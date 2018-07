Elma’s in the East

There’s a new menu at La Marqueta.

Elma’s, the juice bar and eatery named for owner James D. Brown’s late grandmother, has found a new home in La Marqueta in East Harlem.

A neighborhood institution since 2013, Elma’s celebrated its new locale late last month with a grand opening on June 30th in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) which featured local musicians Michelle DeAngelis, Barbara Purdy, and DJ RaRa.

The uptown space will now be the business’ primary location, which had previously been located on West 116th Street.

The menu is modeled after recipes that Brown grew up watching his grandmother Elma prepare. Famous for its BBQ pork and “rasta pasta,” Elma’s features a rotating meal of the day as well as fresh beverages such as its grape, kale and pineapple drinks and strawberry lemonades.

“Moving to La Marqueta is the next chapter in the book of Elma’s,” said Brown. “We’re looking forward to continuing to serve the Harlem community from inside the market.”

“Locally-based small businesses are the essence of what makes our public markets such unique and important community assets,” said NYCEDC President and CEO James Patchett in a statement.“Elma’s is a vibrant and healthy addition to La Marqueta, and I welcome them to this culturally rich community of local vendors in East Harlem.”

Elma’s joins a number of vendors and businesses already operating out of the East Harlem public market.

Elma’s is located at La Marqueta at 115th Street and Park Avenue, New, York, NY 10029. The eatery is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, you can visit Elma’s on Instagram (@elmasinharlem).