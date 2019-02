Dual Blast

City expands Pre-K dual language programs

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It was a mitin for Michaela.

Michaela is a kindergartener currently enrolled in dual language programs at P.S. 128, and also participated in the dual language Spanish program for Pre-K.

Her mother, Washington Heights resident Michelle Colindres, said her daughter reads books, sings songs, learns colors and numbers, and interacts with other kids in both English and Spanish.

“My husband is from Honduras, and it’s very important to both of us that our children are bilingual,” she said. “We try to speak as much as we can, but it can be challenging. Pre-K was a great opportunity for Michaela to be fully immersed in the language.”

The family joined with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza, among other officials, for the announcement on Mon., Feb. 4th that the city is launching a major expansion of the Dual Language programs.

47 new Pre-K Dual Language programs will debut across the five boroughs this fall.

For the first time, the Department of Education (DOE) will offer Pre-K dual language programs in Hebrew, French, Haitian-Creole, and Japanese. Dual language programs are currently available in Spanish, Chinese, Italian, Russian and Bengali.

De Blasio and Carranza announced the dual language expansion during a press conference in Washington Heights on Monday, the first day of the application period for the city’s Pre-K and 3-K programs in the 2019-20 school year.

The extension will bring the number of kids in dual language Pre-K programs to 2,000 by this fall, de Blasio said.

“That’s absolutely amazing and what is going to mean for their futures. And by the way, in a world that’s more connected than ever, having that second language is an amazing advantage. It’s going to open up opportunity. It’s going to allow our young people to be able to have all sorts of amazing jobs in the future,” said de Blasio.

In the 2019-20 school year, dual language Pre-K programs will be in 103 schools, Pre-K centers, and New York City Early Education Centers in every borough, with four sites offering the program in more than one language.

The new programs include six in the Bronx, 16 in Brooklyn, 8 in Manhattan, 16 in Queens, and one on Staten Island.

Dual language classes are made up of 50 percent children whose home language is the target language of the program and 50 percent English-proficient students.

Instruction is held in both languages, and students in Pre-K dual language classes may continue on the dual language track in Kindergarten and beyond.

Carranza said the city has “set the standard, not in just New York State, but across the country” for quality Pre-K and 3-K programming. He said that beginning preschool at age three has a profound effect on the performance of students, especially those from low-income families of color.

“There’s a lot of talk about the opportunity gap between certain subgroups of our students. Yet the research… shows clearly that when students are involved in an early, high-quality pre-school education, those gaps shrink to the point of almost elimination by the time they enter kindergarten,” he said.

The city’s 3-K for All program will reach 20,000 students starting this fall, including the Washington Heights/Inwood School District 6 for the first time.

The city plans to expand 3-K to all school districts by in the next several years.

De Blasio said the free, full-day programs benefitted not only children, but parents who can save money on childcare. “This is an amazing opportunity to help our kids move forward, but also to help our families make ends meet,” he said. “It’s just great all around, but we have to make sure the word spreads. We have to make sure everyone gets those applications in.

Families can apply online for free 3-K or Pre-K seats at MySchools.nyc, by calling 718.935.2009, or in person at a Family Welcome Center, which are located across the five boroughs to help families’ enrollment and admissions.

The deadline to apply for Pre-K is March 15, while the 3-K application deadline is May 3.

Joining de Blasio and Carranza for the announcement were Congressman Adriano Espaillat and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.

“I think it’s critical for not only those parents who speak other languages, but even English-dominant parents that want their children to learn a second language, which I think is wonderful for New York City and the country,” said Espaillat.

De Blasio pointed out that when he took office, there were about 20,000 kids attending full-day Pre-K in New York City. Within two years, that number ballooned to 70,000. He attributed the rapid expansion to mayoral control of education.

“I’ve talked to teachers all over the city who say, you can tell immediately when a child has had the advantage of early child education, that they’re much more able to handle the subject matter before them, they’re better behaved, they know how to play with others, they know how to follow the instructions of the teachers,” de Blasio said. “What happens in Pre-K and 3-K sets the foundation for everything after. And it’s so important that every single parent take advantage of this opportunity.”

Hispanic Federation President José Calderón said he grew up in Northern Manhattan with immigrant parents who spoke mostly Spanish. He explained that becoming a bilingual family was an essential goal.

“We always assumed we would learn English. It was vital to us,” he said.

A father of two teenage daughters, Calderon said he wished dual language pre-schools existed when his own children were young.

“What I wouldn’t have given for this opportunity that kids now have,” he said. “It’s not only kids that benefit, but parents as well.”

All New York City families with children born in 2015 can apply for free, full-day Pre-K in the 2019-20 school year.

Rodríguez, a former school teacher, said that despite the success of the dual language programs, there are still challenges involved.

“One of the challenges that we have is getting the balance of the 50 percent of the students who are only English speaking,” he said. “So I hope that we continue recruiting as many families as possible that see the benefit of enrolling the child where he or she will learn a second language.”

Brandishing a 3-K application, de Blasio also remarked that the form had been streamlined to two pages to make it easier for parents to deal with.

“It’s really simple,” he said. “I, as a parent, remember forms that drove me crazy and I could not make sense of. This is something that every parent can work with, a simple application form.”

For Michelle Colindres, the expansion will be a family affair, as she hopes to also send her three-year-old son, Luke, to the 3-K program at P.S. 128.

De Blasio personally handed her an application.

“I’m going to start filling it out this afternoon,” she remarked.

To apply for 3-K or Pre-K programs, go to MySchools.nyc, call 718.935.2009, or visit a DOE Family Welcome Center. For more information or to locate a Family Welcome Center in your area, visit www.schools.nyc.gov.