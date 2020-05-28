- English
Elegy for a Friend
By Arlene Schulman
“There are no strangers here. Only friends you haven’t met yet.” William Butler Yeats
When Coogan’s opened its doors in 1985, its first customer, or maybe its second, wandered in, took a look around, and never left. Its unpretentious wooden tables and wallpaper of photographs of politicians, police officers, actors, and neighborhood locals; a stalwart menu of Irish fare including French crepes, matzoh ball soup, and the world’s smallest sundae named after Olympic champion runner Eamonn Coughlin who was tall and fast; and three genial owners who, in the grand Irish tradition of never having met a stranger, welcomed him into their household, and he was home. Whether Steve Simon was the first or second customer has been debated for 35 years and will be debated for many more to come. But one thing is certain: he was their final customer, arriving on March 16, 2020 in time to beat the 8 p.m. citywide mandated restaurant closing, and ate the last supper before the coronavirus ended Coogan’s’ illustrious run.
Steve, who knows his way around punctuation and often proofread the menus, dined at Coogan’s as often as five times a week, hanging his coat and hat like a familiar uncle arriving regularly for dinner and sat down, his portfolio of papers and news clippings placed on a nearby chair. For his last meal, ordered the chicken piccata with penne and vegetables chased by a Corona Light. He excused himself to wash his hands, looked around the dining room, and wandered to the bar as was his ritual, to greet a friend or acquaintance or stranger who was having a beer or dining with friends. He almost always knew someone. Steve would be summoned back to his entrée and always jokes that he put the owner’s kids through college. After some 3,000 meals, he estimates, there may be some truth to this.
Coogan’s story begins in 1985 in Washington Heights in a New York City community overwhelmed by gunfire, drugs, riots, and homicides, and ended with a city overcome by the coronavirus. The owners — the straightforward and approachable Dave Hunt who kept bartenders and servers on point, twiddled his thumbs when he sat across from you at the table, and hadn’t had a drink in 35 years; Peter Walsh, a poet at heart with a soulful singing voice who collected Irish literature; and the more reserved Tess McDade, who handled catering orders, managed the business, and ceded the front of the house to her two garrulous partners — prove how much a business flourishes based on the personality of its owners. This trio loved Coogan’s and its customers from one eccentricity to another. We all knew that. It’s impossible to say who mourns the other more.
Dave and Peter often pulled up a chair at our table or joined me when I was dining alone. You were never alone at Coogan’s.
In the grand tradition of Irish pubs which serve as a center of the community, you might find a job, close out political deals, write campaign speeches, gather with colleagues, relatives, and friends. Doctors and patients (but not together), generations of police officers and firefighters, politicians and public school teachers, judges and attorneys, poets and writers, actors and actresses, runners and baseball players, all were fed at Coogan’s, which broke down the wall between generations, colors, and backgrounds who dined or drank there together, side by side.
So many meetings took place there. So many birthday parties, karaoke nights, play readings, baby showers, weddings, celebrations of life and of death, book signings, costume contests, post-meeting debriefs, and weary end-of-day drinks. Coogan’s employed men and women from the neighborhood, from servers like Quincy who was hired and rehired too many times to count, to chef Jose who put up with our special requests, and some who went on to open their own restaurants. You could write a book.
Coogan’s served as a de facto studio for the New York Public Library’s Oral History project, “Bridging Our Stories,” where many conversations took place in the Back Room, including one with Dave, who grew up in Inwood and played basketball against a very young Lew Alcindor who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul Jabbar; Judge and later New York County Clerk Milton Tingling who once drove a cab and worked as a token booth clerk; Frank Hess, who spent his entire life in Washington Heights, wore a cowboy hat, and played a pivotal role in New York State politics; and Johnny Moynihan, the head of the Police Officer Michael J. Buczek Little League, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in Washington Heights three years after Coogan’s opened.
Along the way, Coogan’s hosted my portraits of boxers for the Uptown Arts Stroll and a screening of Rocky. The 25th anniversary celebration of my book, The Prizefighters, drew old and new friends, including a police inspector who once trained at a boxing gym a few blocks away and came dressed in a suit and tie as if he were attending a wedding. Coogan’s was the most enthusiastic supporter of my tie project which collected new and gently used ties for the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation’s job training programs. A box set up by the front door overflowed with colorful donations, Dave drove miles to pick up ties from Coogan’s customers around the city and upstate, and Tess and the staff smiled proudly with new additions arriving daily. Almost 1,000 ties were collected.
I wish I had visited Coogan’s more often but, sadly, work kept me to late hours and by the time I returned uptown, the kitchen was closed, the dining room quiet, and Dave, Peter, Tess, and even Steve were tucked into bed.
The news of Coogan’s closing hit us hard. Thirty five years went by so quickly. Thirty five years is longer than Tess has been married. Her three daughters, two now enrolled in college thanks to Steve, were born during her time there. Dave became a grandfather of two redheads twice over, and Peter is about to become one. Two years ago, we thought we were going to lose Coogan’s. But the community, Broadway star and Inwood native Lin-Manuel Miranda, elected officials, and friends from around the world rallied and it received a reprieve, with a three year lease offered by its landlord across the street, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Coogan’s began 2020 with one year to go on that lease and if that was the signal when it would close up shop, a year would have given time to for all of us to ease into goodbyes, salutes, hugs, tributes of gratitude, and celebrations.
As might be expected in the restaurant business, Coogan’s prepared for many contingencies and weathered any number of challenges, from staff calling out to delayed food deliveries to utility disruptions, but its obituary was written by a global pandemic.
We never had a chance for one last round, one last matzoh ball soup or chicken quesadilla, one last toast of gratitude for all Dave, Peter, and Tess have given us. Coogan’s ending mirrors the physical contact New Yorkers are unable to have during this time, making it a lonesome goodbye. Fitting for this time, tributes and tears flowed on Coogan’s Facebook page, something that wasn’t around when the restaurant first opened.
And then, Coogan’s slowly started to disappear. The wallpaper of memorabilia and photographs were distributed, returned to its owners or gifted to friends. The Back Room dedicated to Peter’s passion, the running community, was emptied. Frank Hess’ cowboy hat was driven home to his family by Dave. Dave, Peter, and Tess held back tears or sometimes didn’t as they sorted through papers in filing cabinets, rediscovered old photographs and memories, and said goodbye to former employees who stopped in. Chairs and tables and restaurant equipment were piled up for auction, linens returned to the rental company. Steve wandered around in disbelief.
Its last day was Wednesday, May 27th.
Some of us will meet again for a reunion of sorts. Coogan’s will be resurrected when filmmaker Osten Glen Anderson completes his last edit on a long awaited documentary expected this summer, and when writer Jon Michaud debuts his book about Coogan’s, which now has an ending. But it won’t be the same.
I remember when the Times Square Gym on 42nd Street with its rickety stairs and shabby square ring on the second floor was set for demolition and replacement by the Conde Nast Building.
“I’m going to pass by when it’s torn down,” boxing champion Emile Griffith told me, “and try and hear some noise from upstairs.”
Some of us will walk past Coogan’s and listen for the noise, and others will begin sentences that end abruptly. “Let’s go to-“
And Steve Simon will be wandering, looking for another home.
Arlene Schulman is a writer, photograph, filmmaker, and podcast host who resides on the island of Manhattan. For more, please visit arleneschulman.com. This essay has been lightly edited for length and was first published on medium.com (bit.ly/2XvNCeY).
Elegía para un amigo
Por Arlene Schulman
“No hay extraños aquí. Solo amigos que no han conocido todavía”. William Butler Yeats
Cuando Coogan’s abrió sus puertas en 1985, su primer cliente, o tal vez el segundo, entró, echó un vistazo y nunca se fue. Sus mesas de madera sin pretensiones y el papel tapiz de fotografías de políticos, policías, actores y vecinos del vecindario; un menú incondicional de comida irlandesa que incluye crepas francesas, sopa de bolas de matzoh y el sundae más pequeño del mundo que lleva el nombre del corredor campeón olímpico Eamonn Coughlin quien era alto y rápido; y tres dueños geniales quienes, en la gran tradición irlandesa de nunca haber conocido a un extraño, lo recibieron en su casa, y él estaba en casa. Si Steve Simon fue el primer o segundo cliente ha sido debatido durante 35 años y será debatido por muchos más por venir. Pero una cosa es segura: fue su cliente final, llegando el 16 de marzo de 2020 a tiempo para batir el cierre obligatorio de restaurantes a las 8 p.m. en toda la ciudad, y comió la última cena antes de que el coronavirus terminara la carrera ilustre de Coogan’s.
Steve, quien conoce los signos de puntuación y suele revisar los menús, cenaba en Coogan’s cinco veces a la semana. Colgaba su abrigo y su sombrero como un tío familiar que llega regularmente a cenar y se sentaba, su cartera de papeles y recortes de noticias colocados en una silla cercana. Para su última comida, ordenó la piccata de pollo con penne y vegetales, seguida por un Corona Light. Se excusó para lavarse las manos, miró alrededor del comedor y se dirigió al bar como era su ritual, para saludar a un amigo, conocido o extraño que estaba tomando una cerveza o cenando con amigos. Casi siempre conocía a alguien. Steve volvería a ser convocado a su plato principal y siempre bromea diciendo que envió a los hijos del dueño a la universidad. Después de unas 3,000 comidas, estima, puede haber algo de verdad en esto.
La historia de Coogan’s empieza en 1985 en Washington Heights, en una comunidad de la ciudad de Nueva York abrumada por disparos, drogas, disturbios y homicidios, y terminó con una ciudad vencida por el coronavirus. Los propietarios -el sencillo y accesible Dave Hunt quien iba a la vanguardia de los camareros y meseros, movía los pulgares cuando se sentaba frente a usted en la mesa, y no había tomado una copa en 35 años; Peter Walsh, un poeta de corazón con una voz conmovedora que recopilaba literatura irlandesa; y la más reservada Tess McDade, quien se encargaba de los pedidos de catering, administraba el negocio y cedió el frente de la casa a sus dos parlanchines socios- demostraron cuánto florece un negocio en función de la personalidad de sus propietarios. Este trío amaba a Coogan’s y a sus clientes de una excentricidad a otra. Todos lo sabíamos. Es imposible decir quién llora más al otro.
Dave y Peter solían acercar una silla a nuestra mesa o me acompañaban cuando cenaba sola. Nunca estabas solo en Coogan’s.
En la gran tradición de los pubs irlandeses que sirven como centro de la comunidad, puedes encontrar trabajo, cerrar acuerdos políticos, escribir discursos de campaña, reunirte con colegas, familiares y amigos. Médicos y pacientes (pero no juntos), generaciones de policías y bomberos, políticos y maestros de escuelas públicas, jueces y abogados, poetas y escritores, actores y actrices, corredores y jugadores de béisbol, todos fueron alimentados en Coogan’s, que derribó el muro entre generaciones, colores y fondos los cuales cenaron o bebieron allí juntos, uno al lado del otro.
Tantas reuniones tuvieron lugar ahí. Muchas fiestas de cumpleaños, noches de karaoke, lecturas de obras, baby showers, bodas, celebraciones de la vida y de la muerte, firmas de libros, concursos de disfraces, informes posteriores a la reunión y bebidas cansadas al final del día. Coogan’s empleó a hombres y mujeres del vecindario, desde servidores como Quincy, quien fue contratado y recontratado demasiadas veces para contar, hasta el chef José, quien armaba nuestros pedidos especiales y algunos que abrieron sus propios restaurantes. Podrías escribir un libro.
Coogan’s sirvió como un estudio de facto para el proyecto de Historia Oral de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York, “Bridging Our Stories”, donde tuvieron lugar muchas conversaciones en la trastienda, incluida una con Dave, quien creció en Inwood y jugó baloncesto contra un muy joven Lew Alcindor, quien más tarde cambió su nombre a Kareem Abdul Jabbar; el juez y luego secretario del condado de Nueva York, Milton Tingling, quien alguna vez condujo un taxi y trabajó como empleado de una taquilla; Frank Hess, quien pasó toda su vida en Washington Heights, llevaba un sombrero de vaquero y desempeñó un papel fundamental en la política del estado de Nueva York; y Johnny Moynihan, jefe de la Pequeña Liga oficial de policía Michael J. Buczek, nombrada en honor de un oficial de policía asesinado en el cumplimiento de su deber en Washington Heights tres años después de la apertura de Coogan’s.
En el camino, Coogan’s ha presentado mis retratos de boxeadores para el Uptown Arts Stroll y una proyección de Rocky. La celebración del 25 aniversario de mi libro, The Prizefighters, atrajo a viejos y nuevos amigos, incluido un inspector de policía quien una vez entrenó en un gimnasio de boxeo a pocas cuadras de distancia y vino vestido con traje y corbata como si fuera a una boda. Coogan’s fue el defensor más entusiasta de mi proyecto corbata que recopilaba corbatas nuevas y poco usadas para los programas de capacitación laboral de la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan. Una caja colocada junto a la puerta principal se llenó de coloridas donaciones, Dave condujo millas para recoger corbatas de los clientes de Coogan’s en la ciudad y el norte del estado, y Tess y el personal sonrieron con orgullo con las nuevas incorporaciones que llegaban a diario. Se recopilaron casi 1,000 corbatas.
Lamentablemente, desearía haber visitado Coogan’s más a menudo, pero el trabajo me mantenía ocupada hasta altas horas de la noche y cuando regresaba a la ciudad, la cocina estaba cerrada, el comedor estaba tranquilo, y Dave, Peter, Tess e incluso Steve estaban metidos en la cama.
La noticia del cierre de Coogan’s nos golpeó duro. Treinta y cinco años pasaron tan rápido. Treinta y cinco años es más de lo que Tess ha estado casada. Sus tres hijas, dos ahora matriculadas en la universidad gracias a Steve, nacieron durante su tiempo ahí. Dave se convirtió en abuelo de dos pelirrojos dos veces, y Peter está a punto de convertirse en uno. Hace dos años, pensamos que íbamos a perder Coogan’s. Pero la comunidad, la estrella de Broadway y nativo de Inwood, Lin-Manuel Miranda, funcionarios y amigos de todo el mundo se reunieron y recibió un aplazamiento, con un contrato de arrendamiento de tres años ofrecido por el propietario al otro lado de la calle, el Hospital New York-Presbyterian. Coogan’s comenzó 2020 con un año más con ese contrato de arrendamiento, y si esa fuera la señal de cuándo cerraría el restaurante, un año habría dado tiempo para que todos nos despidiéramos, saludos, abrazos, homenajes de gratitud y celebraciones.
Como era de esperar en el negocio de los restaurantes, Coogan’s se preparó para muchas contingencias y resistió cualquier número de desafíos, desde el personal llamando por entregas de alimentos retrasadas hasta las interrupciones de los servicios públicos, pero su obituario fue escrito por una pandemia global.
Nunca tuvimos la oportunidad de una última ronda, una última sopa de bolas de matzoh o quesadilla de pollo, un último brindis de gratitud por todo lo que Dave, Peter y Tess nos han dado. El final de Coogan’s refleja el contacto físico que los neoyorquinos no pueden tener durante este tiempo, por lo que es un adiós solitario. Adecuado para este tiempo, los homenajes y las lágrimas inundaron la página de Facebook de Coogan’s, algo que no existía cuando el restaurante abrió por primera vez.
Y luego, Coogan’s comenzó a desaparecer lentamente. El papel tapiz de recuerdos y fotografías fueron distribuidos, devueltos a sus dueños o regalados a amigos. El Back Room dedicado a la pasión de Peter, la comunidad de corredores, fue vaciado. El sombrero de vaquero de Frank Hess fue llevado a casa con su familia por Dave. Dave, Peter y Tess contuvieron las lágrimas o, a veces, no lo hicieron, mientras clasificaban los papeles en archivadores, redescubriendo viejas fotografías y recuerdos, y despidiéndose de los antiguos empleados que pasaron a saludar, ropa blanca devuelta a la empresa de alquiler. Steve deambulaba con incredulidad.
El último día fue el miércoles 27 de mayo.
Algunos de nosotros nos volveremos a encontrar para una especie de reunión. Coogan’s resucitará cuando el cineasta Osten Glen Anderson complete su última edición de un documental muy esperado que se estrena este verano, y cuando el escritor Jon Michaud estrene su libro sobre Coogan’s, que ahora tiene un final. Pero no será lo mismo.
Recuerdo cuando el gimnasio de Times Square en la calle 42, con sus desvencijadas escaleras y su anillo cuadrado en mal estado en el segundo piso, fue demolido y reemplazado por el edificio Conde Nast.
“Voy a pasar cuando esté derribado”, me dijo el campeón de boxeo Emile Griffith, “e intentaré escuchar algo de ruido del piso de arriba”.
Algunos de nosotros pasaremos junto a Coogan’s y escucharemos el ruido, y otros comenzarán oraciones que terminarán abruptamente. “Vamos a…”
Y Steve Simon vagará en busca de otro hogar.
Arlene Schulman es escritora, fotógrafa, cineasta y presentadora de podcast que reside en la isla de Manhattan. Para más información, por favor visite arleneschulman.com. Este ensayo ha sido editado ligeramente y se publicó por primera vez en medium.com (bit.ly/2XvNCeY).