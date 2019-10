By Gregg McQueen

‎Flex your muscle.

Elected officials sought to remind residents that early voting is in effect ahead of the November 5th election, urging voters to get to the polls pronto.

From Sat., Oct. 26 to Sun., Nov. 3, New Yorkers can cast ballots at 61 polling sites during the nine-day early voting period.

In Washington Heights and Inwood, the early voting site is George Washington Educational Campus at 549 Audubon Avenue.

“This historic opportunity to vote early in the State of New York will now allow a multitude of individuals to have more substantial time to make sure their voices are

heard,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa at a press conference outside of her Sherman Avenue office on Fri., Oct. 25.

“We have to make sure that our community knows that their poll sites will be open for nine days and then [again on] Election Day so they can exercise their right to vote,” she said.

Long-awaited in New York, the ability to cast early ballots is the result of a legislative package, passed in Albany earlier this year, which also allows same-day registration, and combines state and federal primaries.

As part of the voting reform, the state legislature helped secure a budget of $10 million to help offset the cost of the additional poll hours and $14.7 million for iPads to replace the old manual ledgers.

While early-voting hours at poll sites may vary, the majority of them are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays (with some weekdays until 8 p.m.) and between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“It is important for working class folks to be able to have access to the polls for an extended period of time,” said State Assemblymember Karines Reyes. “Oftentimes, what keeps people from voting is the inconvenience of a one-day voting cycle. We’ve come a long way in joining the ranks of 38 other states in making sure we extend our democratic process.”

“It is about time,” said New York City Chief Democracy Officer Ayirini Fonseca-Sabune. “You can vote on the weekend. It doesn’t have to be a rush. Finally, we have the ability to vote on our time, at our own pace.”

Officials said it was important to spread the word about early voting in order to engage minority voters.

Out of eligible registered Latino voters, 20 percent voted in the 2018 Democratic primary, while 37 percent of them voted in the 2018 general election, said State Senator Robert Jackson.

“What we want is 100 percent, regardless of what, no matter what group or nationality you belong to,” Jackson said. “We want everyone to vote.”

“We see that around the nation, Latinos are getting increasingly involved in elections,” said Juan Rosa, Northeast Director of Civic Engagement for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund.

“This is an amazing opportunity for New York State’s Latino population to make their voices heard. We hope that this progressive move to make voting available for nine more days in addition to Election Day will help drive up the Latino vote in our state.”

Officials called this year’s early voting process a “trial run” for a busier election season in 2020, which will include voting for President, Congress, and New York State Legislature.

“Voting is like exercising a muscle,” De La Rosa remarked. “It get stronger the more you do it. The more you vote, the more likely you are to do it again.”

For more information, please visit www.vote.nyc.ny.us or call 311.