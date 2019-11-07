Early voting debut a success: BOE

By Gregg McQueen

Early ‎for the win.

New York’s first crack at early voting should be considered a success, the city’s Board of Elections (BOE) said on the morning after Election Day.

At a press conference on Wed., Nov. 6th, BOE Director Mike Ryan said that over 60,000 people voted during the early voting period, which ran from October 26 to November 3. This represented 8.3 percent of the more than 720,000 people who voted in the election.

Ryan said the fact that New Yorkers had nine extra days to vote, including weekends, “set a different tone” in terms of the stressful crush often associated with a single election day.

“You walk into an early voting site, not knowing what to expect, and you see voters smiling, you see poll workers smiling,” he remarked.

Ryan was joined by City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera, Chair of the Council’s Committee on Governmental Operations, which helps oversee the BOE. Cabrera said he visited numerous early voting sites in the Bronx and was impressed by what he saw.

“The tone that I experienced inside by the workers, by people coming to vote, was one of calm. The stress was off. To have nine days to vote served as a release valve for all the pressure that’s normally put on Election Day,” Cabrera said.

“This was a good prep for establishing early voting culture,” he added.

Cabrera lauded the use of electronic tablets, employed by the BOE for the first time. He recounted a time that he went to vote and his name could not be located on the voting books.

Ryan said the BOE used more than 4,000 tablets, and installed powerful wifi routers in each early voting location to supply their own connectivity.

This round of early voting was largely considered a trial run for 2020, when elections will be conducted for U.S. President, Congress, and New York State Legislature. Preparing for a higher turnout next year, Ryan said the BOE will seek to expand the number of early voting sites.

“That’s a work in progress,” Ryan said. “We need to find sites. The ideal site is one that has minimal impact on the facility that we’re using.”

Ryan acknowledged there was some confusion regarding the need to show identification, as well as voter cards that were provided in election mailings – many voters reported that poll workers seemed unsure if they were needed at voting sites.

He stressed that identification is not required to vote in New York City. “The only thing the voter needs to provide is the first three letters of their last name,” he said.

Ryan said that poll workers are highly trained, but admitted that some things might get lost in the deluge of information.

“We stress a lot of things in training. We train on Election Day to have 38,000 poll workers. We deploy more poll workers on election day for a single-day event than we have police officers in New York City,” he said. “There are things we’ll keep trying to improve.”

“I think what this early voting is going to do, especially this next presidential election, is going to give people options and make it more convenient,” said Cabrera. “Last time, in the Bronx we had some poll sites where people were waiting two hours to vote and I saw people walk out.”

Regarding the adoption of ranked-choice voting, one of the ballot proposals approved by voters, Ryan said it would present challenges when implemented in 2021 as results for some races could be severely delayed. He explained that the state legislature has added three more days to the back end of the election process, expanding the number of days by which can receive absentee and military ballots from 7 days to 10 days.

“In a ranked-choice voting environment where you’re talking about percentages, we’re not going to be able to open that paper for ten days and factor those votes into that process,” Ryan stated. “So, we’re probably talking upwards of two weeks before you’re getting the unofficial results, not to mention we have a certification process after that.”

Cabrera acknowledged that the city would ideally like to see more voter turnout than 15 percent of registered voters, but said he thought more people would participate in early voting going forward.

“60,000 people thought it had value,” he said. “We were fortunate to have an opportunity to put this system in place for next year. How many of those 60,000 people would not have voted? Anything that we can do to increase the number of people who come out to vote is worthwhile.”

“We gave the voters a good experience and we hope that good experience will breed more good experiences and more people will show up,” added Ryan.