“Everything with Beauty”

A Remembrance of Catherine Bruce

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Catherine Bruce passed away from cancer on September 29th.

A long-time Inwood resident, Bruce was well known as the Associate Producer and Technical Director of Moose Hall Theatre Company and the Inwood Shakespeare Festival.

Bruce had a long career in education. She taught children with special needs in the Bronx. “She taught children who were often poor and with disabilities,” said close family friend Polly Solomon. “She picked the hardest demographic. She never did anything the easy way.”

Bruce had a knack for making difficult things look easy. She trained a new crop of interns every season. The costumes and sets she designed for the outdoor theater often looked elaborate and were always imaginative. Yet they were simple creations that actors could fling off and on or sets that could be carried by actors and quickly stowed in a locker after the show.

“The biggest and most important thing about Cathy was everything was art and beauty for her,” said Solomon.

Solomon spent many years working as an actor and behind the scenes at the Shakespeare Festival. She considered Bruce her “second mom.”

Solomon said Bruce was never one to extol her virtues or call attention to any of the intricate props, costumes and scenery she had made on a shoestring budget. While others stood in the limelight, Bruce made sure the lights worked.

“The act of doing it was important. It was what needed to be done,” said Solomon. “She did everything with beauty.”

At the October 1st funeral, one speaker mentioned the beautiful denim jackets Bruce had embroidered for her family. Solomon not only remembers the jackets, but also that Bruce was kind enough to let her sit in her lap and help embroider them. “I was four years old. It is so burned into my mind,” she said.

Tributes poured in on social media. “The rock of Inwood Shakespeare Festival/ Moosehall Theatre Company, super mom, master brownie baker and all around sweet lady” wrote one fan. Another recalled her costumes, her cooking and her gentle spirit.

Aaron Simms, a longtime collaborator, actor and producer at the Festival, said Bruce was a dear friend.

“Cathy Bruce was a thoughtful, loving, creative friend and collaborator who selflessly dedicated herself to enriching the lives of others; whether it was through teaching those with special needs in our schools, or by bringing accessible art to our neighborhood of Inwood, she made the world a better place for everyone,” he said.

She is survived by her husband Ted Minos; three children, Caitlin, Samantha and Sebastian; many pets; and countless friends.

“She was quietly fearless,” Solomon said.

Over the years, The Manhattan Times profiled Catherine Bruce and her many creative endeavors. This included a 2013 series of articles examining the prepwork for the fourteenth season of The Inwood Shakespeare Festival in Inwood Hill Park. Additional pieces throughout the years that detailed her keen designs and generous spirit. Here are two excerpts.

A woman at work

Full circle at fourteen

May 27, 2013

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Both Minos and his wife, Catherine Bruce met at the Roundabout years ago. He was, in his own words, an intense 22-year-old actor and the theater’s house manager. Bruce was a 19-year-old intern. “She was scared to death of me,” he said.

The relationship developed over time. They married and eventually moved into a building overlooking Inwood Hill Park. When they took their two children across the street to play, Minos would always say the park needed something like Central Park’s Delacorte Theater where people could come and see Shakespeare and other plays for free. So he created it.

Now Moose Hall Theatre Company is in its 14th year of producing Shakespeare, musicals, dramas and children’s theater. Minos directs, produces, adapts and even writes plays.

Unlike Fiest’s wife, Catherine Bruce is not an actress. She plays the invaluable role as the company’s technical director. She is the overarching goddess of all things light, sound, set and costumes.

“I couldn’t do this without her,” he said.

____

A master mind

Tempest among the trees

March 4th, 2014

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

Catherine Bruce, who designs and implements the tech, costumes, lights and sound, has different designs in mind for Ariel’s wings.

“Ariel will go fairly Grecian,” she said. “He’s a personal trainer—that’s his day job. I’m sure he’ll be fairly comfortable showing his chest. He’s going to look very powerful.”

The Tempest will have mostly traditional costuming. “I’m figuring because it’s on an island and it’s magical I probably have some leeway with Ariel, Miranda and Caliban since they’ve been on the island for a while,” Bruce said.

After The Tempest’s run in June, Moose Hall will present Eugene Ionesco’s Rhinoceros in July.

It’s set in the 1960’s. “Probably a lot of tight jackets, straight pants and narrow ties,” Bruce said. “A kind of Mad Man-esque type of look.”

She is just beginning to play with ideas for rhinos, leaning toward a more abstract version of horns and textures. “A full rhino head will be heavy and cumbersome to wear – and also I think not as effective as something that’s more suggestive and lighter,” she said.