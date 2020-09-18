Dreams in the Dirt

New soccer field unveiled at Highbridge Park

By Gregg McQueen

5,500 cubic yards.

It took over 5,000 yards of dirt to level up.

A new recreational soccer field at Highbridge Park in Washington Heights was unveiled this week uptown – complete with a leveling of the previously uneven terrain.

The gleaming artificial turf pitch, located near 175th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, is part of a $30 million transformation of the park.

“It’s amazing what they did to this spot,” marveled Steve Simon, Manhattan Chief of Staff for NYC Parks. “This was just an empty lot before, just dirt and some trees.”

Simon said it required 5,500 cubic yards of fill dirt to level the field.

“The construction folks had their work cut out for them,” he said. “The project was delayed a bit due to Covid, but we’re thrilled to be opening it now.”

At a socially distanced ribbon cutting on Tues., Sept. 15, officials were joined by children from a local youth soccer program, who were the first to try out the new field.

“We know that during Covid, maintaining your physical and mental health is critical and being outdoors is safer,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “This field is going to be great for this community, a neighborhood hit by Covid.”

“This was just a dirt patch before, and now it’s a usable and amazing soccer field,” Silver said.

In addition to the synthetic playing surface, the new space also features seating, tree plantings, a drinking fountain, a new paved pathway and a misting post.

“We’ve been waiting for a field like this around here for a long time,” said David Sykes, Executive Director of Uptown Soccer Academy, which offers free soccer training to kids from Washington Heights and Inwood.

Sykes said his programs had been shut down for months due to the pandemic.

“It’s been tough on the kids. They’ve been at home most of the time and not exercising as much,” he said. “We’re just starting up our clinics again.”

Uptown Soccer Academy’s free clinics serve about 300 kids per year, most of them from immigrant families.

“Our goal is to make it as accessible as possible,” said Sykes. “Sports programs can be expensive and some families just can’t afford it.”

Silver noted that NYC Parks had opened up applications for youth sports permits that same day, with local organizations already lining up to use the site.

“We already have requests for this field,” he said.

Sykes, who typically runs his programs at Dyckman Fields in Inwood Hill Park, has already submitted his permit request.

“This field would open up a lot of possibilities for us. It would allow us to play in citywide leagues and is a step up from what our kids are used to,” he explained.

“It elevates the sense of pride for them, to play on a new field,” Sykes said. “This is a field made for soccer, not just an overgrown dirt pitch.”

Construction of the new field cost $4.8 million, according to Parks Department officials. This includes $600,000 in funding from City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and a $500,000 Department of State grant.

The Highbridge Park improvements were conducted under the Anchor Parks initiative, which was launched by Mayor Bill de Blasio in August 2016 and committed a total of $150 million in city funding for major improvements at five large parks – one in each borough – that suffered from historical underachievement.

Other Anchor Parks are St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx, Astoria Park in Queens, Betsy Head Park in Brooklyn and Freshkills Park on Staten Island.

Rodríguez said the new field would be a valuable resource for the community.

“This new recreational space will allow organizations like the uptown soccer league to finally be able to run their soccer programs,” he said. “It also provides the youth with the opportunity to participate in after-school sports initiatives that help keep them healthy and safe.”

“Highbridge Park is Washington Heights’ best-kept secret and we are very proud to be part of the initiative to open this new soccer field,” said Community Board 12 Chair Eleazar Bueno. “Our youth need more open spaces where they can utilize the beauty of our parks for activities that help the body and free the mind.”

Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator for NYC Parks, said the local topography near Highbridge Park makes it challenging to create new athletic fields for public use.

“There aren’t many flat, open spaces so we really wanted to take advantage of this space to add a field,” she said.

The pitch is located near High Bridge Water Tower, currently encased in scaffolding for exterior repair work, and the Highbridge Park Pool, which remained closed this summer due to the pandemic.

Silver said the Parks Department has a dedicated cleaning team for maintaining the 180 synthetic play surfaces in parks throughout the city.

The cleaning includes one special feature – consistent vacuuming.

“These [surfaces] typically have a lifespan of about 12 years. If you maintain them well, it can last longer,” explained Silver.

“The regular maintenance staff will make sure the leaves are taken off the turf, because once you step on them, they crumble and get into the turf. We vacuum it to make sure it stays clean.”

The upgrades to Highbridge Park are currently in second phase, which includes the reconstruction of Adventure Playground at West 164th Street and Edgecombe Avenue and the addition of adult fitness equipment to Sunken Playground, located at West 167th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.

The extensive project, which began in December 2018, bolstered access to a 10-block stretch of the park by improving connectivity and pathways, restoring a staircase and constructing an ADA-compliant plaza at West 184th Street and Laurel Hill Terrace.

For more information on Highbridge Park, go to nycgovparks.org/parks/highbridge-park.

For more on the Academy, please visit uptownsocceracademy.org.