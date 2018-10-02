- English
- Español
“Everything with Beauty”
A Remembrance of Catherine Bruce
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Catherine Bruce passed away from cancer on September 29th.
A long-time Inwood resident, Bruce was well known as the Associate Producer and Technical Director of Moose Hall Theatre Company and the Inwood Shakespeare Festival.
Bruce had a long career in education. She taught children with special needs in the Bronx. “She taught children who were often poor and with disabilities,” said close family friend Polly Solomon. “She picked the hardest demographic. She never did anything the easy way.”
Bruce had a knack for making difficult things look easy. She trained a new crop of interns every season. The costumes and sets she designed for the outdoor theater often looked elaborate and were always imaginative. Yet they were simple creations that actors could fling off and on or sets that could be carried by actors and quickly stowed in a locker after the show.
“The biggest and most important thing about Cathy was everything was art and beauty for her,” said Solomon.
Solomon spent many years working as an actor and behind the scenes at the Shakespeare Festival. She considered Bruce her “second mom.”
Solomon said Bruce was never one to extol her virtues or call attention to any of the intricate props, costumes and scenery she had made on a shoestring budget. While others stood in the limelight, Bruce made sure the lights worked.
“The act of doing it was important. It was what needed to be done,” said Solomon. “She did everything with beauty.”
At the October 1st funeral, one speaker mentioned the beautiful denim jackets Bruce had embroidered for her family. Solomon not only remembers the jackets, but also that Bruce was kind enough to let her sit in her lap and help embroider them. “I was four years old. It is so burned into my mind,” she said.
Tributes poured in on social media. “The rock of Inwood Shakespeare Festival/ Moosehall Theatre Company, super mom, master brownie baker and all around sweet lady” wrote one fan. Another recalled her costumes, her cooking and her gentle spirit.
Aaron Simms, a longtime collaborator, actor and producer at the Festival, said Bruce was a dear friend.
“Cathy Bruce was a thoughtful, loving, creative friend and collaborator who selflessly dedicated herself to enriching the lives of others; whether it was through teaching those with special needs in our schools, or by bringing accessible art to our neighborhood of Inwood, she made the world a better place for everyone,” he said.
She is survived by her husband Ted Minos; three children, Caitlin, Samantha and Sebastian; many pets; and countless friends.
“She was quietly fearless,” Solomon said.
Over the years, The Manhattan Times profiled Catherine Bruce and her many creative endeavors. This included a 2013 series of articles examining the prepwork for the fourteenth season of The Inwood Shakespeare Festival in Inwood Hill Park. Additional pieces throughout the years that detailed her keen designs and generous spirit. Here are two excerpts.
A woman at work
Full circle at fourteen
May 27, 2013
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Both Minos and his wife, Catherine Bruce met at the Roundabout years ago. He was, in his own words, an intense 22-year-old actor and the theater’s house manager. Bruce was a 19-year-old intern. “She was scared to death of me,” he said.
The relationship developed over time. They married and eventually moved into a building overlooking Inwood Hill Park. When they took their two children across the street to play, Minos would always say the park needed something like Central Park’s Delacorte Theater where people could come and see Shakespeare and other plays for free. So he created it.
Now Moose Hall Theatre Company is in its 14th year of producing Shakespeare, musicals, dramas and children’s theater. Minos directs, produces, adapts and even writes plays.
Unlike Fiest’s wife, Catherine Bruce is not an actress. She plays the invaluable role as the company’s technical director. She is the overarching goddess of all things light, sound, set and costumes.
“I couldn’t do this without her,” he said.
____
A master mind
Tempest among the trees
March 4th, 2014
Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi
Catherine Bruce, who designs and implements the tech, costumes, lights and sound, has different designs in mind for Ariel’s wings.
“Ariel will go fairly Grecian,” she said. “He’s a personal trainer—that’s his day job. I’m sure he’ll be fairly comfortable showing his chest. He’s going to look very powerful.”
The Tempest will have mostly traditional costuming. “I’m figuring because it’s on an island and it’s magical I probably have some leeway with Ariel, Miranda and Caliban since they’ve been on the island for a while,” Bruce said.
After The Tempest’s run in June, Moose Hall will present Eugene Ionesco’s Rhinoceros in July.
It’s set in the 1960’s. “Probably a lot of tight jackets, straight pants and narrow ties,” Bruce said. “A kind of Mad Man-esque type of look.”
She is just beginning to play with ideas for rhinos, leaning toward a more abstract version of horns and textures. “A full rhino head will be heavy and cumbersome to wear – and also I think not as effective as something that’s more suggestive and lighter,” she said.
“Todo con belleza”
Una conmemoración de Catherine Bruce
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Catherine Bruce falleció de cáncer el 29 de septiembre.
Residente de Inwood desde hace mucho tiempo, Bruce era bien conocida como productora asociada y directora técnica de la Compañía de Teatro Moose Hall y el Festival Inwood Shakespeare.
Bruce tuvo una larga carrera en educación. Ella enseñó a niños con necesidades especiales en el Bronx. “Enseñó a niños que a menudo eran pobres y con discapacidades”, dijo la amiga cercana de la familia, Polly Solomon. “Ella escogió el sector demográfico más duro. Ella nunca hizo nada de la manera fácil”.
Bruce tenía una habilidad especial para hacer que las cosas difíciles parecieran fáciles. Ella entrenó una nueva cosecha de pasantes cada temporada. Los trajes y los sets que diseñó para el teatro al aire libre a menudo se veían elaborados y siempre eran imaginativos. Sin embargo, eran creaciones simples que los actores podían ponerse y quitar o conjuntos que podían ser llevados por actores y rápidamente almacenados en un casillero después del espectáculo.
“Lo más importante de Cathy era que todo era arte y belleza para ella”, dijo Solomon.
Solomon pasó muchos años trabajando como actriz y entre bastidores en el Festival Shakespeare. Ella consideraba a Bruce su “segunda madre”.
Solomon dijo que Bruce nunca fue capaz de ensalzar sus virtudes o llamar la atención sobre ninguno de los intrincados accesorios, disfraces o escenarios que había hecho con un presupuesto reducido. Mientras que otros estaban en el centro de atención, Bruce se aseguraba de que las luces funcionaran.
“El acto de hacerlo era importante. Era lo que había que hacer”, dijo Solomon. “Ella hacía todo con belleza”.
En el funeral del 1 de octubre, un orador mencionó las hermosas chaquetas de mezclilla que Bruce había bordado para su familia. Solomon no solo recuerda las chaquetas, sino también que Bruce tuvo la amabilidad de dejarla sentarse en su regazo y ayudar a bordarlas. “Tenía cuatro años. Está tan grabado en mi mente”, dijo.
Homenajes vertidos en las redes sociales. “El rock del Festival Inwood Shakespeare Festival/Compañía de Teatro Moose Hall, la súper mamá, el maestro brownie panadero y toda una dulce dama”, escribió un fan. Otro recordó sus trajes, su cocina y su espíritu amable.
Aaron Simms, colaborador de mucho tiempo, actor y productor en el Festival, dijo que Bruce era una amiga muy querida.
“Cathy Bruce fue una amiga y colaboradora reflexiva, amorosa y creativa que se dedicó desinteresadamente a enriquecer las vidas de los demás; ya fuera enseñando a personas con necesidades especiales en nuestras escuelas, o haciendo accesible el arte a nuestros vecinos de Inwood, hizo del mundo un lugar mejor para todos”, dijo.
Le sobreviven su esposo, Ted Minos; tres hijos, Caitlin, Samantha y Sebastian; muchas mascotas e innumerables amigos.
“Ella era silenciosamente intrépida”, dijo Solomon.
A través de los años, The Manhattan Times cubrió a Catalina Bruce y sus esfuerzos creativos. Esto incluyó una serie de artículos de 2013 que examinaron el trabajo de preparación para la decimocuarta temporada del Festival Inwood Shakespeare en Inwood Hill Park. Piezas adicionales a lo largo de los años detallaron sus entusiastas diseños y espíritu generoso. Aquí hay dos extractos.
Una mujer y sus obras
Círculo completo a los catorce
27 de mayo de 2013
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Tanto Minos como su esposa, Catherine Bruce se conocieron en la rotonda hace años. Era, en sus propias palabras, un actor intenso de 22 años y el director de la casa de teatro. Bruce era una interna de 19 años. “Ella estaba muerta de miedo de mí”, dijo.
La relación se desarrolló con el tiempo. Se casaron y eventualmente se mudaron a un edificio con vistas al Inwood Hill Park. Cuando llevaban a sus dos hijos al otro lado de la calle para jugar, Minos siempre decía que el parque necesitaba algo como el Teatro Delacorte de Central Park, donde la gente podía ir a ver a Shakespeare y otras obras de teatro de forma gratuita. Así que lo creó.
Ahora la Compañía de Teatro Moose Hall está en su 14º año de producción de Shakespeare, musicales, dramas y teatro para niños. Minos dirige, produce, adapta e incluso escribe obras.
A diferencia de la esposa de Fiest, Catherine Bruce no es actriz. Ella desempeña el invaluable papel de directora técnica de la compañía. Ella es la diosa general de todas las cosas: luz, sonido, escenario y vestuario. “No podría hacer esto sin ella”, dijo.
___
Tempestad entre los árboles
4 de marzo de 2014
Historia y fotos por Sherry Mazzocchi
Catherine Bruce, quien diseña e implementa la tecnología, el vestuario, las luces y el sonido, tiene diferentes diseños en mente para las alas de Ariel.
“Ariel irá bastante griego”, dijo. “Es un entrenador personal, ese es su trabajo diario. Estoy segura de que estará bastante cómodo mostrando su pecho. Se verá muy poderoso”.
The Tempest tendrá en su mayoría trajes tradicionales. “Lo estoy pensando porque está en una isla y es mágica, probablemente tenga un margen de maniobra con Ariel, Miranda y Caliban, ya que han estado en la isla por un tiempo”, dijo Bruce.
Después de la presentación de The Tempest en junio, Moose Hall presentará Rhinoceros de Eugene Ionesco en julio.
Está ambientada en la década de 1960. “Probablemente muchas chaquetas ajustadas, pantalones rectos y corbatas estrechas”, dijo Bruce. “Una especie de estilo Mad Men”.
Apenas comienza a jugar con ideas para rinocerontes, inclinándose hacia una versión más abstracta de cuernos y texturas. “Una cabeza de rinoceronte completa será pesada e incómoda de usar, y también creo que no es tan efectiva como algo más sugerente y liviano”, dijo.