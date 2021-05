Eradicate color-blindness in NYC land use policy

Why racial impact studies are needed for equitable housing

By Paul Epstein

When I was a young project manager in Mayor Lindsay’s office, my most satisfying project improved dental health services for thousands of children from low-income families, mostly Black and Puerto Rican. Fast forward almost four decades, and my management consulting cycled back to public health.

Nationwide, public health organizations share the goal of reducing persistent health disparities. People of color earning low incomes invariably have the worst health outcomes, often determined by where they live. Too often, they live in overcrowded housing in unhealthy condition, and in neighborhoods that are segregated and under-resourced due to institutional racism. Where people live impacts their access to healthy food, opportunities for exercise, where their children attend school, access to gainful employment, and exposure to disease-causing pollution.

The coronavirus pandemic exposed the harsh consequences of this racism, with Black, Indigenous, and Latinx peoples dying of Covid-19 at twice the age-adjusted rate of Whites.

Now, as a community activist in my 70s fighting an unjust rezoning in my neighborhood, I see the same issues in my own city, and I want answers.

Why, 53 years after passage of the Fair Housing Act, is New York still highly segregated by race? Why, in this city of great wealth are so many people of color living in housing they can barely afford, or end up in a municipal shelter?

My community experience tells me that institutional racism is baked into the way the city governs land use and housing.

A major reason for housing disparities is the city’s color-blind approach to land use, which determines what kind of housing can be built in an area. Nowhere in New York City’s land use review procedure, or its environmental review process, is there a requirement to consider race. Environmental impact statements for a rezoning can be over a thousand pages. But nowhere in those thousand pages is any indication of whether disparate impacts on people of different races or ethnicities can be expected. Will displacement burdens fall more heavily on Latinx, Black, or Asian residents than on Whites? Will opportunities for affordable housing be greater for some racial or ethnic groups than others? The city ignores these questions.

No wonder New York is one of the most segregated cities in the country.

To help answer those questions, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Council Land Use Chair Rafael Salamanca have introduced a bill that would require racial disparity reports on proposed land use actions involving at least four adjacent blocks or a permitted increase or change of use of at least 50,000 square feet of floor area.

My neighborhood of Inwood, at the northern tip of Manhattan island, has a population of about 40,000 that is about 70% Latinx, and a wide income distribution from families below the poverty level to those with six-figure incomes. Higher income residents are concentrated among the approximately 10% of households that own their homes. Most renters are Latinx and have household incomes below $53,700 which is 50% of the area median income (AMI) for a family of three. The 2018 Inwood rezoning includes Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) with 25% of units at rents affordable to households averaging 60% of AMI and the rest at market rate. This appears to leave out most Inwood renters, especially those with the lowest incomes who are most at risk of displacement and homelessness.

The Inwood rezoning process would clearly have benefited from a racial impact report on likely effects of the rezoning on people of color. Yet, despite repeated requests by Inwood residents, the city refused to conduct such a study and the rezoning passed without any analysis of disparate impacts of risks and benefits by race or ethnicity. So, Inwood Legal Action led a lawsuit that claimed, among other things, that the city should have studied racial impact of residential displacement. In 2019, the trial judge agreed and ordered the city to conduct such studies. While that decision was reversed on appeal, the appeals court said if we want those studies to be required, we should raise them with our legislative body.

So, it is up to City Council, and they have a bill before them.

The Williams-Salamanca bill will go a long way toward meeting the need for information on likely disparate impacts by race before land use actions are approved. While it will come too late for Inwood and other low-income minority communities already rezoned, a requirement for racial disparity reports will be a major improvement of the city’s process for future land use actions.

With such information available to residents, businesses, community boards, borough presidents, the City Planning Commission, and City Council, they will have a better basis for decision-making, including opportunities to revise land use proposals to reduce disparities by race. That is why I support the racial disparity report bill and I am working with the Racial Impact Study Coalition to make the bill even better. If you believe housing justice is racial justice, call your Councilmember and demand that they sign on as co-sponsors of Int. 1572-2019.

Let’s eradicate our color-blindness. It kills.

Paul Epstein, co-chair of Inwood Legal Action, previously worked in the offices of Mayor John Lindsay and Ed Koch. Epstein was a management consultant to governments, non-profits, and the United Nations for 40 years. For more, please visit facebook.com/InwoodLegalAction or follow @InwoodLegal.