday people trying to live their life who are falling behind on rent.”

Though hotline volunteers direct callers to legal service providers, he said, those groups are sometimes too overwhelmed to provide lawyers.

“Nothing is more fundamental than keeping a roof over your head,” said State Senator Brad Hoylman. “If we have that right to counsel, what the hell use is it if you can’t get a lawyer?”

In an email, OCA spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the court system has a meeting scheduled for August 24 “with the Housing Working Group, representing both the Right to Counsel providers and City’s Office of Civil Justice… where we will be strategizing about resolutions.”

“It is not our first meeting to resolve issues of tenant representation exacerbated by the lack of attorneys working for the providers,” Chalfen wrote. “The pending case inventory is no greater than before the pandemic. Adjourning cases into perpetuity is not the solution for either the petitioner or respondent.”

“We warned that this exact crisis would emerge,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

While Levine said legal service providers could have staffing bolstered by additional city funding, he insisted that the best solution was for OCA to issue an administrative order to slow cases.

“There is no quick fix for the legal service providers. Judge Marks could end this today,” he said. “There are more eviction cases every month, and all signs point to this getting even worse.”