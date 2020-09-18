- English
- Español
Dreams in the Dirt
New soccer field unveiled at Highbridge Park
By Gregg McQueen
5,500 cubic yards.
It took over 5,000 yards of dirt to level up.
A new recreational soccer field at Highbridge Park in Washington Heights was unveiled this week uptown – complete with a leveling of the previously uneven terrain.
The gleaming artificial turf pitch, located near 175th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, is part of a $30 million transformation of the park.
“It’s amazing what they did to this spot,” marveled Steve Simon, Manhattan Chief of Staff for NYC Parks. “This was just an empty lot before, just dirt and some trees.”
Simon said it required 5,500 cubic yards of fill dirt to level the field.
“The construction folks had their work cut out for them,” he said. “The project was delayed a bit due to Covid, but we’re thrilled to be opening it now.”
At a socially distanced ribbon cutting on Tues., Sept. 15, officials were joined by children from a local youth soccer program, who were the first to try out the new field.
“We know that during Covid, maintaining your physical and mental health is critical and being outdoors is safer,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “This field is going to be great for this community, a neighborhood hit by Covid.”
“This was just a dirt patch before, and now it’s a usable and amazing soccer field,” Silver said.
In addition to the synthetic playing surface, the new space also features seating, tree plantings, a drinking fountain, a new paved pathway and a misting post.
“We’ve been waiting for a field like this around here for a long time,” said David Sykes, Executive Director of Uptown Soccer Academy, which offers free soccer training to kids from Washington Heights and Inwood.
Sykes said his programs had been shut down for months due to the pandemic.
“It’s been tough on the kids. They’ve been at home most of the time and not exercising as much,” he said. “We’re just starting up our clinics again.”
Uptown Soccer Academy’s free clinics serve about 300 kids per year, most of them from immigrant families.
“Our goal is to make it as accessible as possible,” said Sykes. “Sports programs can be expensive and some families just can’t afford it.”
Silver noted that NYC Parks had opened up applications for youth sports permits that same day, with local organizations already lining up to use the site.
“We already have requests for this field,” he said.
Sykes, who typically runs his programs at Dyckman Fields in Inwood Hill Park, has already submitted his permit request.
“This field would open up a lot of possibilities for us. It would allow us to play in citywide leagues and is a step up from what our kids are used to,” he explained.
“It elevates the sense of pride for them, to play on a new field,” Sykes said. “This is a field made for soccer, not just an overgrown dirt pitch.”
Construction of the new field cost $4.8 million, according to Parks Department officials. This includes $600,000 in funding from City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and a $500,000 Department of State grant.
The Highbridge Park improvements were conducted under the Anchor Parks initiative, which was launched by Mayor Bill de Blasio in August 2016 and committed a total of $150 million in city funding for major improvements at five large parks – one in each borough – that suffered from historical underachievement.
Other Anchor Parks are St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx, Astoria Park in Queens, Betsy Head Park in Brooklyn and Freshkills Park on Staten Island.
Rodríguez said the new field would be a valuable resource for the community.
“This new recreational space will allow organizations like the uptown soccer league to finally be able to run their soccer programs,” he said. “It also provides the youth with the opportunity to participate in after-school sports initiatives that help keep them healthy and safe.”
“Highbridge Park is Washington Heights’ best-kept secret and we are very proud to be part of the initiative to open this new soccer field,” said Community Board 12 Chair Eleazar Bueno. “Our youth need more open spaces where they can utilize the beauty of our parks for activities that help the body and free the mind.”
Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator for NYC Parks, said the local topography near Highbridge Park makes it challenging to create new athletic fields for public use.
“There aren’t many flat, open spaces so we really wanted to take advantage of this space to add a field,” she said.
The pitch is located near High Bridge Water Tower, currently encased in scaffolding for exterior repair work, and the Highbridge Park Pool, which remained closed this summer due to the pandemic.
Silver said the Parks Department has a dedicated cleaning team for maintaining the 180 synthetic play surfaces in parks throughout the city.
The cleaning includes one special feature – consistent vacuuming.
“These [surfaces] typically have a lifespan of about 12 years. If you maintain them well, it can last longer,” explained Silver.
“The regular maintenance staff will make sure the leaves are taken off the turf, because once you step on them, they crumble and get into the turf. We vacuum it to make sure it stays clean.”
The upgrades to Highbridge Park are currently in second phase, which includes the reconstruction of Adventure Playground at West 164th Street and Edgecombe Avenue and the addition of adult fitness equipment to Sunken Playground, located at West 167th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.
The extensive project, which began in December 2018, bolstered access to a 10-block stretch of the park by improving connectivity and pathways, restoring a staircase and constructing an ADA-compliant plaza at West 184th Street and Laurel Hill Terrace.
For more information on Highbridge Park, go to nycgovparks.org/parks/highbridge-park.
For more on the Academy, please visit uptownsocceracademy.org.
Sueños en la tierra
Inaugurada nueva cancha de fútbol en Highbridge Park
Por Gregg McQueen
5,500 yardas cúbicas.
Se necesitaron más de 5,000 yardas de tierra para subir de nivel. Esta semana se inauguró un nuevo campo de fútbol recreativo en Highbridge Park en Washington Heights, en la parte alta de la ciudad, con una nivelación del terreno previamente irregular.
El reluciente campo de césped artificial, ubicado cerca de la calle 175 y la avenida Ámsterdam, es parte de una transformación del parque de $30 millones de dólares.
“Es asombroso lo que le hicieron a este lugar”, se maravilló Steve Simon, jefe de Personal de Manhattan de NYC Parks. “Esto era un lote vacío antes, solo tierra y algunos árboles”.
Simon dijo que se necesitaron 5,500 yardas cúbicas de tierra de relleno para nivelar el campo.
“La gente de la constructora tuvo mucho trabajo”, dijo. “El proyecto se retrasó un poco debido al Covid, pero estamos encantados de abrirlo ahora”.
En un corte de cinta guardando distancia social el martes 15 de septiembre, los funcionarios se unieron a los niños de un programa local de fútbol juvenil, quienes fueron los primeros en probar el nuevo campo.
“Sabemos que, durante la Covid, mantener su salud física y mental es fundamental, y estar al aire libre es más seguro”, dijo el comisionado de Parques de la ciudad de Nueva York, Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “Este campo será excelente para esta comunidad, un vecindario afectado por la Covid”.
“Antes, esto era solo un terreno de tierra, y ahora es un campo de fútbol increíble y utilizable”, dijo Silver.
Además de la superficie de juego sintética, el nuevo espacio también cuenta con asientos, plantaciones de árboles, una fuente para beber, un nuevo camino pavimentado y un poste de nebulización.
“Hemos estado esperando un campo como este por aquí durante mucho tiempo”, dijo David Sykes, director ejecutivo de Uptown Soccer Academy, que ofrece entrenamiento de fútbol gratuito a niños de Washington Heights e Inwood.
Sykes dijo que sus programas estuvieron cerrados durante meses debido a la pandemia.
“Ha sido duro para los niños. Han estado en casa la mayor parte del tiempo y no se ejercitan tanto”, dijo. “Recién estamos volviendo a poner en marcha nuestras clínicas”.
Las clínicas gratuitas de Uptown Soccer Academy atienden a unos 300 niños por año, la mayoría de ellos de familias inmigrantes.
“Nuestro objetivo es hacerlo lo más accesible posible”, dijo Sykes. “Los programas deportivos pueden ser costosos y algunas familias simplemente no pueden pagarlos”.
Silver señaló que NYC Parks abrió solicitudes para permisos deportivos juveniles ese mismo día, y las organizaciones locales ya estaban haciendo cola para usar el sitio.
“Ya tenemos solicitudes para este campo”, dijo.
Sykes, quien normalmente dirige sus programas en Dyckman Fields en Inwood Hill Park, ya presentó su solicitud de permiso.
“Este campo nos abriría muchas posibilidades. Nos permitiría jugar en ligas de toda la ciudad y es un avance respecto a lo que nuestros niños están acostumbrados”, explicó.
“Les eleva el sentido de orgullo jugar en un campo nuevo”, dijo Sykes. “Este es un campo hecho para el fútbol, no solo uno de tierra cubierto de maleza”.
La construcción del nuevo campo costó $4.8 millones de dólares, de acuerdo con funcionarios del Departamento de Parques. Esto incluye $600,000 dólares en fondos del concejal de la Ciudad Ydanis Rodríguez, y una subvención del Departamento de Estado por $ 500,000 dólares.
Las mejoras de Highbridge Park se llevaron a cabo bajo la iniciativa Anchor Parks (Parques Ancla, en español), que fue lanzada por el alcalde Bill de Blasio en agosto de 2016 y comprometió un total de $150 millones de dólares en fondos de la ciudad para mejoras importantes en cinco grandes parques, uno en cada condado, que históricamente han sufrido de bajos resultados.
Otros Parques Ancla son: St. Mary’s Park en el Bronx, Astoria Park en Queens, Betsy Head Park en Brooklyn y Freshkills Park en Staten Island.
Rodríguez dijo que el nuevo campo será un recurso valioso para la comunidad.
“Este nuevo espacio recreativo permitirá que organizaciones como la liga de fútbol de la zona alta finalmente puedan llevar a cabo sus programas de fútbol”, dijo. “También les brinda a los jóvenes la oportunidad de participar en iniciativas deportivas después de la escuela que les ayudan a mantenerse saludables y seguros”.
“Highbridge Park es el secreto mejor guardado de Washington Heights y estamos muy orgullosos de ser parte de la iniciativa para abrir este nuevo campo de fútbol”, dijo el presidente de la Junta Comunitaria 12, Eleazar Bueno. “Nuestra juventud necesita más espacios abiertos donde puedan utilizar la belleza de nuestros parques para actividades que ayuden al cuerpo y liberen la mente”.
Jennifer Hoppa, administradora de Parques del Norte de Manhattan para NYC Parks, dijo que la topografía local cerca de Highbridge Park dificulta la creación de nuevos campos deportivos de uso público.
“No hay muchos espacios abiertos y planos, así que realmente queríamos aprovechar este espacio para agregar un campo”, dijo.
El campo está ubicado cerca de High Bridge Water Tower, actualmente encerrado en andamios por trabajos de reparación exterior, y Highbridge Park Pool, que permaneció cerrada este verano debido a la pandemia.
Silver dijo que el Departamento de Parques tiene un equipo de limpieza dedicado para mantener las 180 superficies de juego sintéticas en los parques de toda la ciudad.
La limpieza incluye una característica especial: aspiración constante.
“Estas [superficies] suelen tener una vida útil de unos 12 años. Si se les brinda el mantenimiento adecuado, pueden durar más”, explicó Silver.
“El personal regular de mantenimiento se asegurará de que las hojas sean retiradas del césped, porque una vez que son pisadas, se desmoronan y se meten en el césped. Lo aspiramos para asegurarnos de que se mantenga limpio “.
Las mejoras a Highbridge Park se encuentran actualmente en la segunda fase, que incluye la reconstrucción de Adventure Playground en la calle 164 oeste y la avenida Edgecombe y la adición de equipos de gimnasia para adultos al Sunken Playground, ubicado en la calle 167 oeste y la avenida Edgecombe.
El extenso proyecto, que comenzó en diciembre de 2018, reforzó el acceso a una extensión de 10 cuadras del parque, mejorando la conectividad y los senderos, restauró una escalinata y construyó una plaza compatible con ADA en la calle 184 oeste y Laurel Hill Terrace.
Para obtener más información sobre Highbridge Park, vaya a nycgovparks.org/parks/highbridge-park.
Para más información sobre la Academia, por favor visite uptownsocceracademy.org.