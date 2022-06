Enhancement and Enforcement

Laws passed aim to strengthen fire safety

The new bills were a direct response to the fatal Twin Parks fire.

Tougher statues on self-closing doors; increased fines; enhanced safety outreach measures; and a ban on the sale of certain space heaters.

These were among the measures undertaken by the City Council and signed into law by Mayor Eric Adams to strengthen enforcement in the wake of the devastating Bronx apartment building fire on January 9th that killed 17 people.

The new laws will shorten the timeline of re-inspection for self-closing door violations, increase fines for building owners who fail to resolve violations, ban the sale of certain space heaters that do not meet certain safety standards, and codify enhanced fire safety outreach in numerous languages.

Adams signed the bills during a City Hall ceremony on June 1.

Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

“More than a dozen New Yorkers, some just children, were killed in the fire at the Twin Parks apartments. We mourn their passing but that is not enough — we must ensure that a tragedy at that level never happens again,” said Adams. “In March, I signed an executive order to immediately improve fire safety coordination and outreach. Today, I’m proud to work with the City Council to create long-term solutions that strengthen enforcement and education.”

Fire investigators identified a faulty space heater as the cause of the January 9 fire that swept through the Twin Parks North West apartment building on East 181st Street.

The five-alarm fire left 17 people dead – including nine children – and dozens injured, one of the worst residential fires the city has witnessed in decades.

According to FDNY officials, a malfunctioning self-closing door in the apartment where the fire started failed to close properly, allowing smoke to travel throughout the building.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) determined that all of the victims died of smoke inhalation.

“These fire safety bills will help ensure another similar tragedy never happens again,” said Councilmember Oswald Feliz.

Several space heaters had been running for days inside the apartment where the fatal fire started, and officials said the fire spread quickly throughout the 19-story building because the apartment’s front door and the door of the 15th floor stairwell remained open – though the doors were supposed to close automatically.

To that end, the timeline for correction of self-closing door violations has been reduced from 21 days to 14 days. The new bills also require HPD to reinspect a self-closing door violation no later than 20 days after the expiration of the 14-day correction period, and increase penalties for building owners who do not cure those violations.

“Had the self-closing doors worked, smoke wouldn’t have filled the tower, and families would’ve been able to safely escape the fire,” said City Councilmember Oswald Feliz, whose 15th Councilmatic District includes the Twin Parks North West apartment building and who serves as Chair of the Twin Parks Citywide Taskforce on Fire Prevention. “These fire safety bills will help ensure another similar tragedy never happens again, by ensuring that self-closing door laws are scrupulously followed and enforced.”

Another bill bans the sale of electric space heaters that do not have automatic shut off capabilities if the heater falls over or overheats, and requires that space heaters sold in New York City be labeled by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

The January fire was one of the most lethal in the city’s history.

In addition, the new legislation expands fire safety education to require FDNY to provide educational materials and conduct outreach relating to the safe use of electric space heaters in residences. The law also requires that such educational materials be made available to tenants in the top 10 most common languages in New York City.

In March, Adams signed an executive order that increased coordination between FDNY and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) inspectors to identify safety violations earlier, as well as increased fire safety compliance.

“Educating New Yorkers on fire safety and prevention is key to the Department’s lifesaving mission,” said Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “These bills, and the mayor’s Executive Order increasing coordination between our department and HPD, will strengthen [our] ability to reach the neediest residents in our city with critical messages of fire education and prevention.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/fdny.