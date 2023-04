EV taxi licenses taken in under two minutes

Gone in (less than) 120 seconds.

An allotment of 400 for-hire electric vehicle (EV) licenses made available online were filled in under two minutes this past Wed., Mar. 29th, the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) said.

The dramatic response mirrored the demand for an initial batch of EV licenses released by TLC on March 15, when more than 600 were snared in minutes.

“A thousand EV licenses were successfully filled this month, and more than 100,000 applied for the wait list,” said TLC Commissioner David Do. “The continuing demand is sending a very clear message that people want more TLC EV licenses.”

Out of the 1,000 licenses, the overwhelming majority – 826 – went to individual drivers, the TLC said. The remaining 174 were registered under business entities.

In October, the Adams administration announced it would issue 1,000 new for-hire vehicle licenses to drivers of electric cars, marking the first time since 2018 that the city has issued new licenses to for-hire vehicles.

The licenses released in March are part of Adams’ effort to spur development of the city’s EV charging infrastructure and support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“This will inform how we assess the release of future licenses,” said Do. “It is a very encouraging sign that the 100 percent electrification initiative that Mayor Adams announced in his State of the City address is being embraced by the for-hire vehicle industry.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/tlc.