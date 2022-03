Enhanced enforcement of housing violations

Enforcement against distressed buildings has been stepped up.

It’s Round 15.

For over a decade, severely distressed buildings in need of major repair are selected for the Alternative Enforcement Program (AEP) by the city’s Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), which increases enforcement against the city’s most distressed multi-family buildings.

On March 1, HPD announced the addition of 250 buildings with nearly 40,000 open housing violations.

“All New Yorkers deserve safe, well-maintained homes, and landlords across the city need to know that if they are unwilling to do what is right to provide that, we will take action,” said HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión, Jr.

This year’s additions mark the 15th round of buildings to be placed in the program.

More than 50 of the buildings are associated with property owners listed on the annual Worst Landlord Watchlist issued by the New York City Public Advocate.

Among the nearly 40,000 open violations are 9,442 immediately hazardous “Class-C” violations, 21,821 hazardous “Class-B”, and 8,327 non-hazardous “Class-A” violations. Immediately hazardous violations include mold, evidence of rodents, lead-based paint, and the lack of heat, hot water, or electricity. Class-B hazardous violations include conditions, such as leaks or holes in plaster or sheetrock.

To get discharged from the AEP without penalty, owners must correct most violations within the first four months, including all heat and hot water violations, 80 percent of hazardous mold violations, pest violations, and 100 percent of all other class “B” and “C” violations.

Buildings not discharged within the first four months of the initial notice are subject to significant fees.

If the conditions are not corrected within four months, HPD may facilitate emergency repairs at the owner’s expense. Repair bills are transferred to the Department of Finance and may result in a tax lien against the property. In addition, HPD could petition the Housing Court to have an administrator take control of the building to collect rent and make the necessary repairs.

“The Alternative Enforcement Program is an effective set of tools at our disposal to hold landlords accountable when they don’t do right by their tenants, and we are not afraid to use them if it means getting the city’s most troubled buildings into shape quickly,” said Carrión.

Currently, HPD’s Housing Litigation Division is seeking repairs in housing court against the owners of 117 of the newly selected AEP buildings, who owe the city $3 million for Emergency Repair Program charges, the agency said.

The full list of buildings selected for the AEP program can be seen on the HPD website.

“AEP is a powerful tool to hold negligent landlords accountable while improving conditions for thousands of tenants in 250 buildings located in predominantly low and moderate-income, immigrant, Black and Brown neighborhoods,” said City Council Housing and Buildings Committee Chair Pierina Sánchez. “I commend the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development for recognizing tenant distress and working to ensure needs are met. I look forward to monitoring the success of Round 15 and working together to ensure all New Yorkers have the safe and healthy housing conditions they deserve.”

