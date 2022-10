“Every minute [counts]”

Yankees great Bernie Williams seeks to raise awareness of rare lung diseases

By Gregg McQueen

Beyond his storied athleticism, Bernie Williams is an accomplished musician.

Baseball is as natural to Bernie Williams as breathing.

The former New York Yankees star was known for his prowess at the plate – the five-time All-Star was routinely among baseball’s batting leaders and helped lead the Bronx Bombers to four World Series titles.

Now, Williams is going to bat for a cause that’s deeply personal to him.

Williams has partnered with pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim to launch a program to raise awareness and support those living with interstitial lung disease (ILD), a rare group of disorders that causes progressive scarring of lung tissue.

Williams’ father Bernabé Williams Sr. died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, one of the most common forms of an ILD, in 2001.

“I’m working to make ILD more well-known to the public,” Williams said during a recent phone interview. “People all know about Lou Gehrig’s disease, even though it’s rare.”

The new program, named Tune In To Lung Health, explores how music can inspire and support people living with ILD.

Williams, who is also an accomplished musician, filmed a series of videos that detail his personal experience with ILD and examine how music can help people cope with the mental and emotional stresses of lung disease.

“When my dad was ill, he used music to relax or to give him a distraction from what he was going through,” Williams said.

Famed vocal coach Eric Vetro has worked with many bold-faced names.

For the videos, Williams teamed with celebrity vocal coach Eric Vetro, who has served as a singing instructor to Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Bette Midler, and others. Vetro teaches guided vocal and breathing exercises in the videos, and helped Williams curate a Spotify playlist of mood-lifting and relaxation tunes.

“I’ve always used music in many ways, to stay focused or motivate me to work out,” said Williams, “or even to help me grieve after my dad passed away.”

Williams helped his dad battle ILD at the same time he was an active major leaguer.

Williams was honored at Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park.

“In many ways, baseball was a blessing in disguise. The games were a distraction from my dad’s illness,” Williams said.

Lung scarring associated with ILD eventually affects a person’s ability to breath and get oxygen into the bloodstream. Lung damage from ILD is often irreversible and gets worse over time, according to the American Lung Association.

Because ILD symptoms – which include shortness of breath, a dry cough, weight loss, and fatigue – can be similar to other conditions, the disease is often misdiagnosed.

Interstitial lung disease is a rare group of disorders that causes progressive scarring of lung tissue.

“My dad was misdiagnosed for about five years before a doctor came up with the right diagnosis,” said Williams. “You could imagine that we allocated a lot of resources to the wrong things. We probably could have at least improved the quality of life and maybe gave him a few more years, if we had the right information at the right time.”

“If you could have an early diagnosis of this condition, it could certainly improve the quality of your life, especially with the resources that we have at this moment, which we did not have at the time my dad was suffering from it,” he said.

A classically trained guitarist, Williams began to focus on a music career after retiring from Major League Baseball in 2006. He has since released two jazz albums and received a Latin Grammy nomination.

Following his father’s death, Williams wrote an instrumental tune to honor him. A version of the song, renamed “Breath of Life” and with added lyrics, was recorded in 2021 with Jordan Sparks on vocals.

The video series for Tune In To Lung Health includes firsthand accounts from people living with an ILD. Breathing exercises in the videos are aimed at those with lung disease or their caregivers, but may be useful to anyone as a method of relaxation, according to Vetro.

“As a vocal coach, I know firsthand the transformative nature of music and its ability to impact people in unique ways,” said Vetro in a statement. “What I didn’t know was how impactful music may be for some people living with interstitial lung disease. I’m excited to highlight the role music can play for people living with this disease and share breathing exercises and classic singing techniques that I’ve used with my own clients.”

Williams returned to the Bronx on September 22 for the official launch of Tune In To Lung Health. As the Boston Red Sox visited the Bronx for a late-season showdown, Williams visited the stadium to unveil the campaign and perform the national anthem prior to the game.

The visit also sparked memories for Williams of his days with the Yankees, when the club won four championships in a five-year span.

“It was a great time – some of the best times in my life were playing in those World Series, and we still have a great camaraderie between those players,” he said.

Other recent events at Yankee Stadium honored former Williams teammates Derek Jeter and Paul O’Neill.

“I think we had great resolve to win,” Williams said of those championship-era teams. “We were led by a great manager, and the Yankees went to great lengths to keep the core of the team intact. That core was together for a number of years, and you have that chemistry carry over year after year.”

“I was living the dream back then and I’m still living it now,” he remarked.

Williams’ return to the Bronx coincided with Aaron Judge’s push to set the American League home run record for a single season. On September 28, Judge hit his 61st homer, tying Roger Maris’ record total.

“The earlier you can diagnose this condition, it can lead to better options for your treatment,” urged Williams.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Williams said. “I think it’s great that [Judge] is doing it for the team that I used to play for and keeping that tradition of excellence. I’m rooting for him and hopefully he can do it.”

While in New York, Williams made a series of media appearances to promote Tune In To Lung Health. The program will be a success, he said, if it motivates people with symptoms to get diagnosed more quickly.

By the time ILD symptoms appear, lung damage has already been done so it is important to see a doctor immediately, the American Lung Association said.

“I think this is where the campaign and the awareness of this becomes really important, because for people that may have ILD, every minute of their lives count,” said Williams. “The earlier you can diagnose this condition, it can lead to better options for your treatment.”

For more information, please visit TuneInToLungHealth.com.