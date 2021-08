Drop in Shots

After lag in child vax shots, families attempt to catch up

By Gregg McQueen

Pediatrics 2000 never closed during the pandemic.

The uptown network of pediatric clinics remained open throughout the height of the health crisis last year. Its doctors and staff prepared to offer care to a vulnerable population of children, including routine vaccinations.

However, few walked through the door.

“In our practice, we never closed during the pandemic, not for one day. But it was still difficult to convince people to come in,” said Dr. Juan Tapia-Mendoza, founder of Pediatrics 2000. “Parents were afraid of riding in cabs, riding the subways. There was still a lot of fear.”

Tapia-Mendoza became concerned about children missing routine vaccinations for diseases such as measles and hepatitis.

“Thousands and thousands of kids were not getting immunized,” he said. “These are diseases we’ve had under control for years.”

Last year, Pediatrics 2000 saw an 80 percent drop in vaccinations for children two years and under, Tapia-Mendoza said.

The decline is not just an issue in New York City ‒ according to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), routine childhood vaccinations sank dramatically during the pandemic, putting many children behind on essential shots for illnesses such as measles, whooping cough and tetanus.

With many children lagging behind on their shots, parents are now attempting to play catch-up, with the start of school looming.

To attend public schools in New York City, the Department of Education (DOE) requires children to be vaccinated against certain diseases, and healthcare professionals are concerned.

“We have seen a spike in appointments for child vaccinations,” said Dr. Delaney Gracy, a pediatrician who also serves as Director of Clinical Services for the Montefiore School Health Program. “I think it helps that schools have vaccination requirements. That helps motivate people to come get that taken care of.”

Gracy urged parents to bring their children up to date on their full range of shots ‒ and get them a flu shot when available.

“We really want to make sure kids are covered against things like measles, pertussis and flu. Having that going on at the same time [as Covid] could be devastating,” said Gracy.

In June, the CDC released an analysis of immunization data from 10 U.S. jurisdictions including New York City. It indicated a substantial decrease in administered vaccine doses during March through May 2020 across all age groups, compared with the same period during 2018 and 2019.

For example, doses of DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis) fell nearly 60 percent among children between ages 2 and 6, according to the report. In addition, doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine dropped 63 percent among children 2 to 8.

The lag in vaccinations “might pose a serious public health threat that would result in vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, especially in schools that have reopened for in-person learning,” the report said.

The CDC report urged health care providers to “assess the vaccination status of all pediatric patients, including adolescents, and contact those who are behind schedule.”

“The good thing is there are catch-up schedules for all of the immunizations,” said Gracy. “As long as we can get to them as soon as possible, we can still recover a lot of that from the kids that dropped behind.”

Last year, the New York City Health Department reported a startling 91 percent drop in vaccinations for children older than 2 years during the height of the pandemic, between March and May 2020.

Gracy suggested the decline was not unexpected under the circumstances of the pandemic.

“It’s not shocking that it happened since most families were postponing repeat care during the height of the infections,” Gracy said. “But we’re definitely in a place now where you can safely be seen by a doctor and absolutely should be.”

With many New York City children having delayed their pediatric wellness visits during the past year-and-a-half, providers have not had the ability to properly evaluate their patients, Tapia-Mendoza said.

“This is a good time to visit the doctor, not only to get routine vaccinations but to discuss development and growth,” he said. “Your pediatrician can evaluate how your child’s speech is blossoming, as well as cognitive development. It’s very important to keep up with the visits.”

Montefiore’s School Health Program runs 31 school-based health clinics within Bronx public schools, providing general medical care, vision, dental and mental services. Several of the school clinics are based at DOE Summer Rising locations, allowing children to readily access services during the summer months.

Gracy said that Montefiore has attempted to pinpoint children who are behind on their vaccinations.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been going through our patient lists, comparing them with school enrollment lists and finding kids who are delayed and making lots of phone calls to their parents,” she explained.

“At the highest points of the pandemic, we would do a first visit by telehealth, get other things done, then they could come in for the vaccines with a very quick drop-by,” she said.

Pediatrics 2000 has also bolstered efforts to reach families for vaccination appointments.

“We never stop calling our patients. We did brochures that are culturally sensitive,” said Tapia-Mendoza. “Sometimes, it’s giving the patients some kind of incentive. We give them t-shirts, we give them VIP treatment, make sure [to] give them more of a reason to come in.”

Community-based health providers will play an important role in catching New York City children up with their vaccines, Tapia-Mendoza said.

“If you have somebody you can trust, you can speak to, you have a better chance of wanting to come in for care,” he said.

Until the Covid vaccine is approved for younger children, it is essential that eligible young people get the shot, Gracy said.

“I would encourage anyone 12 or over to get their Covid vaccine,” she said. “Since we can’t give it to kids under 12 at this point, the best way to protect them is having everybody around them have that vaccine, so it’s incredibly important.”

For more, please visit pediatrics2000.com or montefiore.org.