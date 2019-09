Equitable Eats

Food Council focuses on sustainability

By Gregg McQueen

The table is set – for a new paradigm.

Catarina Rivera believes in good food, from the ground up.

“We want to see that everyone has equal access to fresh, affordable, quality food,” said Rivera, an uptown Northern Manhattan resident who has worked as an educator and non-profit manager.

In 2016, Rivera founded the Washington Heights/Inwood (WHIN) Food Council to encourage healthy eating and sustainable food initiatives in Northern Manhattan.

“We started as a community organizing group, trying to get people energized around discussing food issues and their visions for how it relates to the neighborhood,” she said.

The WHIN Food Council now has three garden plots at Riley-Levin Children’s Garden, operated by the New York Restoration Project (NYRP), near Swindler’s Cove in Inwood.

The group sponsors weekly open garden events, where local residents can help tend to the plot and take home food that has been grown there.

It has also earned awards and funding, including three Neighborhood Grants from the Citizens Committee for New York City, which recognizes important “community and school improvement projects carried out by unstaffed resident-led groups to address issues.”

“When it comes to food sustainability, we want people to take ownership and control of the situation. We do that through gardening — you can come learn how to grow your own food,” stated Rivera.

Once a month, the group hosts Family Garden Days, where adults and children alike learn about raising vegetables and composting.

“Everyone works together, contributes to the gardening,” she said. “It makes sense for everyone to share in the process.”

Among the items harvested at the garden are tomatoes, peppers, radishes, carrots, basil, kale, and mint.

The Food Council also hosts monthly meetings, workshops on various food topics, cooking demonstrations and more.

All events are free and bilingual, presented in both English and Spanish.

There is an open garden event planned for October 6.

The event will take place at the Riley-Levin Children’s Garden, located at 10th Avenue and Dyckman Street behind PS 5. It will feature snacks, art and fitness activities, and guests will be invited to take home food from the garden.

“We’re planning on fun, social events,” she said. “We’re not just trying to reach people who are already aware of food sustainability issues, but people who aren’t so we can educate them.”

The current season is winding down, and the Council will renew its work in the gardens in April.

Though the WHIN Food Council started with one garden plot at Swindler’s Cove, they have since gained two more from NYRP. Rivera said the Council would ideally find even more gardening space in other locations.

“We’re producing local food, but there’s only so much we can grow,” she said. “We’d love to find additional space.”

Rivera remarked that the current focus on climate change and the environment can also help spotlight food sustainability issues.

“I think focusing on the local level can be very empowering,” she said. “I think the Council is a way to participate in the local community, and to feel like you’re contributing somehow to the greater context of the environment.”

The WHIN Food Council was featured in Petals through Pavement, a video produced by Tastemade for the retail company REI. The video, directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, “examines the power of the outdoors in urban environments through the eyes of the people who utilize and maintain them.”

For more information, please visit whinfoodcouncil.org.