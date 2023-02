“Era of inequality must end”

Mayor Adams unveils 2023 agenda in State of the City address

By Gregg McQueen

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled an agenda to bolster working class New Yorkers during his second State of the City address.

Speaking at the Queens Theater on January 26, Adams described what he called the “Working People’s Agenda.” He referred to “four pillars that uphold a strong and sustainable society” – jobs, safety, housing, and care.

“Our Working People’s Agenda starts with jobs. Not side hustles or occasional gigs, but jobs with good pay and good benefits. Jobs you can support yourself and family on,” said Adams.

The city has added more than 200,000 new jobs over the past year and boasted employment rates that outpace the state and the nation, Adams said. However, he noted that the unemployment rate for Black New Yorkers is at three times as high as it is for white New Yorkers. The city will invest in apprenticeships, community hiring, and job training to promote equity, he said.

“This era of inequality must end,” Adams said. “We’re going to make sure that all New Yorkers finally have access to good jobs. We are reimagining our city’s workforce development system from the bottom up, improving education, expanding job training, and creating employment on ramps at every stage of the process so that New Yorkers from all walks of life can benefit from this economic recovery.”

To enhance public safety, Adams vowed to get roughly 1,700 known offenders responsible for a disproportionate amount of the city’s violent crime off the streets. He also said the NYPD’s Crime Prevention Unit will expand focus on retail theft and work with business owners and Business Improvement Districts on other solutions to prevent shoplifting.

“Let me be clear on this. We are not going to criminalize poverty. We will partner with the DAs and if a person is stealing because they don’t have something to eat, we will show them how to get food. If a person is stealing because they have a drug problem, we are going to show them where the access to drug treatment is,” Adams said.

Pointing out that the city ended 2022 on an overall downward trend on major crimes, Adams promised to crack down on reckless drivers and placard abuse, and protect bike lanes and illegally parked cars by employing more NYPD tow trucks. He also stressed the importance of reducing gun violence.

Touching on housing issues, Adams repeated his previously stated “moonshot goal” of the city building 500,000 new affordable apartments over the next decade.

The city will also invest over $22 million in tenant protection programs, including more staff to increase investigation and enforcement against bad landlords and create partnerships with community groups and legal service providers to protect tenants from being pushed out of rent-regulated apartments.

“We’re also cracking down on landlords who discriminate based on source of income. If you tell a potential tenant that you don’t accept Section 8 vouchers or other rental assistance, guess what? That tenant may be an actor hired by the city and we’re going to take enforcement actions against you,” Adams said.

The city will work with federal partners to allow New Yorkers who have spent more than seven days in the shelter system to become eligible for free health care services. “This will make New York the first city in the country to do so,” Adams said.

The administration is also developing a three-part mental health plan focused on child and family mental health and investing more than $150 million in opioid settlement funds into proven harm reduction and treatment programs. The city will open new “clubhouses” for New Yorkers with severe mental illness, Adams said, to provide peer support and access to services, employment, and educational opportunities.

“That’s progress, that’s compassion, that’s care in New York City,” said Adams.

He called on New Yorkers to volunteer an hour of their time to help the homeless. “With 8.5 million New Yorkers, if we all just dedicate one hour to go to a homeless shelter and tutor to a child that is homeless, one hour to go in the subway system and talk to someone that’s homeless… if we just give one hour, we will turn around the conditions of homelessness and despair in our city,” he said.

VOCAL-NY Director of Organizing Jawanza Williams criticized Adams’ speech as full of “surface-level one-liners” that stand in stark contrast to the funding cuts to city services and care Adams proposed in his latest city budget.

“It’s a slap in the face to insinuate that an hour of volunteer work will decrease homelessness, let alone shift the anti-homeless rhetoric the administration was so committed to conveying less than a year ago,” Williams said. “Empathy, care and compassion looks like housing and healthcare. That is what will end our homelessness crisis.”

In response to the mayor’s address, Communities United for Police Reform spokesperson Sala Cyril said Adams has continued to tout the expansion of police surveillance, enforcement for low-level crime offenses, and the use of the Crime Prevention Unit, which has been accused of disproportionately targeting communities of color.

“While his speech… also alleged support for more community services, it sorely misses the mark. The reality is that in both his FY23 budget and proposed FY24 budget, the Mayor has continued to gut essential services like housing, mental health, early childhood education, and libraries while preserving a bloated police budget that does nothing to make New Yorkers safer,” Cyril said.

In a statement, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called on Adams to provide more specifics – and funding – to back up his goals for the city.

“Building the city the Mayor discussed requires a strong, progressive, effective city government, with the necessary support, staffing, and funding,” he said “[It] means committing the spending and the team needed to get stuff done.”

The full State of the City Address can be viewed at on.nyc.gov/3XNYDGt.