Eligibility, access and immigration

By Gregg McQueen

Immigrants represent half of all essential workers in New York City – and one-third of all essential workers in the state.

“Immigrant New Yorkers have kept this state running for the last 10 months,” said Max Hadler, Director of Health Policy at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), who shared the numbers during a January 15 media briefing.

That sizable workforce presence has also made immigrant workers more vulnerable to contracting the virus.

Though the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to serve as an important tool in protecting immigrants from the coronavirus, advocates are calling for New York State to remove certain barriers to accessing information and vaccinations.

Despite hiccups with initial distribution, the vaccine will prove to be an equalizer once there is more supply, said Hadler.

“This will be a universally available program for all people in New York State, regardless of their immigration status, regardless of whether they have health insurance, regardless of their income or have ability to pay,” he added.

Hadler criticized that the New York State’s website for making a vaccine appointment was thus far only available in English and Spanish.

“We need the state’s information to be available in more languages,” he said. “The state’s own policy through Governor Cuomo’s executive order says that state agency information needs to be available in at least the top six languages. The fact that something as important as life-saving vaccination information is not readily available and appointment scheduling information is not available in at least all of those languages is unacceptable.”

Hadler said it is easier to access information in different languages by phone, due to language line assistance.

“But we really need written information in languages that New Yorkers speak,” he said.

Hadler stressed that there are no consequences to public charge or anything else related to immigration status if people get the vaccine.

While undocumented immigrants are eligible to receive the vaccine, Hadler said the requirements to access the shots may be a hindrance to immigrant New Yorkers.

If an individual is eligible for the vaccine in phase 1B due to their employment, they need to demonstrate proof of that employment such as an employee ID card, recent pay stub or a letter from their employer.

“We think this is an unnecessary and insurmountable barrier, particularly for people who may not have work authorization,” Hadler said.

The media briefing also touched on immigrant eligibility for the latest round of federal stimulus payments related to the pandemic.

Individuals should expect to receive up to $600 per person. A married couple can receive $1,200 plus an additional $600 per eligible child under 17.

Recipients must be a U.S. citizen, a resident alien or have valid work authorization and have a Social Security number.

One major change to this round of stimulus payments is that mixed-status households with undocumented family members will be eligible to receive stimulus checks, said Gurpreet Singh, Asset Building Manager at Chhaya. The Community Development Corporation (CDC) works within the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities to address their housing and economic needs.

“If you’re in a mixed-status household and didn’t receive the stimulus payment during the first round, you can receive one in this round,” explained Singh.

The New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline is 833.NYS.4.VAX (833.697.4829) is open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days week. Residents can call to determine if they are eligible and schedule vaccination appointments.