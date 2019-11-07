- English
- Español
Early voting debut a success: BOE
By Gregg McQueenEarly for the win.
New York’s first crack at early voting should be considered a success, the city’s Board of Elections (BOE) said on the morning after Election Day.
At a press conference on Wed., Nov. 6th, BOE Director Mike Ryan said that over 60,000 people voted during the early voting period, which ran from October 26 to November 3. This represented 8.3 percent of the more than 720,000 people who voted in the election.
Ryan said the fact that New Yorkers had nine extra days to vote, including weekends, “set a different tone” in terms of the stressful crush often associated with a single election day.
“You walk into an early voting site, not knowing what to expect, and you see voters smiling, you see poll workers smiling,” he remarked.
Ryan was joined by City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera, Chair of the Council’s Committee on Governmental Operations, which helps oversee the BOE. Cabrera said he visited numerous early voting sites in the Bronx and was impressed by what he saw.
“The tone that I experienced inside by the workers, by people coming to vote, was one of calm. The stress was off. To have nine days to vote served as a release valve for all the pressure that’s normally put on Election Day,” Cabrera said.
“This was a good prep for establishing early voting culture,” he added.
Cabrera lauded the use of electronic tablets, employed by the BOE for the first time. He recounted a time that he went to vote and his name could not be located on the voting books.
Ryan said the BOE used more than 4,000 tablets, and installed powerful wifi routers in each early voting location to supply their own connectivity.
This round of early voting was largely considered a trial run for 2020, when elections will be conducted for U.S. President, Congress, and New York State Legislature. Preparing for a higher turnout next year, Ryan said the BOE will seek to expand the number of early voting sites.
“That’s a work in progress,” Ryan said. “We need to find sites. The ideal site is one that has minimal impact on the facility that we’re using.”
Ryan acknowledged there was some confusion regarding the need to show identification, as well as voter cards that were provided in election mailings – many voters reported that poll workers seemed unsure if they were needed at voting sites.
He stressed that identification is not required to vote in New York City. “The only thing the voter needs to provide is the first three letters of their last name,” he said.
Ryan said that poll workers are highly trained, but admitted that some things might get lost in the deluge of information.
“We stress a lot of things in training. We train on Election Day to have 38,000 poll workers. We deploy more poll workers on election day for a single-day event than we have police officers in New York City,” he said. “There are things we’ll keep trying to improve.”
“I think what this early voting is going to do, especially this next presidential election, is going to give people options and make it more convenient,” said Cabrera. “Last time, in the Bronx we had some poll sites where people were waiting two hours to vote and I saw people walk out.”
Regarding the adoption of ranked-choice voting, one of the ballot proposals approved by voters, Ryan said it would present challenges when implemented in 2021 as results for some races could be severely delayed. He explained that the state legislature has added three more days to the back end of the election process, expanding the number of days by which can receive absentee and military ballots from 7 days to 10 days.
“In a ranked-choice voting environment where you’re talking about percentages, we’re not going to be able to open that paper for ten days and factor those votes into that process,” Ryan stated. “So, we’re probably talking upwards of two weeks before you’re getting the unofficial results, not to mention we have a certification process after that.”
Cabrera acknowledged that the city would ideally like to see more voter turnout than 15 percent of registered voters, but said he thought more people would participate in early voting going forward.
“60,000 people thought it had value,” he said. “We were fortunate to have an opportunity to put this system in place for next year. How many of those 60,000 people would not have voted? Anything that we can do to increase the number of people who come out to vote is worthwhile.”
“We gave the voters a good experience and we hope that good experience will breed more good experiences and more people will show up,” added Ryan.
El debut de la votación anticipada fue un éxito: Junta Electoral
Por Gregg McQueenLa temprana fue una victoria.
La primera oportunidad de Nueva York en la votación anticipada debería considerarse un éxito, dijo la Junta Electoral de la ciudad (BOE, por sus siglas en inglés) la mañana después del día de las elecciones.
En una conferencia de prensa en el Bronx el miércoles 6 de noviembre, el director de la BOE, Mike Ryan, dijo que más de 60,000 personas votaron durante el período de votación temprana, que se desarrolló del 26 de octubre al 3 de noviembre. Esto representó el 8.3 por ciento de los más de 720,000 votantes.
Ryan dijo que el hecho de que los neoyorquinos tuvieran nueve días adicionales para votar, incluidos los fines de semana, “estableció un tono diferente” en términos de la multitud estresante a menudo asociada con un solo día de elecciones.
“Entras en un sitio de votación anticipada, sin saber qué esperar, y ves a los votantes sonriendo, ves a los trabajadores electorales sonriendo”, comentó.
Ryan se unió al concejal Fernando Cabrera, presidente del comité de operaciones gubernamentales del Concejo, que ayuda a supervisar la BOE. Cabrera dijo que visitó numerosos sitios de votación temprana en el Bronx y que le impresionó lo que vio.
“El tono que experimenté en el interior de parte de los trabajadores, de las personas que vinieron a votar, fue de calma. La tensión estaba apagada. Tener nueve días para votar sirvió como una válvula de escape para toda la presión que normalmente se ejerce el día de las elecciones”, dijo Cabrera.
“Esta fue una buena preparación para establecer una cultura de votación temprana”, agregó.
Cabrera elogió el uso de tabletas electrónicas, empleadas por la BOE por primera vez. Relató un momento en que fue a votar y su nombre no se podía encontrar en los libros de votación.
Ryan dijo que la BOE usó más de 4,000 tabletas e instaló potentes enrutadores wifi en cada lugar de votación temprana para proporcionar su propia conectividad.
Esta ronda de votación anticipada se consideró en gran medida como una prueba para 2020, cuando se realizarán elecciones para la presidencia de los Estados Unidos, el Congreso y la legislatura del estado de Nueva York. Preparándose para una mayor participación el próximo año, Ryan dijo que la BOE buscará expandir el número de sitios de votación anticipada.
“Ese es un trabajo en progreso”, señaló Ryan. “Necesitamos encontrar sitios. El lugar ideal es aquel que tiene un impacto mínimo en la instalación que estamos utilizando”.
Ryan reconoció que hubo cierta confusión con respecto a la necesidad de mostrar una identificación, así como las tarjetas de votantes que se proporcionaron en los correos electorales; muchos votantes informaron que los trabajadores electorales parecían inseguros de si eran necesarios en los sitios de votación.
Hizo hincapié en que no se requiere identificación para votar en la ciudad de Nueva York. “Lo único que el votante debe proporcionar son las primeras tres letras de su apellido”, dijo.
Ryan explicó que los trabajadores electorales están altamente capacitados, pero admitió que dijeron que algunas cosas podrían perderse en el diluvio de información.
“Destacamos muchas cosas en el entrenamiento. Estuvimos capacitando el día de las elecciones para tener 38,000 trabajadores electorales. Desplegamos más trabajadores electorales el día de las elecciones para un evento de un solo día que los oficiales de policía que tenemos en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo. “Hay cosas que seguiremos intentando mejorar”.
“Creo que lo que va a hacer esta votación anticipada, especialmente en las próximas elecciones presidenciales, es que dará opciones a las personas y la hará más conveniente”, dijo Cabrera. “La última vez, en el Bronx, tuvimos algunos sitios de votación donde la gente esperaba dos horas para votar y vi que la gente se retiraba”.
Con respecto a la adopción de la votación clasificada, una de las propuestas de votación aprobadas por los votantes, Ryan dijo que presentará desafíos cuando se implemente en 2021, ya que los resultados de algunas carreras podrían retrasarse severamente. Explicó que la legislatura estatal ha agregado tres días más al final del proceso electoral, ampliando el número para recibir boletas de voto en ausencia y de militares de 7 a 10 días.
“En un entorno de votación de elección clasificada en el que se habla de porcentajes, no podremos abrir ese documento durante diez días y factorizar esos votos en ese proceso”, afirmó Ryan. “Por lo tanto, probablemente estamos hablando más de dos semanas antes de obtener los resultados no oficiales, sin mencionar que tenemos un proceso de certificación después de eso”.
Cabrera reconoció que, idealmente, a la ciudad le gustaría ver más participación de votantes que el 15 por ciento de los inscritos, pero dijo pensar que más personas participarán en la votación anticipada en el futuro.
“60,000 personas pensaron que tuvo valor”, dijo. “Tuvimos la suerte de tener la oportunidad de implementar este sistema para el próximo año. ¿Cuántas de esas 60,000 personas no habrían votado? Todo lo que podamos hacer para aumentar el número de personas que vienen a votar vale la pena”.
“Les dimos a los votantes una buena experiencia y esperamos que esa buena experiencia genere más buenas experiencias y que aparezca más gente”, agregó Ryan.