CUNY, SUNY enter academic pact with Dominican government

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The ministries have found their match.

The City University of New York (CUNY) and State University of New York (SUNY) have signed joint agreements with the Dominican government – specifically its Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic (MINERD) and its Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Dominican Republic (MESCYT) – to enhance academic collaborations.

The agreements — established between CUNY, SUNY, the State Education Department, and the Dominican government ministries that oversee K-12 and higher education — will enable colleges and universities to develop academic exchange programs, teacher trainings, and collaborative research.

Brokered by Dominican-born Congressman Adriano Espaillat, the collaboration is expected to benefit more than 40,000 CUNY and SUNY students who are of Dominican descent.

On Fri., Dec. 7, CUNY and SUNY leaders joined with Espaillat, Dominican Republic Consul General Carlos Castillo and education officials from the Dominican Republic to sign a memorandum of understanding formalizing the partnership at the SUNY Global Center.

“Education plays a critical role in upward mobility for students and teachers, and this holds especially true for vulnerable and low-income communities,” Espaillat said. “It remains critical that we work together to ensure a solid foundation for innovation, progress, and achievement to better prepare our students and teachers for a global competitive society today and in the future.”

Each New York university system will enter into an independent agreement with each Dominican ministry, with the memorandum of understanding providing a framework for future arrangements between the individual universities and colleges in each system.

Participating in the signing ceremony were CUNY Board of Trustees Chair William C. Thompson Jr., CUNY Interim Chancellor Vita C. Rabinowitz, SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman H. Carl McCall, and SUNY Associate Vice Chancellor for Global Affairs Sally Crimmins Villela, along with Minister Alejandrina Germán of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, and Vice Minister Victor Sánchez of the Dominican Ministry of Education.

New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado and Assemblymember Al Taylor were also in attendance.

“This agreement represents a great opportunity for New York’s CUNY and SUNY students to learn, develop and strengthen ties with the Dominican Republic,” said Rosado in a statement. “Among New York’s foreign-born residents, the majority are from the Dominican Republic. These are our true neighbors and we are proud to work together to see students thrive.”

“I thank all those who made these agreements possible, which are a model of collaboration, especially the Dominican consul in New York, Carlos Castillo and his team, who coordinated the negotiation process and the high-level visit to President Danilo Medina on behalf of the New York education authorities,” remarked Espaillat.

Thompson pointed out that Dominicans make up the largest ethnic group in the CUNY system. More than 22,500 undergraduates and 1,200 graduate students compose nearly 9 percent of the CUNY’s total enrollment.

“In an important sense, then, we are all one people, and it will behoove us all to make the most of this great opportunity,” he said.

He credited Espaillat, who brought him and McCall to the Dominican Republic about a year ago to meet with Dominican education leaders and President Danilo Medina, with forging the partnership.

“It was his vision that brought it together,” Thompson said.

“It is evident the [Dominican Republic]’s priorities include education, and we are proud to partner on the STEM fields and teacher training, while enhancing student and faculty exchange,” added McCall.

Thompson said the agreement would “enhance existing connections and build new ones with the people and institutions of the Dominican Republic.”

He said the agreement will allow CUNY to become more accessible to students from every college and university in the Dominican Republic and vice versa, noting that Lehman College is engaged in discussions to establish a healthcare training pipeline with Universidad Domínico-Americana in Santo Domingo, the country’s capital.

“Our students could pursue their studies in health fields in the Dominican Republic, while taking Spanish language immersion courses and working in the community,” he remarked.

In practice, each institution involved in the collaboration will seek to develop its own degree of academic cooperation through future projects. Some might include exchange programs; additional trainings for primary and secondary school staff; and participation in international events.

Rabinowitz said the agreement allows for flexibility in how collaborative programs are enacted.

“We could establish new pipelines for students who receive an associate degree to continue working toward a bachelor’s degree. We could create channels to more easily enable students to pursue graduate studies,” she explained. “Through the sharing of knowledge and collaborations among faculty, we can help each other to master and apply needed forms of pedagogy in areas, such as the STEM fields, that have been identified for strategic impact. We can broaden students’ horizons of experience, give them the expectation, and eventually the assurance, that they can thrive in their professional lives wherever they chose to practice.”