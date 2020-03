Everyone deserves to be counted

Amid COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 Census must be extended

By Adriano Espaillat

Taking place only once a decade, the Census is one of the most powerful tools in our democracy.

It brings society together to ensure every municipality in the nation gets a fair allocation of political representation and federal funds. The Census determines everything from how New Yorkers are represented in Congress to money for NYC schools, public housing, libraries, senior services, health care, counter-terrorism, and more.

The Census is not a partisan issue.

The accuracy and resource allocation per the 2020 Census outcome will impact all communities across the country for the next decade.

Given the grave concern for public health we have for our constituents and communities regarding the impacts of coronavirus, I was proud to lead several members and colleagues of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in a letter to the U.S. Census Director, calling for the 2020 Census to be extended up to three months, in an effort to protect both American citizens and the integrity of the Census.

The public health emergency impacting the country threatens the ability of the Census Bureau to safely and fully conduct the decennial census. We foresee that adhering to the instructions and recommendations of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to avoid direct contact with symptomatic persons will limit the ability of Census enumerators to do their job and will hamper the participation of Americans nationwide.

The Census Bureau must adapt to ensure that all communities, particularly already undercounted and minority communities, are fully counted. Hand and hand with a full count is the need for accurate reporting of data, and the Census Bureau must ensure that this undertaking is also handled with the utmost care.

Under the provisions of the U.S. Constitution, the Census Bureau must deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress by December 31, 2020. While the current end date of July 31, 2020 for collection of enumerations is intended to allow the Census Bureau enough time to tabulate the responses from the enumeration, present circumstances require adaptation. As impacts of the coronavirus could lead to low participation in the Census, it is preferable to extend the collection of responses to ensure that everyone is counted, rather than accept what may be a massive undercount.

The 2020 Census will play a crucial part in shaping the course of American life in the coming decade.

The results of the Census will be used to reapportion congressional seats and allocate over $800 billion in federal funds to hospitals, roads and schools in communities across the country.

Ensuring public health and the safety of my constituents amid the coronavirus is my top priority.

We can and must work together to overcome the situation at hand, and to promote prosperity in the next decade for all of us, that everyone should fill out the Census.

Adriano Espaillat is the Member of Congress representing New York’s 13th Congressional District. The district includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, and the northwest Bronx. For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov.