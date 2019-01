Dual roles for Menin

She’ll be doing double duty.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has appointed Julie Menin as Director of the Census for New York City – as well as Executive Assistant Corporation Counsel for Strategic Advocacy, as per the January 2nd announcement.

An accurate census count will ensure that New York receives its fair share of education, healthcare, housing and infrastructure funding and its proper electoral representation in Congress, and as Director of the Census, Menin will look to maximize participation. Menin will also serve as Executive Assistant Corporation Counsel for Strategic Advocacy, in which she will explore litigation and legislative options to protect New Yorkers who might be hurt by federal actions or predatory companies.

She most recently served as Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, and prior to that was Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA).

“Julie Menin has been able to get the job done very effectively in every single role she’s held,” said de Blasio. “From her time chairing Community Board 1 to her outstanding work leading two city agencies, Julie has been able to leverage government, legal and the not-for-profit and private sectors to put low-income New Yorkers, small businesses and marginalized communities first. I’m confident Julie will help protect New York from the Trump Administration’s attacks on a fair census effort and help build confidence among all New York City communities so that every New Yorker participates in the upcoming 2020 Census.”

“I am thrilled to take on this new dual role as Census Director and Executive Assistant Corporation Counsel for Strategic Advocacy at this critical juncture for our city when it has never been more important to fight the threats to democracy and immigration that our city faces,” Menin said. “We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that every New Yorker is counted so our city receives the billions in funding it deserves for public schools, health care, child care, senior centers and infrastructure and that we will use every legal avenue to protect our democratic ideals and make sure justice is served.”

Citing concerns that an inaccurate Census count could harm New York’s ability to access federal funds, the de Blasio administration joined the Attorney General’s Office and other cities in a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from including a citizenship question in the Census.

The city has also invested more than $4 million for a citywide public awareness campaign for communities across New York City.

In response to Menin’s appointment, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez called on the city to enact measures to ensure that immigrant residents are properly counted in the Census.

“The city needs to adopt a comprehensive plan to conduct an effective amount of outreach to disenfranchised and immigrant communities to facilitate their participation,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Ms. Menin’s staff should reflect the diversity of our great city of New York and the 2020 Census outreach needs to be provided in the appropriate language for a neighborhood and/or resident. The information distribution needs to be disseminated widely so that it is accessible to all residents.”

De Blasio also appointed Deputy Mayor J. Phillip Thompson to oversee and lead the administration’s census efforts. In turn, Thompson named Nisha Agarwal as his Senior Advisor and Jorge Fanjul as his Senior Advisor for DemocracyNYC and Deputy Director of Census Outreach and Organizing.

“Nothing is more important for a fair distribution of resources and access to economic opportunities in our democratic society than making sure everyone is counted by the census,” said Thompson. “The de Blasio administration is working hard to fight any attempts to undercount New Yorkers, and I look forward [to ensuring] that historically disenfranchised and marginalized communities in our city won’t be scared into silence.”