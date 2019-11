Equity Ed

By Gregg McQueen

Trapped.

Long before he rose to helm one of the largest Latino advocacy groups in the nation, José Calderón was feeling stuck.

As a young man, he felt “trapped” and very much identified as “one of those brown kids who felt marginalized and disenfranchised and [who were] not given much of a thought.”

Calderón didn’t believe he was college material.

“I took the SAT and I did incredibly poor. I was not ready or prepared,” he said. He eventually opted to attend the City University of New York (CUNY) and was placed in remediation classes immediately.

“I was not academically ready or socially ready for college rigors,” remarked Calderón, who took eight years to complete his college education.

Calderón said that his experience was typical for many students of color, who often feel unprepared for postsecondary education and often never complete their college degree.

Now the President of the Hispanic Federation, Calderón shared his experiences as part of a panel discussion focused on equity in higher education.

Education advocates gathered on October 23 at the Hispanic Federation offices and highlighted a recent report issued by #DegreesNYC that examined ways to close the gap in providing access to postsecondary education for low-income students of color.

#DegreesNYC – a collaboration by advocacy groups Goddard Riverside Options Center, Graduate NYC, and Young Invincibles – brought together more than 80 individuals from 59 organizations to compile the report.

It made several recommendations to help low-income students, such as increasing the amount of Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) grants, standardizing financial aid letters, and supporting student costs above tuition.

Judith Lorimer, Director of #DegreesNYC, said the group’s goal is for 60 percent of each racial/ethnic and income group to have a quality postsecondary credential by 2025.

She said that students are sometimes sent mixed messages from high school counselors on whether or not they should pursue college.

“We had a lot of feedback from young people that said ‘I heard I’m not cut out for college. I might as well just find a job,’” said Lorimer.

LaKisha Williams, Project Manager of #DegreesNYC, said that institutional policy needed to be simplified to ensure a more diverse student body will enroll in college. “There’s just too much red tape for students to go through in the institutions,” said Williams, who suggested that students need greater access to culturally responsive advising and counseling.

Lorimer said there are sometimes confusing requirements on what low-income students can do to maintain financial aid.

“Students sometimes take a class over again to get a better grade to get a major they want – they can lose financial aid because of this,” she said.

State Senator Robert Jackson, who serves on the Senate’s Higher Education Committee and founded the (CFE), said the city is still owed $4 billion by the state from the Campaign for Fiscal Equity (CFE) lawsuit.

“The state owes [the money] and we are constantly trying to get that,” he said. “We need to push people, from the legislature to the Governor.”

Jackson said that during this year’s state budget negotiations, both the Senate and Assembly sought wanted to provide over $1 billion for education funding, but Governor Andrew Cuomo approved only $618 million.

Jackson placed blame on Cuomo’s 2 percent cap on spending growth and 2 percent property cap tax. “Where are you going to get the money? We need to look at recommendations that have come up before. A pied-a-terre tax, taxes on millionaires,” remarked Jackson, who noted that the state legislature was in the process of hosting roundtables regarding education funding.

New York State Board of Regents member Dr. Lester Young said there is “something wrong” with the way the state prioritizes education spending, comparing it how much is proffered for incarceration.

“We’ll spend $67,000 a year per young person to keep to lock up a young person, but we quibble over spending $15,000 to educate them,” he said. “Our investments suggest our priorities.”

Cass Conrad, CUNY’s Dean for K-17 Initiatives, explained that CUNY’s latest freshman class consisted of 40,768 students, its largest incoming freshman class ever. “It’s amazing, especially in light of what’s going on across the country, as college enrollment is actually down nationally,” said Conrad, who attributed much of that to the collaboration between CUNY and the DOE.

She noted that about 800,000 adults in New York City have some college education, but no degree.

“That is an incredibly untapped potential for employers, for growing businesses and other opportunities in New York City, and as we think about education equity, we need to make sure we’re putting structures in place that are supportive of those students as well,” said Conrad.

Sugeni Pérez-Sadler, Senior Director for Postsecondary Policy for the Department of Education, said that four-year graduation rates in the city are at an all-time high at 75.9 percent. However, the graduation rate for English Language Learners (ELL) students is 34.7 percent.

“It’s about making sure that our students have access and succeed in systems that were not designed for them,” she said. “That is real work.”

“If we get our arms around these young people and give them the supports they need, they can do just as well as anybody else,” remarked Young.

“There’s a difference between the truth and the whole truth,” stressed Young. “The truth is, things are getting better. The whole truth is, things aren’t getting better for everyone. Placement matters.”

Williams said that #DegreesNYC planned to engage students in its efforts to improve equity.

“We are committed to not moving forward with the work without young people being present,” said Williams. “Not just having a token presence, but having a full presence as part of core team but also all of our workgroups.”

Calderón called for improvements in counseling and course offerings during high school to better equip them for future education.

“The deck, in many ways, is stacked against black and brown students,” he said. “We need to recalibrate the system.”

For more information about #DegreesNYC, please visit degreesnyc.wordpress.com.