Dual Drives

New loan program and food fund launch

It’s relief a deux.

Columbia University has announced the Columbia Emergency Loan Fund for Small Businesses, a relief program designed to assist local businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched as New York City enters Phase I of its reopening, the fund will provide small businesses north of 96th Street with individual loans ranging from $500 to $50,000.

Additionally, Columbia University has announced a Food Fund Drive to raise donations that will address food insecurity in Upper Manhattan.

The drive has raised over $50,000 to date.

Donations are being distributed to food pantries in Harlem, Morningside Heights, Washington Heights and Inwood.

The Columbia-Harlem Small Business Development Center (C-H SBDC), housed at Columbia Business School, will assist businesses with applications for the loan program. Funds will be administered by the Columbia University, which will make final decisions on applications.

Loan applicants must be clients of the C-H SBDC.

“These restaurants and local vendors are our neighbors,” said Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger. “We wouldn’t be a community without them, and we hope this effort helps as many as possible to survive the pandemic’s devastating economic blow.”

Two types of loans are available. The first phase, which has an application deadline of June 22, is designed for food businesses, as well as personal care, clothing, and gift makers with revenues under $50,000 per year. Home-based businesses are eligible. Loans are available with a 1 percent interest rate and a 12-month grace period.

Beginning July 1, a second loan program will be available for storefront small businesses with fewer than 50 employees to adapt to a new business model based on the pandemic. The 60-month loans carry an interest rate of 3.75 percent.

“The COVID-19 virus has had a devastating impact on New York City’s small businesses. As the city prepares to reopen, it is critical that we support our local businesses that are trying to restart their operations while also maintaining heightened safety precautions,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine.

Founded in 2009, C-H SBDC provides one-on-one counseling with business advisors and technical assistance through workshops and programs modeling many of the offerings of the University’s top-ranked MBA program at no cost.

Programs offered include the Harlem Local Vendors Program, Pitch Workshop Series & Competition, Columbia Community Business Program (CCBP), and the Brand Story Workshop & Series Competition. The newest program, Business Model Pivot, is designed to teach business owners how to create new business development projects after being affected by COVID-19.

For more information about the loan program, visit www.gsb.columbia.edu/sbdc.

To donate to the emergency food fund, go to bit.ly/30wF4HM.