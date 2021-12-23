- English
- Español
“Enough is enough”
NYCHA again named city’s worst landlord
By Gregg McQueen
NYCHA is number one.
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) remains the worst landlord in the Big Apple, according to Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
On December 16, Williams revealed his annual “Worst Landlord List,” which highlights the city’s most negligent property owners based on the number of average open housing code violations across watchlist buildings.
As of November 2021, NYCHA had 600,480 open work orders in public housing sites across the city, Williams said, an increase of over 121,600 from the previous year.
“Even amid this pandemic, some things have stayed constant,” Williams said at a virtual press conference, noting that NYCHA earned the “Worst Landlord” moniker for the fourth consecutive year.
“The city itself is truly the worst landlord. They are so bad that we continually need to put them in their own category,” Williams said.
Topping the list for worst private landlords was David Schorr, who compiled an average of over 1,400 open violations across 17 buildings, mostly in Northern Manhattan.
Schorr was ranked number 75 on last year’s list.
Saundrea Coleman, a tenant at NYCHA’s Isaac Houses, said she has been sickened by mold conditions in her bathroom.
“It’s really bad. I wake up with headaches, a stuffy head every day,” Coleman said. “I’m living in unhealthy and hazardous conditions.”
The mold issues were created by water leaks that have gone uncorrected for years, Coleman said.
“A lot of residents are living in similar conditions to myself,” she said. “Any other landlord would either be in court or prosecuted over these conditions, but the city can get away with this over and over. Enough is enough.”
Although a federal monitor was appointed in 2019 to oversee NYCHA and Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to improve conditions in public housing, Williams said the de Blasio administration will end with a significantly greater number of open violations at NYCHA than de Blasio took office in January 2013.
In response to Williams’ watchlist, a NYCHA spokesperson said the increase in work orders was due to the agency “aggressively documenting every single thing that’s wrong with our apartments.”
“This list is kicking New York City public housing yet again — when instead NYCHA needs to be funded and supported — and it conveniently takes the media attention away from private landlords, who need to be similarly held accountable,” the spokesperson said.
The list has been released by the NYC Public Advocate’s Office each year since 2010. It is compiled with data from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), using the average number of housing code violations open per month throughout the year.
According to the list, the top five worst individual landlords for 2021 were: David Schorr, with an average of 1,442 HPD open violations; Abdul Khan, (1,302 HPD open violations); Nathaniel Montgomery (1,192 HPD open violations); Michael Niamonitakis, (1,060 HPD open violations); and David Blau, (1,050 HPD open violations).
Khan, who owns several properties in the Bronx, has appeared in the top five of the list for several years.
“He went from number four to number two in two years. That lets you know that he’s not getting better, he’s getting worse,” said Kim Statuto, who lives in a Selwyn Avenue building owned by Khan.
Statuto said her building went without gas for 14 months and accused Khan of neglecting court-ordered repairs.
“He doesn’t take the courts seriously, and the courts continue to allow him to get away with not doing what he’s supposed to do,” she said at the virtual press conference. “It’s unthinkable at this point in time, especially during the pandemic.”
“We are humans. We have a right to a decent and safe home,” she said.
Two of the buildings listed on HPD records as managed by Schorr have compiled high numbers of open violations during 2021 — 638 West 160th Street had an average of 185 open violations and 655 West 160th Street had an average of 205 open violations throughout the year, according to HPD.
Among the infractions are violations for mold, water leaks and lead paint.
During the majority of 2021, Schorr worked for Harlem-based real estate developer Sugar Hill Capital Partners, according to his LinkedIn profile. In September, Schorr began working for another management firm, Fairstead, the profile indicated.
In a statement released by Sugar Hill Capital Partners, the company said it respects “the work of the Public Advocate, but our inclusion on this watchlist is misleading.”
“The list does not take into account poor conditions created by prior ownership or ongoing work and progress already made to improve those conditions,” the statement said.
Williams called on the City Council to pass the Worst Landlord Accountability Act, a pending legislative package designed to prevent disingenuous tactics used by some landlords in order to remove themselves from the list. The bills would prevent the city’s worst landlords from falsely self-certifying repairs and mandate HPD to respond more quickly to severe violations.
“The city needs to invest the resources needed to stop landlords from treating violations as negligible, fines as the cost of doing business, and profits as more valuable than the people living in their buildings,” said Williams.
He remarked that the latest version of the watchlist had achieved a desired result.
“Some landlords who were previously on the list have fallen down the list or fallen off because they are continuing to address some of these violations, which is what we want,” he said.
However, he noted that the overall number of housing violations across the city has increased from 2020.
“So while some bad actors are getting better in part because of this list, the situation for New York City renters, especially New York City renters in watchlist buildings, seems to be getting worse.”
“Abuse comes in all types of forms,” Statuto said. “And when you’re not getting repairs and living in unsafe conditions, that’s a form of abuse.”
To view the entire list, please visit landlordwatchlist.com.
“Ya es suficiente”
NYCHA nuevamente nombrada peor propietario de la ciudad
Por Gregg McQueen
NYCHA es número uno.
La Autoridad de Vivienda de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés) sigue siendo el peor propietario de la Gran Manzana, según el defensor público Jumaane Williams.
El 16 de diciembre, Williams reveló su “Lista de los peores propietarios” anual, que destaca a los propietarios más negligentes de la ciudad en función del número promedio de infracciones abiertas al código de vivienda en los edificios de la lista de vigilancia.
En noviembre de 2021, NYCHA tenía 600,480 órdenes de trabajo abiertas en sitios de vivienda pública en toda la ciudad, dijo Williams, un aumento de más de 121,600 con respecto al año anterior.
“Incluso en medio de esta pandemia, algunas cosas se han mantenido constantes”, dijo Williams en una conferencia de prensa virtual, y señaló que NYCHA se ganó el peor apodo de propietario por cuarto año consecutivo.
“La ciudad en sí es verdaderamente el peor propietario. Son tan malos que continuamente necesitamos ponerlos en su propia categoría”, dijo Williams.
Encabezando la lista de los peores propietarios privados estaba David Schorr, quien recopiló un promedio de más de 1,400 infracciones abiertas en 17 edificios, principalmente en el norte de Manhattan.
Schorr ocupó el puesto 75 en la lista del año pasado.
Saundrea Coleman, inquilina de Isaac Houses de NYCHA, dijo que se ha enfermado por las condiciones de moho en su baño.
“Es realmente malo. Me despierto con dolores de cabeza, con la cabeza congestionada todos los días”, dijo Coleman. “Vivo en condiciones insalubres y peligrosas”.
Los problemas de moho fueron creados por fugas de agua que no se han corregido durante años, explicó Coleman.
“Muchos residentes viven en condiciones similares a las mías”, comentó. “Cualquier otro propietario estaría en la corte o sería procesado por estas condiciones, pero la ciudad puede salirse con la suya una y otra vez. Ya es suficiente”.
Aunque en 2019 se nombró un monitor federal para supervisar a NYCHA y el alcalde Bill de Blasio prometió mejorar las condiciones en la vivienda pública, Williams dijo que la administración de Blasio terminará con un número significativamente mayor de infracciones abiertas en NYCHA que las que existían cuando asumió el puesto en enero de 2013.
En respuesta a la lista bajo vigilancia de Williams, un portavoz de NYCHA dijo que el aumento en las órdenes de trabajo se debió a que la agencia “documentaba agresivamente cada cosa que estaba mal en nuestros apartamentos”.
“Esta lista está pateando la vivienda pública de la ciudad de Nueva York una vez más, cuando en cambio NYCHA necesita ser financiada y apoyada, y convenientemente aleja la atención de los medios de los propietarios privados, quienes deben rendir cuentas de manera similar”, dijo el portavoz.
La lista ha sido publicada por la oficina del defensor público de la ciudad de Nueva York cada año desde 2010. Se compila con datos del Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés), utilizando el número promedio de infracciones abiertas al código de vivienda por mes durante todo el año.
Según la lista, los cinco peores propietarios individuales de 2021 fueron: David Schorr, con un promedio de 1,442 infracciones abiertas del HPD; Abdul Khan, (1,302 violaciones abiertas del HPD); Nathaniel Montgomery (1,192 infracciones abiertas del HPD); Michael Niamonitakis, (1,060 infracciones abiertas de HPD); y David Blau, (1,050 violaciones abiertas del HPD).
Khan, quien posee varias propiedades en el Bronx, ha aparecido entre los cinco primeros de la lista durante varios años.
“Pasó del número cuatro al número dos en dos años. Eso les permite saber que no está mejorando, sino empeorando”, dijo Kim Statuto, quien vive en un edificio de la avenida Selwyn propiedad de Khan.
Statuto dijo que su edificio estuvo sin gas durante 14 meses y acusó a Khan de descuidar las reparaciones ordenadas por la corte.
“No se toma a los tribunales en serio, y continúan permitiéndole salirse con la suya sin hacer lo que se supone que debe hacer”, dijo en la conferencia de prensa virtual. “Es impensable en este momento, especialmente durante la pandemia”.
“Nosotros somos humanos. Tenemos derecho a un hogar decente y seguro”, dijo.
Dos de los edificios que figuran en los registros del HPD administrados por Schorr han recopilado un gran número de violaciones abiertas durante 2021: el No. 638 de la calle 160 oeste tuvo un promedio de 185 infracciones abiertas y el No. 655 de la calle 160 oeste tuvo un promedio de 205 infracciones abiertas durante todo el año, según el HPD.
Entre las infracciones se encuentran: por moho, fugas de agua y pintura con plomo.
Durante la mayor parte de 2021, Schorr trabajó para el desarrollador inmobiliario Sugar Hill Capital Partners, con sede en Harlem, según su perfil de LinkedIn. En septiembre, Schorr comenzó a trabajar para otra firma de administración, Fairstead, indica el perfil.
En un comunicado emitido por Sugar Hill Capital Partners, la compañía dijo que respeta “el trabajo del defensor público, pero nuestra inclusión en esta lista de vigilancia es engañosa”.
“La lista no toma en cuenta las malas condiciones creadas por la propiedad anterior, ni el trabajo en curso, ni el progreso ya realizado para mejorar esas condiciones”, se lee en el comunicado.
Williams pidió al Concejo Municipal que apruebe la Ley de Responsabilidad de los Peores Propietarios, un paquete legislativo pendiente diseñado para evitar tácticas falsas utilizadas por algunos propietarios para eliminarse de la lista. Los proyectos de ley evitarían que los peores propietarios de la ciudad certifiquen falsamente las reparaciones y obligarían al HPD a responder más rápidamente a las infracciones graves.
“La ciudad debe invertir los recursos necesarios para evitar que los propietarios traten las infracciones como insignificantes, las multas como el costo de hacer negocios y las ganancias como más valiosas que las personas que viven en sus edificios”, dijo Williams.
Comentó que la última versión de la lista de vigilancia había logrado el resultado deseado.
“Algunos propietarios que anteriormente estaban en la lista han caído o siguen cayendo en la lista porque continúan abordando algunas de estas infracciones, que es lo que queremos”, dijo.
Sin embargo, señaló que el número total de infracciones de vivienda en la ciudad ha aumentado desde 2020.
“Entonces, aunque algunos malos actores están mejorando en parte debido a esta lista, la situación de los inquilinos de la ciudad de Nueva York, especialmente los inquilinos de la ciudad de Nueva York de los edificios de la lista de vigilancia, parece estar empeorando”.
“El abuso se presenta en todo tipo de formas”, dijo Statuto. “Y cuando no recibes reparaciones y vives en condiciones inseguras, eso es una forma de abuso”.
Para ver la lista completa, por favor visite landlordwatchlist.com.