Employment rates lagging for NYC men: report

Labor force participation and employment rates have recovered better for city’s women workers than for men, according to a new report from The New School’s Center for New York City Affairs.

The unemployment rate is currently higher for New York City’s men (7.1 percent) than for women (5.4 percent), the report said.

Overall, New York City’s unemployment rate for the second quarter of 2022 fell to 6.2 percent, compared to 7 percent in the first quarter. This remains nearly double the U.S. overall unemployment rate, which fell to 3.5 percent in July.

The city’s pre-pandemic unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the report said.

By the second quarter of 2022, labor force participation for New York City’s women topped the pre-pandemic level from the first quarter of 2020, according to the report, and their employment rate equaled the per-pandemic level.

Conversely, critical labor force indicators are lagging for the city’s male workers. The labor force participation rate for New York City men was 2.8 percentage points lower in the second quarter of this year than in the first quarter of 2020, while the employment rate was 4.8 percentage points below the pre-pandemic quarter, the report said.

“While we don’t have a definitive analysis to explain the apparent labor market recovery for women 25 to 44, it is likely that a combination of factors, including falling Covid-19 infection rates, the stabilization of childcare access, and economic need related to rising inflation or the end of the child tax credit, could be providing both push and pull factors for women to be re-entering the labor force,” the report said.

The report also noted a wide disparity in the unemployment rate by race and ethnicity in New York City.

In the latest quarter, unemployment is much higher for Black New Yorkers (10.8 percent) and Latino workers (6.5 percent) than for White workers (3.2 percent). White workers also experienced the largest unemployment decline between the first and second quarters of this year, with their unemployment dropping from 5.4 percent to 3.2 percent.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/3PMS9Te.