By Kathleen M. Pike A friend recently came up with the year-end “2018 Home Office Challenge.” Sitting at her desk, she did a 360-degree spin in her chair, and identified five everyday objects that do not have any immediate or obvious connection to mental health – and then challenged me to find a way to link each item to the issues of mental health. 1. Windows. Contemporary American artist Spencer Finch has a body of works intimately linked to the poetry of Emily Dickinson. One piece is a series of seven inkjet photographs at dusk of the view from the desk where Dickinson put pen to paper. The first photo features the bucolic greenery of her New England backyard. As the sunlight fades, the glass increasingly becomes a mirror, with each subsequent image reflecting more fully the interior of Dickinson’s bedroom until the view out the window gives way to the interior. The window is a common metaphor in psychology and mental health. We seek “windows” that will give us a glimpse of worlds that are otherwise not in sight. Finch’s work reminds us that depending on where we shine the light, sometimes the same window will provide access to understanding the world around us and sometimes it will actually help us turn our focus inward and help us gain greater understanding of our most privates selves. 2. Printer. With all our digital access and screen reading, we might wonder if the home printer is going the way of the dinosaur. That would be a mistake if we consider that reading on paper still boasts unique advantages. More than 100 studies have compared screen to print reading, with those from the early 1980’s overwhelmingly favoring print. And even with high quality screens and e-readers today, the data continue to indicate certain advantages for print. E-books are convenient, but college students read printed academic material faster, remember more, and when time is limited, comprehension is also better. What may be at play is the role of spatial information in comprehension and memory. When we read printed material, we tend to remember its location in the book (e.g., start of the chapter, upper right-hand corner of the page). We don’t have conscious awareness of this spatial information when we read, but it is stored in our brains and may account for the particular advantages of print. These advantages hold for fiction and pleasure reading as well – suggesting that print reading may be better for the way our brains are wired – at least for now. Studies of our brain also suggest that the technology is actually influencing how our brains work and different parts of our brains are engaged when we read on paper vs. on the screen so this is sure to be an evolving story. 3. Couch. Aah, Herr Dokter Sigmund Freud is happy Tracy picked this office object. The couch is the ultimate symbol of psychoanalysis, the talk therapy founded by Dr. Freud in early twentieth century Vienna. Why the couch? To promote free association and allow individuals suffering from what he considered “neurotic” conditions, including anxiety and depression, to explore their thoughts without the distraction or interference of sitting face to face with a therapist. Lying on the couch day after day was thought to break through resistance and open that window unto the unconscious. Freud’s pioneering understanding of the brain revolutionized a multitude of ideas about mental health and illness that we take for granted today. He championed the then novel idea that childhood events shape our personalities and influence our adult lives. And we can thank Dr. Freud for constructs – like libido, denial, repression, cathartic, Freudian slip, and neurotic – that have worked their way into our everyday lexicon. 4. Photographs. What’s a home office without some family photos? But why? We know what our family and friends and even ourselves look like, so what do we need photos for? It’s pretty simple. We select photos of times that made us happy and of people we care about. Family photos connect us to our heritage, remind us of our values, and link us emotionally to people who are not with us. For children especially, photos serve to bond them to previous generations and help them understand where they fit in the family tree. For all of us, photos reactivate the feelings we had at a particular moment and give our brains a boost. In fact, when we look at photos of people we love, our brains become active in regions rich with dopamine, the so-called feel-good neurotransmitter. 5. Wrapping paper. The quintessential representation of gift giving, a custom that goes as far back in human history as we have records. Psychologists and cultural anthropologists find that gift giving is a surprisingly complex and important part of human interaction. Societies have many different and unwritten rules about gift giving, but the act of gift giving is used universally to help define relationships and strengthen bonds with family, friends and acquaintances. In addition to cultural differences, we commonly see gender differences whereby men tend to be more price-conscious and practical for gifts they give and receive, while women tend to be more concerned about the emotional significance of gifts. The gender differences start early. By the age of 4 years old, girls will typically be part of the gift selection and wrapping whereas the boys will be more likely to be unaware of the presents they are giving to friends. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike Una amiga recientemente propuso el “Reto oficina en casa 2018” de fin de año. Sentada en su escritorio, hizo un giro de 360 grados en su silla e identificó cinco objetos cotidianos que no tienen una conexión inmediata ni obvia con la salud mental, y luego me desafió a encontrar una manera de vincular cada elemento con problemas de salud mental. 1. Ventanas. El artista estadounidense contemporáneo Spencer Finch tiene un cuerpo de obras íntimamente relacionadas con la poesía de Emily Dickinson. Una pieza es una serie de siete fotografías de inyección de tinta de la vista al atardecer desde el escritorio donde Dickinson se puso a escribir. La primera foto muestra la vegetación bucólica de su patio trasero de Nueva Inglaterra. A medida que la luz del sol se desvanece, el vidrio se convierte cada vez más en un espejo, y cada imagen subsiguiente refleja más completamente el interior del dormitorio de Dickinson hasta que la vista desde la ventana da paso al interior. La ventana es una metáfora común en la psicología y la salud mental. Buscamos “ventanas” que nos permitan vislumbrar mundos que de otra manera no estarían a la vista. La obra de Finch nos recuerda que, dependiendo de a dónde dirijamos la luz, a veces la misma ventana nos proporcionará acceso para comprender el mundo que nos rodea y, a veces, en realidad nos ayudará a enfocarnos hacia adentro y nos ayudará a obtener una mejor comprensión de nuestro ser más privado. 2. Impresora. Con todo nuestro acceso digital y lectura de pantalla, podríamos preguntarnos si la impresora doméstica va por el camino del dinosaurio. Eso sería un error si consideramos que la lectura en papel todavía presenta ventajas únicas. Más de 100 estudios han comparado la lectura de la pantalla con la de impresión, con los de principios de la década de 1980 que favorecieron abrumadoramente la impresión. E incluso con pantallas de alta calidad y lectores electrónicos en la actualidad, los datos continúan indicando ciertas ventajas para la impresión. Los libros electrónicos son convenientes, pero los estudiantes universitarios leen el material académico impreso más rápido, recuerdan más y, cuando el tiempo es limitado, la comprensión también es mejor. Lo que puede estar en juego es el papel de la información espacial en la comprensión y la memoria. Cuando leemos material impreso, tendemos a recordar su ubicación en el libro (por ejemplo, inicio del capítulo, esquina superior derecha de la página). No tenemos conciencia de esta información espacial cuando leemos, pero está almacenada en nuestros cerebros y puede explicar las ventajas particulares de la impresión. Estas ventajas también se aplican a la lectura de ficción y de placer, lo que sugiere que la lectura impresa puede ser mejor por la forma en que están conectados nuestros cerebros, al menos por ahora. Los estudios de nuestro cerebro también sugieren que la tecnología en realidad influye en cómo funcionan nuestros cerebros y las diferentes partes de nuestros cerebros se activan cuando leemos en papel contra la pantalla, por lo que seguramente será una historia en evolución. 3. Sofá. Aah, el señor doctor Sigmund Freud está feliz de que Tracy haya elegido este objeto de oficina. El sofá es el último símbolo del psicoanálisis, la terapia de conversación fundada por el Dr. Freud a principios del siglo XX en Viena. ¿Por qué el sofá? Para promover la asociación libre y permitir que las personas que sufren de lo que él consideraba condiciones “neuróticas”, incluida la ansiedad y la depresión, exploren sus pensamientos sin la distracción o la interferencia de sentarse cara a cara con un terapeuta. Se pensaba que tumbarse en el sofá día tras día atravesaba la resistencia y abría esa ventana al inconsciente. La comprensión pionera de Freud del cerebro revolucionó una multitud de ideas sobre salud mental y enfermedades que hoy damos por sentadas. Él defendió la novedosa idea de que los eventos infantiles moldean nuestras personalidades e influyen en nuestras vidas adultas. Y podemos agradecer al Dr. Freud las construcciones, como la libido, la negación, la represión, el resbalón freudiano y el neurótico, que se han introducido en nuestro léxico cotidiano. 4. Fotografías. ¿Qué es una oficina en casa sin algunas fotos familiares? ¿Pero por qué? Sabemos cómo es nuestra familia y amigos, e incluso nosotros mismos, ¿para qué necesitamos fotos? Es bastante simple Seleccionamos fotos de momentos que nos hicieron felices y de personas que nos importan. Las fotos familiares nos conectan con nuestra herencia, nos recuerdan nuestros valores y nos vinculan emocionalmente con las personas que no están con nosotros. Especialmente para los niños, las fotos sirven para unirlas con las generaciones anteriores y les ayudan a entender dónde encajan en el árbol familiar. Para todos nosotros, las fotos reactivan los sentimientos que tuvimos en un momento particular y le dieron un impulso a nuestro cerebro. De hecho, cuando miramos las fotos de las personas que amamos, nuestros cerebros se activan en regiones ricas en dopamina, el llamado neurotransmisor para sentirse bien. 5. Papel para envolver. La representación por excelencia de la entrega de regalos es una costumbre que se remonta a la historia de la humanidad hasta donde tenemos registros. Los psicólogos y antropólogos culturales consideran que la entrega de regalos es una parte sorprendentemente compleja e importante de la interacción humana. Las sociedades tienen muchas reglas diferentes y no escritas acerca de la entrega de regalos, pero el acto de dar regalos se usa universalmente para ayudar a definir las relaciones y fortalecer los lazos con la familia, los amigos y los conocidos. Además de las diferencias culturales, comúnmente vemos diferencias de género en las cuales los hombres tienden a ser más conscientes de los precios y prácticos para los regalos que dan y reciben, mientras que las mujeres tienden a preocuparse más por la importancia emocional de los regalos. Las diferencias de género comienzan temprano. A los 4 años, las niñas normalmente formarán parte de la selección y el envoltorio del regalo, mientras que los niños no estarán al tanto de los regalos que les están dando a sus amigos. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
