Drivers unveil plan to improve horse carriage industry

By Gregg McQueen

Carriage drivers are pressing for new safety measures.

Have a “Heart.”

Central Park horse carriage drivers are pushing for a new stable and better safety measures in the wake of a highly-publicized collapse of a horse last month.

Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, the union representing 130 carriage drivers in the city, has released a “Big Heart” platform advocating for better oversight of the industry.

“I believe there can be a compromise,” said driver Ariel Fintzi.

Drivers are in a fight to preserve their livelihoods after a carriage horse named Ryder collapsed from heat exhaustion on a midtown street on August 10. Captured on viral video, the incident distressed animal-loving activists and celebrities, as well as city lawmakers, some of whom renewed the call to ban the horse carriages.

Currently, there are 68 licensed horse carriages allowed to operate in New York City.

While the rides around Central Park are popular with tourists, the industry provides jobs that help blue-collar workers “put food on the table, pay their rent, and send their kids to college,” said TWU representative Pete Donohue.

“The union is also deeply invested in making sure these horses have the best care, and making sure their health and wellness is taken care of,” Donohue said at a press conference on September 2.

The union is calling upon the city to create a new stable near 86th Street, provide additional training for drivers, and hire a full-time veterinarian to look after the horses.

Though the city’s Health Department once had an equine veterinarian who would visit stables and check on the horses, that position has been vacant for more than a year, drivers said.

Carriage drivers also asked the city to install an additional drinking trough near Seventh Avenue to keep horses hydrated.

Troughs are now located at Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, but horses often have to pass through traffic or go out of their way to access them, carriage driver Christina Hansen said.

“If you put a trough near Seventh Avenue or near Tavern on the Green, the horses would go past it on every ride without having to come all the way over here,” Hansen said. “We’ve been asking for this for years.”

A stable in Central Park would mean less arduous travel for the horses, who must walk 30 minutes each way from their stables further downtown, Hansen explained.

Union members referenced a city-owned building near the 86th Street Transverse – currently used as a Parks Department sign shop – as one possible location for a new stable.

“This is not about taking public land. This is about taking a building that is in need of repair, that is now used as a sign shop, and stabling the horses there,” said Donohue. “In 843 acres, there’s room for a home here.”

Animal rights’ activists have called for horseless carriages.

Hansen, who has driven a hansom cab in New York City for 10 years, said the industry has been regulated by the city since 1813. She said Central Park architect Frederick Law Olmsted originally designed the park to be viewed from the back of the carriage.

“What we’ve provided here in Central Park… is for the public to experience Central Park the way it was meant to be seen,” she said.

The collapse of Ryder – who is now recuperating at an upstate farm – served as ammunition for those activists who want to ban horse carriages.

“The world is watching and we will not be gaslighted by an industry that has lost all credibility,” said Edita Birnkrant, Executive Director of NYCLASS, an animal rights group. “District Attorney Bragg must launch a criminal probe into this horrific incident as well as the widespread animal and worker abuses in this industry.”

Christina Hansen has driven a hansom cab in New York City for 10 years.

City Councilmember Robert Holden has introduced a bill that would eliminate all horse-drawn carriages and replace them with electric versions.

Driver Ariel Fintzi said he understood the passion of activists, but insisted the industry could operate safely.

“Animal activists care for the horses in their way,” Fintzi said. “I believe there can be a compromise.”

“Nobody cares about the horses more than us,” he said.

For Hansen, carriage rides are an iconic element of Big Apple tourism.

“When you come to Central Park, this is one of the things that you want to do,” she said. “When one in eleven New Yorkers is employed in tourism and hospitality and we’re trying to recover from the pandemic, the fact is we’re still here and people are still coming to ride. They love us, and this is valuable for New York City.”