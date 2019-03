Election Transition

‎Ready the resumes.

Public Advocate-elect Jumaane D. Williams announced the formation of a transition committee Tues., Mar. 12.

Members of the public interested in working on rent regulation, oversight and accountability for the NYPD and a number of other issues are invited to send resumes.

The committee, which features some familiar faces, will create the organizational structure of the office and oversee the hiring process.

Former Public Advocate candidate Ifeoma (Ify) Ike was selected to head the transition committee. She is joined by Williams’ senior campaign strategist L. Joy Williams and former two-term Public Advocate Mark Green.

“I’m honored to have Ify, L. Joy, and Mark helping to build a team that can take on the urgent issues facing our city,” said Williams. “This transition committee will enable us to put a team in place that can hit the ground running.”

Ike is a Nigerian-American attorney and professor at Lehman College. She previously held a position as Deputy Executive Director of the Mayor’s Young Men’s Initiative. L. Joy Williams is a media strategist who served as a senior advisor in Williams’ successful bid for office. Green served as the city’s first Public Advocate and held the position for two terms, in 1993 and 1997.

“I’m excited to help Public Advocate-elect Williams build a team and an office that is efficient and effective at serving the needs of New Yorkers,” said Ike.

She added that the Public Advocate position requires an independent budget to properly serve New Yorkers. The Mayor controls the budget for the Public Advocate, an arrangement some watchdogs say makes any criticism or variance with the Mayor or mayoral policies difficult.

“In the meantime, we organizers and activists know better than anyone how to work with a limited budget, and the team we put together will enable the Public Advocate to maximize the good done for the people of this city,” she said.

Candidates interested in joining the Public Advocate’s office can email their resume to jumaanetransitionteam@gmail.com for review by the committee.

