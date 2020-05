“Everybody wants transparency”

Sen. Jackson weighs in on Isabella COVID-19 deaths

By Gregg McQueen

State Senator Robert Jackson says he was just as shocked as other community members when he learned last week from news reports that nearly 100 residents of Isabella Geriatric Center had died from coronavirus.

The fatalities reported – 98 deaths – account for nearly 14 percent of the facility’s residents.

“Seeing that on the news, it was a shock and so sad,” remarked Jackson. “It’s a terrible situation.”

On May 1, Jackson joined other elected officials outside of Isabella to address the fatalities and call for an investigation. The group questioned why statistics posted by the state’s Department of Health had indicated only 13 coronavirus deaths had occurred at the site.

“People wonder, how did we get to this difference of numbers? Let’s get to the bottom of it. Everyone wants transparency,” said Jackson.

In addition to the staggering death toll, disturbing images of a refrigerated trailer for storing bodies stationed behind the Isabella facility were revealed.

Family members have been left shaken and concerned about the way Isabella is handling the coronavirus.

Some are accusing the facility of misreporting data, Jackson acknowledged.

“They can’t even go visit their loved ones at the nursing home right now. They are worried and deserve to know what is going on,” he said.

Jackson speaks from personal experience, as his father was a resident of the facility.

Operated by nonprofit health system MJHS, Isabella also provides senior housing, rehabilitation services, home care and other community programs. It has operated at its Audubon Avenue location since 1889.

In a statement, Isabella acknowledged that 98 resident deaths had occurred either onsite or at a hospital but refuted that it had reported inaccurate data to the state.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, Isabella has reported truthful and accurate data requested by the Department of Health. We have shared daily the number of confirmed and presumed positive cases at both the residence and hospital, including deaths,” the statement read.

“As of April 29, Isabella has had 20 confirmed COVID-19-positive deaths in the nursing home, 26 confirmed COVID-19-positive deaths of residents that were hospitalized, 40 suspected COVID-19-related deaths in the residence and 12 suspected COVID-19-related deaths of residents that were hospitalized,” the statement continued.

Jackson participated in a conference call on May 1 with Isabella management to question them about the developments at the facility. Also present for the call were City Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez and Mark Levine, State Assemblymembers Carmen De La Rosa and Al Taylor and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, he said.

The number of fatalities confirmed by MJHS officials on the call reflected the number that was provided in the company’s statement, according to Jackson.

“They said that the reported their numbers to the State Department of Health in accordance to the way they are supposed to. They said they stand by those numbers at the time they were given,” Jackson said.

Isabella representatives told elected officials that they provide data to the Department of Health daily by 1 p.m., reporting on deaths of its residents in both the nursing home and hospital settings.

“In essence, what they were saying to us is they had not done anything wrong to hide any information or give incorrect numbers,” Jackson said.

Regarding the refrigerated trailer, Jackson said he was told by MJHS representatives that it was necessary due to the current backlog at funeral homes and delays with New Yorkers making funeral arrangements during the pandemic.

“In their words, it was the humane thing to do,” Jackson said.

Some officials, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, have pointed sharp criticism at Isabella. In a statement, Espaillat called the facility’s actions “unacceptable” that amounted to a “disregard for transparency” that kept elected officials “in the dark.”

However, Jackson was more measured in his censure of Isabella, indicating he was willing to take them at their word – for now.

“I can only assume that they are giving us correct information. If not, they need to be held accountable,” Jackson stated.

Jackson expressed concern over why the actual death toll at Isabella did not match the data displayed on the Department of Health’s website, which showed 13 coronavirus deaths had occurred at Isabella as of May 1, suggesting that the discrepancy might be tied to bureaucratic inefficiencies in how efficiently and rapidly data is tabulated.

“What we need to know is, once a facility submits data, how quickly are those numbers updated on the site so we all have accurate information? It seems like there’s a discrepancy there,” he said.

But state officials have struck a harder line.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has threatened prosecution of any facility found to be reporting misleading data.

“They submit those numbers under penalty of perjury,” Cuomo said at a press briefing. “You violate, you commit fraud. That is a criminal offense, period.”

In a statement, Isabella reported that it had acquired sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and is now receiving more access to testing. The nursing home is also bringing in workers from an outside agency to help with any staff shortages.

The number of fatalities at Isabella are symbolic of how vulnerable nursing homes are to COVID-19, Jackson said.

“Nursing homes are filled with elderly residents, many with health issues and living in close proximity,” he said. “We need to make sure they are able to test all patients and staff so if there is a resurgence of the virus, we don’t run into the same issues.”

Jackson insists more information is needed, and said he would not rush to any immediate judgment.

“I don’t want to believe that these facilities are not being truthful,” said Jackson. “We’re trying to find out why there is confusion with some of the numbers. If it turns out people are giving false information, that’s totally different. They should be held accountable and that’s why an investigation is happening.”

Jackson advised that elected officials are working with Isabella to establish a weekly meeting to received updates on the coronavirus situation and latest data regarding deaths.

He called on the state to establish a new system of reporting for all nursing home facilities, suggesting the current procedure makes it difficult for nursing homes to account for resident deaths that occurred at the hospital or among patients without COVID-19 tests.

“Isabella said the way they find out about hospital deaths is usually from the family. The hospital doesn’t always inform them,” said Jackson.

The crisis has taxed resources and organizations across the city, noted the Senator.

“This pandemic has created a situation that’s chaotic. What’s happening now is unprecedented,” he said. “We all have lessons to learn from this pandemic in terms of how these deaths are handled.”