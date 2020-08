Elevators reopen at 181st Street subway station

The newly rebuilt elevators at the 181 Street station for the A train are now operating.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced that the elevators, which had been unavailable since August 2019 as part of an extensive modernization project, were back in service.

Three new elevators, located near the station’s entrance at Overlook Terrace and 184th Street, restore access between the station’s lower mezzanine near platform level and its upper mezzanine.

The elevators travel a vertical distance of 106 feet at one of the deepest stations in the subway system and replace units that had been in service since the early 1930’s.

Elevator replacement work began exactly a year ago, on August 3, 2019.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the work was completed on time, the MTA said.

“The MTA has upped our management of construction, and projects like the elevators on 181st Street are coming in on time and on budget – even with all the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janno Lieber, President of MTA Construction & Development. “But to maintain progress, we need the federal government to step up and provide funding to keep our transit system operating.”

The elevators serve over 6,000 people per day, and are often used by pedestrians to traverse between Fort Washington Avenue and streets at a lower elevation such as Broadway, Overlook Terrace and Bennett Avenue.

City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez tweeted photos of the new elevators and hailed the restoration of their services.

“Happy to see these up and operating in Northern Manhattan. Now let’s make sure we make all subway stations fully accessible to all NYers,” he said.