“Enough is enough”

NYCHA again named city’s worst landlord

By Gregg McQueen

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) remains the worst landlord in the Big Apple, according to Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On December 16, Williams revealed his annual “Worst Landlord List,” which highlights the city’s most negligent property owners based on the number of average open housing code violations across watchlist buildings.

As of November 2021, NYCHA had 600,480 open work orders in public housing sites across the city, Williams said, an increase of over 121,600 from the previous year.

“Even amid this pandemic, some things have stayed constant,” Williams said at a virtual press conference, noting that NYCHA earned the “Worst Landlord” moniker for the fourth consecutive year.

“The city itself is truly the worst landlord. They are so bad that we continually need to put them in their own category,” Williams said.

Topping the list for worst private landlords was David Schorr, who compiled an average of over 1,400 open violations across 17 buildings, mostly in Northern Manhattan.

Schorr was ranked number 75 on last year’s list.

Saundrea Coleman, a tenant at NYCHA’s Isaac Houses, said she has been sickened by mold conditions in her bathroom.

“It’s really bad. I wake up with headaches, a stuffy head every day,” Coleman said. “I’m living in unhealthy and hazardous conditions.”

The mold issues were created by water leaks that have gone uncorrected for years, Coleman said.

“A lot of residents are living in similar conditions to myself,” she said. “Any other landlord would either be in court or prosecuted over these conditions, but the city can get away with this over and over. Enough is enough.”

Although a federal monitor was appointed in 2019 to oversee NYCHA and Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to improve conditions in public housing, Williams said the de Blasio administration will end with a significantly greater number of open violations at NYCHA than de Blasio took office in January 2013.

In response to Williams’ watchlist, a NYCHA spokesperson said the increase in work orders was due to the agency “aggressively documenting every single thing that’s wrong with our apartments.”

“This list is kicking New York City public housing yet again — when instead NYCHA needs to be funded and supported — and it conveniently takes the media attention away from private landlords, who need to be similarly held accountable,” the spokesperson said.

The list has been released by the NYC Public Advocate’s Office each year since 2010. It is compiled with data from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), using the average number of housing code violations open per month throughout the year.

According to the list, the top five worst individual landlords for 2021 were: David Schorr, with an average of 1,442 HPD open violations; Abdul Khan, (1,302 HPD open violations); Nathaniel Montgomery (1,192 HPD open violations); Michael Niamonitakis, (1,060 HPD open violations); and David Blau, (1,050 HPD open violations).

Khan, who owns several properties in the Bronx, has appeared in the top five of the list for several years.

“He went from number four to number two in two years. That lets you know that he’s not getting better, he’s getting worse,” said Kim Statuto, who lives in a Selwyn Avenue building owned by Khan.

Statuto said her building went without gas for 14 months and accused Khan of neglecting court-ordered repairs.

“He doesn’t take the courts seriously, and the courts continue to allow him to get away with not doing what he’s supposed to do,” she said at the virtual press conference. “It’s unthinkable at this point in time, especially during the pandemic.”

“We are humans. We have a right to a decent and safe home,” she said.

Two of the buildings listed on HPD records as managed by Schorr have compiled high numbers of open violations during 2021 — 638 West 160th Street had an average of 185 open violations and 655 West 160th Street had an average of 205 open violations throughout the year, according to HPD.

Among the infractions are violations for mold, water leaks and lead paint.

During the majority of 2021, Schorr worked for Harlem-based real estate developer Sugar Hill Capital Partners, according to his LinkedIn profile. In September, Schorr began working for another management firm, Fairstead, the profile indicated.

In a statement released by Sugar Hill Capital Partners, the company said it respects “the work of the Public Advocate, but our inclusion on this watchlist is misleading.”

“The list does not take into account poor conditions created by prior ownership or ongoing work and progress already made to improve those conditions,” the statement said.

The list is an annual compilation of open violations.

Williams called on the City Council to pass the Worst Landlord Accountability Act, a pending legislative package designed to prevent disingenuous tactics used by some landlords in order to remove themselves from the list. The bills would prevent the city’s worst landlords from falsely self-certifying repairs and mandate HPD to respond more quickly to severe violations.

“The city needs to invest the resources needed to stop landlords from treating violations as negligible, fines as the cost of doing business, and profits as more valuable than the people living in their buildings,” said Williams.

He remarked that the latest version of the watchlist had achieved a desired result.

“Some landlords who were previously on the list have fallen down the list or fallen off because they are continuing to address some of these violations, which is what we want,” he said.

However, he noted that the overall number of housing violations across the city has increased from 2020.

“So while some bad actors are getting better in part because of this list, the situation for New York City renters, especially New York City renters in watchlist buildings, seems to be getting worse.”

“Abuse comes in all types of forms,” Statuto said. “And when you’re not getting repairs and living in unsafe conditions, that’s a form of abuse.”

To view the entire list, please visit landlordwatchlist.com.