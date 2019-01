Equity in Arts Ed

By Richard A. Carranza

High-quality arts education transforms students’ lives.

The skills we learn in the arts apply well beyond chords and color palettes, and help so many of our students succeed in the classroom and beyond.

My earliest memories are of my father playing his guitar surrounded by family in my hometown of Tucson, Arizona—60 miles from the Mexican border. By age six, my twin brother Reuben and I were playing mariachi with our family, and we continued to play as we got older and became adults.

Whether we were learning new chords or memorizing songs, music kept us grounded; it taught us how to collaborate, and opened our eyes to our own Mexican-American culture and history, as well as that of people across the world. I was also lucky that, in the public schools I attended, I had access to arts education that reflected my cultural background and also allowed me the opportunity to play saxophone in the band while opening so many doors for me.

Years later, I returned to my old high school as a social studies teacher and saw that the arts programs I treasured had been decimated. Kids didn’t want anything to do with the orchestra or the chorus. But, they loved mariachi and Vicente Fernández. On the weekends, they would hear me perform mariachi in the neighborhood, and they began to ask me, “Mr. Carranza, can we do that?”

We started a small guitar club of 11 students in my social studies classroom, and as the program grew we required that students also participate in the band, the orchestra, or the choir – so they were exposed to different musical genres and grew as musicians.

When I left the classroom 10 years later, our mariachi program had grown to 300 students, and the band and the orchestra were bursting at the seams, populated by students who saw themselves in the curriculum. We captured who these students were and what they desired.

Now, the students who loved Vicente Fernández also wanted to learn about Beethoven and Mozart.

This is the power of culturally responsive arts education—it opens students’ eyes to culture and history while allowing them to be themselves and see themselves. It advances equity now.

Our school leaders know this, and I’m proud that, in December, we announced a record investment in arts education and a record number of full-time arts teachers in New York City. We also announced that nearly 1,500 schools – every single one that participated in our “Arts in Schools” survey – report working with one of New York City’s cultural organizations to offer our students a mosaic of cultural experiences. Our students are learning ballroom dance and spoken word poetry, Afro-Latin Jazz and calligraphy, August Wilson’s plays and Indian classical dance.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and I know a rich foundation in the arts is an integral part of a well-rounded education, and we will keep investing in high-quality arts education for all students, in every neighborhood and every borough. Across the city, we are delivering arts education that is rigorous, inclusive, reflective of the diversity of New York City, and that brings joy to our classrooms and schools.

I look forward to working with you as we build on our progress.

Together, we can expand arts offerings in our schools even further; we can engage new community and cultural partners, including parents and families; and we can help every student find themselves in the arts.

Richard A. Carranza is the Schools Chancellor of New York City.

For more information, please visit schools.nyc.gov.