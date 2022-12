Driving Force

Taxi drivers seek compensation after “unjust” license suspensions

By Gregg McQueen

Ahmed Elsherif was driving his taxi on February 23 when a female passenger assaulted him “for no reason,” he said.

“I called the cops. Instead of arresting her, they arrested me. My license was suspended for over a year and a half,” he said. “I was suffering, I was struggling. I borrowed money from my sister, my family, just to make it.”

Elsherif and thousands of cab drivers are seeking compensation from a class action lawsuit alleging that the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) unfairly suspended their licenses.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) announced on December 12 that more than 5,600 drivers have signed up for individual damages hearings after a federal appeals court ruled that TLC violated their constitutional rights by automatically issuing lengthy license suspensions for infractions they were ultimately cleared of.

At a press conference outside the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan, drivers said the suspensions prevented them from earning money to feed their families and pay their rent.

Some, like Elsherif, said their licenses were unfairly suspended after they were falsely accused or even wrongly arrested.

Most of the affected drivers had their license automatically suspended by the TLC after being arrested, the NYTWA said, with the majority of arrests for minor offenses.

According to the union, as many as 90 percent of the cases against drivers were found to be without merit or reduced to infractions, but drivers collectively lost over three million days of work from those suspensions between 2003 to 2020.

“There’s a lot of wrongful arrests, a lot of people who were ultimately vindicated in the criminal courts, yet the licensing agency punished them before those criminal courts even handled those cases,” said NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai.

“The TLC really acted as judge, jury and executioner and left thousands of drivers in utter poverty during the worst moments of their life,” she stated.

Attorneys are asking drivers to sign up to the class action lawsuit by the January 13 deadline.

“The court has said that in order to get damages, in order to win that compensation, drivers will have to have a hearing,” said attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan.

More than 20,000 drivers were affected by the unlawful suspensions, she said.

“There is not going to be enough time in the world to have a hearing for every single one of them,” Liss-Riordan said. “We call on the city of New York to make this right now. Come to the table, bargain with us. Let’s reach a fair deal to put this matter to rest and put everyone back to work.”

A group of drivers initially filed a lawsuit in 2006 challenging the constitutionality of the license suspensions upon arrest. In 2019, a federal appeals court found the TLC suspension policy unconstitutional. Soon after, a federal district court certified the case as a class action including drivers who were suspended between 2003 and 2020.

“When my license was suspended, I couldn’t pay my bills and I got into a lot of debt. I felt like I had no rights, like there was no justice, because I was presumed guilty before I could prove my innocence,” said driver Alvaro Crow-Martínez. “Even though I had no criminal record or previous arrests, the TLC treated me like a parasite and it was degrading and dehumanizing.”

Crow-Martinez’s license was suspended after TLC officers arrested him for soliciting rides while he was waiting for a scheduled passenger at the airport, he said. Though he was eventually proven innocent, he lost his income for months.

According to the NYTWA, the average duration of license suspension was 230 days, and more than 1300 drivers had suspensions of 1,000 days or more.

Dan Ackman, another attorney representing cab drivers in the lawsuit, opined that “not one in 50 of the suspensions are in any way justified in the first place.”

“And even a 10-minute pre-suspension review of the arrest and the driver’s record would tell you that,” he said.

A federal judge has ruled that only drivers who sign up for a hearing will be able to get compensation from their suspension.

Attorneys said they will be seeking millions of dollars in damages for affected drivers.

“This case has taken way too long, but it finally got to the right place,” Ackman said. “Our hope now is that the court will find a way to award damages quickly and fairly and to as many victims as possible.”

“[The drivers] should have been allowed to go back to work and instead they got caught up in the system,” added Liss-Riordan. “Look at the faces of who has been affected — it’s Black and Brown workers who have helped this city. They need to be respected.”

According to the TLC, the arrangement of hearings has yet to be finalized by the court, which will hear from all parties in late January regarding plans for the remainder of the case. The agency also said it has revamped practices on handling of license suspensions.

“Procedures have evolved since the inception of this lawsuit 17 years ago, and all of the processes we have in place today are constitutional,” TLC Press Secretary Jason Kersten said in an email. “We take the rights of our drivers seriously and we are committed to their fair treatment. This administration has gone above and beyond to deliver financial support and better working conditions for drivers.”

Drivers who were suspended by the TLC upon an arrest between 2003 to 2020 can sign up for a damages hearing, regardless of status of criminal case, by visiting tlcsuspensioncase.com, by emailing tlcsuspensioncase@llrlaw.com or calling 929.477.9200.